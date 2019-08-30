The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Ingredients Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

Everyone
3 Comments

Many Chinese and Japanese soy sauce brands have gluten-free soy sauce options these days. Tamari is often described as a gluten-free alternative to soy sauce, but not all tamari products are guaranteed to be gluten-free. 

Let’s clear up the confusion!

What Is Gluten-Free Soy Sauce?

Soy sauce is traditionally fermented with wheat or wheat flour in addition to soybeans. Those with gluten allergies, therefore, can’t use regular soy sauce. Gluten-free soy sauce is one that has been fermented without wheat. 

Kikkoman Gluten-free soy sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Many articles on the Internet use the terms “gluten-free soy sauce” and “tamari” interchangeably. However, tamari is not necessarily always gluten-free. 

Tamari was developed in the 15th century as a by-product of miso production (miso is a type of Japanese fermented soybean paste). 

Some tamaris can contain trace amounts of wheat, so always check the label to ensure that it is a certified gluten-free product. That’s why we distinguish between tamari and gluten-free soy sauce. 

How Is It Used?

However regular soy sauce is used! See here for an explanation. 

Buying & Storing

Look for the gluten-free distinction on the label and always check the ingredients. 

Different brands of gluten-free soy sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Store in a cool, dry place like the pantry. No need to refrigerate.

If you have further questions about gluten-free soy sauce, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one. 

You may also like…

Everyone

About Everyone

This post includes contributions from two or more of us. So rather than deciding who gets a byline, we're just posting under the general moniker, "Everyone." Very diplomatic, wouldn't you say?

Reader Interactions

3 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • AvatarAl says

      Awesome article thanks! In the UK I highly recommend the Lee Kum Kee brand Gluten free soy sauce as the nicest option I’ve found. (Avoid non -Chinese brand stuff from health food shops if you can it tastes like brown water!) Lee Kum kee also do a gluten free oyster sauce and hoi sin sauce. If you sub in either dry sherry or water for Shaoxing rice wine you have pretty much all your key ingredients for a lot of recipes

      Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook