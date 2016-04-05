The Woks of Life

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, or 白菜猪肉炖粉条, is a traditional dish from Northern China, and I’m pretty certain that most northerners have their own creative ways of cooking it. Some like to use sour cabbage instead of fresh cabbage, and some like to add chili. Some prefer it saucy, and others prefer an almost soup-like consistency. Of course, everyone claims that their own mother or grandmother makes the best version.

I am certainly not here to compete with the mothers of the North, but I do want to shed some light on this delightful dish, and this is how I like to prepare it. Plus, I know you guys love noodles! If you’re a fan of our Ants Climbing a Tree recipe (another famous glass noodle dish), you’ll love these braised glass noodles with pork and napa cabbage.

The most common glass noodle in Chinese cooking is generally the mung bean noodle. It’s super absorbent, and soaks up liquid a little too quickly. So for this recipe, I decided to use Korean sweet potato noodles (commonly used for Japchae). I like the texture of these noodles, and they work great in this dish!

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Pre-cook the sweet potato noodles, following the instructions on the package. Drain and toss in a teaspoon of oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat until just starting to smoke. Brown the pork belly for about a minute, and then turn the heat down to medium. Remove the pork belly from the wok and set aside.

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ginger, star anise, and mushrooms, and cook for a minute.

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat back up to high, and add the napa cabbage.

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for a minute, and then add the salt, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and chicken stock (or water).

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix everything well, cover, and simmer for 3 minutes. Mix in the cooked glass noodles and pork belly, cover, and simmer for another 2 minutes.

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the chopped scallion (if using) and serve!

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork and Napa Cabbage is a traditional dish and Chinese comfort food from Northern China that families make all throughout China.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: braised glass noodles
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 413kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Pre-cook the sweet potato noodles, following the instructions on the package. Drain and toss in a teaspoon of oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.
  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat until just starting to smoke. Brown the pork belly for about a minute, and then turn the heat down to medium. Remove the pork belly from the wok and set aside. Add the ginger, star anise, and mushrooms, and cook for 1 minute.
  • Turn the heat back up to high, and add the napa cabbage. Stir-fry for a minute, and then add the salt, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and chicken stock (or water). Mix everything well, cover, and simmer for 3 minutes. Mix in the cooked glass noodles and pork belly, cover, and simmer for another 2 minutes. Stir in the chopped scallion (if using) and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 413kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 495mg | Potassium: 475mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 390IU | Vitamin C: 31.2mg | Calcium: 99mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

68 Comments

  1. Andrea Houston says

    I just made this for dinner tonight using sliced country-style ribs (grocery didn’t have pork belly) and it turned out really fantastic. Great, fast recipe.

    Reply

