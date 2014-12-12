The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster

Published:
By

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’ve ever had the privilege of attending a 10-course Chinese Wedding Banquet meal, you know what Cantonese ginger scallion lobster looks and tastes like. It is one of my favorite courses at a Chinese banquet, and one of the best ways to enjoy fresh lobster. Ginger scallion lobster is usually served as the sixth dish in a 10-course meal, so make sure you pace yourself at your next banquet! Though we know from experience that even after a platter of cold meats and jellyfish, mayonnaise shrimp with candied walnuts, roasted chicken, steamed fish, and abalone with bok choy that when the lobster rolls around, you MAKE room. Next time you get invited to a Chinese wedding, don’t hesitate to accept the invitation.

The lobsters used in this Cantonese ginger scallion lobster dish are often cold water lobsters from Maine or Boston. It seems to me that most Americans think of Maine when they think lobster, but many Chinese in Beijing know Boston as the place where the best cold water lobsters come from. Ultimately, the entire New England region has a lock on these tasty crustaceans.

December is generally the last month of the lobster season, but it’s also one of the best times of year for it. They’re usually widely available at local supermarkets and sometimes even on sale.

Processing live lobsters isn’t for everyone; it can be a bit of a daunting task if you’ve never done it before. If you’re willing to give it a go, however, we’ve provided some step-by-step instructions. If you’re still not comfortable with it, you can make this recipe with just frozen lobster tails or have the fish monger process the lobster so you can the the claws and the lobster tail.

Be sure to check out our other tasty scallion ginger crustacean recipes like Ginger Scallion Shrimp and Scallion Ginger Cantonese Crab!

You’ll need:

The steps to preparing a live lobster are as follows:

1. Remove the head shell to dispatch the lobster. You can discard these, or trim them so that they can sit upright on the plate (if you want to keep them for presentation, which is what’s done in most restaurants).

2. Cut off the mouth portion of the lobster head with a cleaver or chef’s knife.

3. Cut or twist off the lobster claws, and cut off the smaller legs. Set those aside.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

4. Remove and discard the lobster gills, which are inedible. Remove the green mustard, innards and the sand tract. Rinse all the lobster pieces under cold running water. You can discard the mustard, use it in another dish, or include it in this dish.  We left it out (some people don’t like the strong flavor).

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

5. Split the lobster lengthwise from the head portion to the end of the tail, so you have two halves. Take each half and cut off the upper section, separating it from the tail portion (there’s actually quite a bit of meat in that piece). Cut each tail half into 3 equal pieces, giving you 6 total tail meat pieces. You can adjust this according to the size of the lobster.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

6. Separate the elbow joint from the claws and split each claw with a cleaver (using a mallet may help). Make sure that you split the claw with the light color side up as this light color side tends to be more porous and less slippery than the dark side.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Let all of the lobster pieces drain of excess water after you rinse them and pat dry with a paper towel.

Mix the flour and cornstarch in a shallow bowl, and lightly dredge the lobster pieces. Dredge only the exposed meat to seal in the juices.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, many restaurants deep fry the lobster in a large wok to quickly seal in the juices.  This process only takes 20 seconds or so, but for home cooking, we’ll use a smaller pot and fry in batches. This flash fry method cooks the lobster about 70% of the way through, enhances the lobster flavor, produces a rich color, and seals in the juices while preventing the tender meat from overcooking.

Heat 2 cups of oil in a small pot to about 350 to 400 degrees F, and drop the lobster into the pot a couple pieces at a time for about 10 seconds. Remove to a sheet pan to drain. The shells should turn bright red almost instantly.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

To finish the dish, start with a clean wok over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the wok, along with the ginger. Let the ginger fry for about 30 seconds, until fragrant.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the white portions of the scallions and the lobster. Stir fry on for 20 seconds, keeping the heat cranked up as high as it’ll go.

Pour the wine around the perimeter of the wok and immediately cover it. Let it cook for about 2 minutes. This step infuses or “bakes” the lobster with the ginger and scallion flavor.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Uncover the wok and add the soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, white pepper, and the rest of the scallions. Stir fry for another minute. You can add a couple tablespoons of water if the wok is too dry.

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve!

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

That’s Ginger Scallion Lobster! We know this is a bit of a challenging recipe, so don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments if you have any questions!

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster

Cantonese ginger scallion lobster can be made with whole lobsters or just with lobster tails. Try this Chinese banquet classic with our step-by-step recipe!
Prep Time35 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: ginger scallion lobster
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 260kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Remove the head shell to dispatch the lobster. You can discard these, or trim them so that they can sit upright on the plate (if you want to keep them for presentation, which is what's done in most restaurants).
  • Cut off the mouth portion of the lobster head with a cleaver or chef's knife. Cut or twist off the lobster claws, and cut off the smaller legs. Set those aside.
  • Remove and discard the lobster gills, which are inedible. Remove the green mustard, innards and the sand tract. Rinse all the lobster pieces under cold running water. You can discard the mustard, use it in another dish, or include it in this dish. We left it out (some people don't like the strong flavor).
  • Split the lobster lengthwise from the head portion to the end of the tail, so you have two halves. Take each half and cut off the upper section, separating it from the tail portion (there's actually quite a bit of meat in that piece). Cut each tail half into 3 equal pieces, giving you 6 total tail meat pieces. You can adjust this according to the size of the lobster.
  • Separate the elbow joint from the claws and split each claw with a cleaver (using a mallet may help).
  • Let all of the lobster pieces drain of excess water after you rinse them and pat dry with a paper towel.
  • Mix the flour and cornstarch in a shallow bowl, and lightly dredge the lobster pieces. Dredge only the exposed meat to seal in the juices.
  • At this point, many restaurants deep fry the lobster in a large wok to quickly seal in the juices. This process only takes 20 seconds or so, but for home cooking, we'll use a smaller pot and fry in batches. This flash fry method cooks the lobster about 70% of the way through, enhances the lobster flavor, produces a rich color, and seals in the juices while preventing the tender meat from overcooking.
  • Heat 2 cups of oil in a small pot to about 350 degrees F, and drop the lobster into the pot a couple pieces at a time for about 10 seconds. Remove to a sheet pan to drain. The shells should turn bright red almost instantly.
  • To finish the dish, start with a clean wok over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the wok, along with the ginger. Let the ginger fry for about 30 seconds, until fragrant.
  • Add the white portions of the scallions and the lobster. Stir fry on for 20 seconds, keeping the heat cranked up as high as it'll go.
  • Pour the wine around the perimeter of the wok and immediately cover it. Let it cook for about 2 minutes. This step infuses or "bakes" the lobster with the ginger and scallion flavor.
  • Uncover the wok and add the soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, white pepper, and the rest of the scallions. Stir fry for another minute. You can add a couple tablespoons of water if the wok is too dry. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 260kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 45mg | Sodium: 520mg | Potassium: 173mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 1.7mg | Calcium: 59mg | Iron: 0.6mg

 

46 Comments

  1. KenC says

    5 stars
    Very nice! I do almost the exact same dish, but I try to use softshell females. The soft-shell is easier to work with, and females may have roe.

    Then I steam for 5 mins, take them out, separate the heads which I steam another 7 to 8 mins. My family likes to eat them separate. Then I dismember the remainder as in the recipe. I suppose the other departure is I don’t flour or cornstarch the pieces. Will have to try that. I also probably add a bit more wine to the dish, personal taste.

    Since I live in Maine, it’s a dish I do quite often!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi KenC, Maine has such awesome lobsters! I agree that soft shell lobsters are much easier to chop, and in my opinion, the soft shell lobsters are much sweeter and tastier even though they are less meaty. The flour/cornstarch helps to keep the meat juicy during that initial frying step.

      Reply

  2. Michael M says

    I made this recipe last weekend and it turned out great! The lobster ended up being cooked perfectly and the flavor was excellent. Some of the pieces ended up being a little difficult to get the meat out, but it was so good we kept trying until we finally got it. I may have to order this the next time we go to our favorite Cantonese restaurant just to see how they cut the pieces. Thank you for this recipe.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Michael, you’re welcome! I bet the restaurant cuts the pieces just like I have in the photos. One step I did not show was the splitting of what I call the little elbow joint behind the main claw. That piece has the most tender meat of the whole lobster in my opinion :)

      Reply

  4. Jackie says

    Excellent detailed recipe! Love the pictures and method. Came out perfect! Thanks for sharing! For some reason can’t seem to print the recipe?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Awesome to hear Jackie! Not sure what is happening with the print function, but try closing your browser and reopening it. if that does not work, try clearing your browser cache.

      Reply

  5. Walter Chow says

    5 stars
    One of the best recipes ever written on this iconic Lobster dishes. The author clearly keeps the chef in mind throughout it preparation, and down to it’s final presentation. The secrets of sealing in those tantalizing flavors, have been revealed. The technique of dredging, using the cornstarch/ all-purpose flour only on the exposed side of the lobster meat, then met with a quick intro of shaoxing wine delivered at the peripheral edges of the hot wok seals in the flavors, so that your taste buds can appreciate Ginger Scallion Lobster Cantonese.

    Reply

