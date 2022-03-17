This Hokkien Noodles recipe (Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, that is) is a 10-ingredient wonder.

They also take just 20 minutes to prepare from start (i.e. walking into your apartment after a long day) to finish (i.e. parking your butt in front of the TV with a big bowl of noods and a jar of chili oil).

Note: This recipe was originally published in September 2017. We have since updated it with better photos, clearer instructions, and metric measurements. Enjoy!

The IDEAL Weeknight RECIPE

After nearly 8 years of blogging, most people in my circle are aware that I work on this food blog with my parents and sister.

After digesting the initial shock at the idea that anyone would enter such an endeavor with their immediate family (“How do you guys work together!?” — the answer: patience, love, and lots of backseat cooking), another common response is something along the lines of, “Well, what did you have for dinner last night? You must have cooked something amazing!”

At which point I find myself reliving the hodgepodge of cold leftovers and the fried egg on toast that I’d consumed the night before.

We’ve all been there––those busy weeknights when the idea of cooking dinner seems totally outside the realm of possibility. Those nights when perusing the takeout menus in your junk drawer seem like the ONLY option for your evening meal. I understand. I am ONE OF YOU.

But that’s why the recipes I blog tend to fall into the “Quick and Easy” category. Recipes like my 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup, Pork & Basil Stir-fry, or my Takeout-style Curry Chicken (another 10-ingredient, 15-minute affair). It’s my favorite kind of cooking.

In short: A few essential ingredients, less time in the kitchen, more time for eating & Netflix. That’s my weeknight motto.

These Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles fit the bill nicely.

What Are Hokkien Noodles?

As I mentioned, you only need 10 ingredients, most of which you probably already have lying around. The Hokkien noodles are probably the only ingredient that might be missing from your pantry/fridge.

Hokkien noodles originate from Fujian (Hokkien) province in China, but are also quite common in both Malaysia and Singapore.

Hokkien noodles are a kind of fresh egg noodle. They’re basically what we know here in the U.S. as a lo mein noodle.

You can find them either pre-cooked and oiled, or you can find fresh lo mein egg noodles that need to be boiled beforehand.

Both varieties of these Hokkien Noodles can be found at most Chinese grocery stores.

Make sure you quickly peruse the package instructions to confirm whether you can add the noodles directly to the stir-fry or have to boil them quickly first.

If the noodles are stubbornly stuck together in a clump, dip them in a bowl of very hot water to loosen them, then drain.

CAN’T FIND HOKKIEN NOODLES OR LO MEIN NOODLES? No problem. In a pinch, you could also use fresh udon noodles, or basically ANY other noodle that can be stir-fried. You could also use our homemade egg noodles (boil them first and drain them very well before stir-frying), which you can make with just flour, eggs, and water.

A Favorite Flavor Combination

These particular hokkien noodles are flavored with one of my absolute favorite combinations: ginger and scallion.

I also threw some chicken in there, to make it a full meal––but for all you vegetarians out there, feel free to leave it out, or sub in mushrooms and/or other vegetables.

If you’d like to add more vegetables to the dish, you can add leafy greens like pea tips or baby bok choy, or serve them on the side.

Okay, here’s how to make this dish (and start living your BEST weeknight dinner life).

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon each of cornstarch, oil, and soy sauce.

Heat a carbon steel wok over high heat until smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices.

Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili. Stir-fry until the scallions just begin to wilt, about 10 seconds.

Add the fresh, pre-cooked noodles and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if you’re having difficulty breaking them up.

Add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken.

Stir-fry until combined, about 1-2 minutes.

Serve your Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles hot!

If you like these noodles, try our Hokkien Mee Noodle recipe, which is a classic from Kuala Lumpur!