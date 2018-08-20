Grilled Peach Crisps with Yogurt

Peach season is in full swing here in Jersey, and while Georgia may have the whole peach thing on lock, our Jersey peaches aren’t too shabby. A beautiful golden yellow on the inside, with that sweet, nectar-y peach flavor that tastes like August to me and my family.

My mom has been buying huge boxes of peaches from our local farm for $25, and we’ve been dutifully coming up with peach recipes and creative ways to use them––when we’re not just eating them over the sink with juice dribbling down our chins, that is.

I’ve recently come up with one such recipe––these grilled peach crisps, served over yogurt. Grilled peaches are incredibly delicious––soft, melty, and caramelized. You just brush them with a light coating of maple syrup and put them on a searing hot grill or grill pan. You can also just put them in a skillet or frying pan, if you don’t want to fire up the grill.

What’s interesting about these crisps is that they’re not baked in the oven like a traditional peach crisp. Because the peaches are grilled, I actually bake the crumble topping in the oven separately!

This may seem like a crazy idea, but baking the topping in the oven on its own actually creates this beautiful oatmeal cookie-like texture. Mixed with granola for a little crunch, these grilled peach crisps are a symphony of textures and flavors. I like the grilled peaches with yogurt, but you can also serve this with ice cream if you prefer!

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/3 cup pecans. Stir in 4 tablespoons of butter until a coarse crumble is formed. Spread the crumble on a parchment lined sheet pan, and transfer to the oven. Bake for 15 mins.

Remove from the oven, cool for 10 minutes, and toss 1/2 cup of granola into your crumble. Set aside.

Take your peaches and brush their cut sides with maple syrup. Grill them on a hot grill or grill pan brushed with olive oil until they’re caramelized and have nice grill marks on both sides.

To serve, add about a half cup of yogurt into a serving bowl.

Top with two grilled peach halves…

And your crumble mixture. Drizzle with maple syrup if desired, and serve!