When it comes to pumpkin scones, this isn’t our first rodeo (as evidenced by this recipe we posted way back in 2013). So…why are we coming back to you two years later with yet another pumpkin scone recipe?

One word: glaze.

There happens to be a large chain of coffee shops (rhymes with “tar ducks”) that once peddled these absurdly delicious pumpkin scones. While I normally don’t make a habit of glazing my scones, one experience at BlarBlucks had me converted.

So color me shocked when I found out a while ago that said coffee chain had recalled their pumpkin scones due to erm…foreign materials discovered in their baked goods (it wasn’t poop or anything…just plastic and glass. Mmmm.).

While the world is probably a better place without plastic-tainted desserts, the world is definitely NOT a better place without easy access to glazed pumpkin scones. Which is why we’re here today. This pumpkin scone recipe is the answer to our scone-lessness. The scone itself is moist and almost cake-like, though the dough itself isn’t overly sweet. And the glazes on top are the perfect balance––one a simple vanilla icing and the other a delightfully autumnal spiced pumpkin glaze. These are perfect for any fall gathering, or––if you’re like me––a Sunday morning in sweatpants with a big cup of black coffee.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and spices in a mixing bowl. Using a pastry cutter or two butter knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. You can also do this in a food processor.

In a separate bowl, thoroughly combine the pumpkin, half and half, and egg.

Fold the wet ingredients into the dry just until a rough dough is formed.

Turn out onto a piece of parchment paper and form into a disc about 1-inch thick and 8 to 9 inches in diameter. If the dough is sticky, sprinkle with a bit of flour.

Cut the circle into 8 equal wedges and transfer to an un-greased baking sheet.

Bake for 12-13 minutes, and cool completely.

To make the glazes, simply mix together all the ingredients for each type until smooth. When scones are completely cooled, dip them into the white glaze and set aside to let the glaze set.

Once the white glaze sets, drizzle the spiced glaze over the top.

You can simply use a spoon or pipe the glaze on.