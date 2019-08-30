Many Chinese and Japanese soy sauce brands have gluten-free soy sauce options these days. Tamari is often described as a gluten-free alternative to soy sauce, but not all tamari products are guaranteed to be gluten-free.

Let’s clear up the confusion!

What Is Gluten-Free Soy Sauce?

Soy sauce is traditionally fermented with wheat or wheat flour in addition to soybeans. Those with gluten allergies, therefore, can’t use regular soy sauce. Gluten-free soy sauce is one that has been fermented without wheat.

Many articles on the Internet use the terms “gluten-free soy sauce” and “tamari” interchangeably. However, tamari is not necessarily always gluten-free.

Tamari was developed in the 15th century as a by-product of miso production (miso is a type of Japanese fermented soybean paste).

Some tamaris can contain trace amounts of wheat, so always check the label to ensure that it is a certified gluten-free product. That’s why we distinguish between tamari and gluten-free soy sauce.

How Is It Used?

However regular soy sauce is used! See here for an explanation.

Buying & Storing

Look for the gluten-free distinction on the label and always check the ingredients.

Store in a cool, dry place like the pantry. No need to refrigerate.

If you have further questions about gluten-free soy sauce, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one.