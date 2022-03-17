The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

49 Comments
Hokkien Noodles with Ginger, Scallion, and Chicken

This Hokkien Noodles recipe (Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, that is) is a 10-ingredient wonder.

They also take just 20 minutes to prepare from start (i.e. walking into your apartment after a long day) to finish (i.e. parking your butt in front of the TV with a big bowl of noods and a jar of chili oil).

Note: This recipe was originally published in September 2017. We have since updated it with better photos, clearer instructions, and metric measurements. Enjoy!

The IDEAL Weeknight RECIPE

After nearly 8 years of blogging, most people in my circle are aware that I work on this food blog with my parents and sister.

After digesting the initial shock at the idea that anyone would enter such an endeavor with their immediate family (“How do you guys work together!?” — the answer: patience, love, and lots of backseat cooking), another common response is something along the lines of, “Well, what did you have for dinner last night? You must have cooked something amazing!”

At which point I find myself reliving the hodgepodge of cold leftovers and the fried egg on toast that I’d consumed the night before.

We’ve all been there––those busy weeknights when the idea of cooking dinner seems totally outside the realm of possibility. Those nights when perusing the takeout menus in your junk drawer seem like the ONLY option for your evening meal. I understand. I am ONE OF YOU.

But that’s why the recipes I blog tend to fall into the “Quick and Easy” category. Recipes like my 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup, Pork & Basil Stir-fry, or my Takeout-style Curry Chicken (another 10-ingredient, 15-minute affair). It’s my favorite kind of cooking.

In short: A few essential ingredients, less time in the kitchen, more time for eating & Netflix. That’s my weeknight motto.

These Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles fit the bill nicely.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

What Are Hokkien Noodles?

As I mentioned, you only need 10 ingredients, most of which you probably already have lying around. The Hokkien noodles are probably the only ingredient that might be missing from your pantry/fridge.

Hokkien noodles originate from Fujian (Hokkien) province in China, but are also quite common in both Malaysia and Singapore.

Hokkien noodles are a kind of fresh egg noodle. They’re basically what we know here in the U.S. as a lo mein noodle.

You can find them either pre-cooked and oiled, or you can find fresh lo mein egg noodles that need to be boiled beforehand.

Chinese egg noodles in boiling water
pulling egg noodles out of boiling water with chopsticks

Both varieties of these Hokkien Noodles can be found at most Chinese grocery stores.

Hokkien Noodles with ginger, scallion, and chicken

Make sure you quickly peruse the package instructions to confirm whether you can add the noodles directly to the stir-fry or have to boil them quickly first.

If the noodles are stubbornly stuck together in a clump, dip them in a bowl of very hot water to loosen them, then drain.

CAN’T FIND HOKKIEN NOODLES OR LO MEIN NOODLES?

No problem. In a pinch, you could also use fresh udon noodles, or basically ANY other noodle that can be stir-fried. You could also use our homemade egg noodles (boil them first and drain them very well before stir-frying), which you can make with just flour, eggs, and water.

A Favorite Flavor Combination

These particular hokkien noodles are flavored with one of my absolute favorite combinations: ginger and scallion.

I also threw some chicken in there, to make it a full meal––but for all you vegetarians out there, feel free to leave it out, or sub in mushrooms and/or other vegetables.

If you’d like to add more vegetables to the dish, you can add leafy greens like pea tips or baby bok choy, or serve them on the side.

Okay, here’s how to make this dish (and start living your BEST weeknight dinner life).

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon each of cornstarch, oil, and soy sauce.

Heat a carbon steel wok over high heat until smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.

stir-frying strips of chicken in a wok

Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices.

cooking slices of ginger in wok

Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili. Stir-fry until the scallions just begin to wilt, about 10 seconds.

scallions, red chili, and ginger in wok

Add the fresh, pre-cooked noodles and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if you’re having difficulty breaking them up.

adding hokkien noodles to wok with scallions

Add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken.

adding pre-cooked chicken back to wok with noodles

Stir-fry until combined, about 1-2 minutes.

stir-frying hokkien noodles in wok

Serve your Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles hot!

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles
two bowls of Hokkien Noodles with ginger, scallion, and chicken

If you like these noodles, try our Hokkien Mee Noodle recipe, which is a classic from Kuala Lumpur!

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

These Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles are a 10-ingredient wonder that takes just 20 minutes to prepare, making it perfect for a quick and delicious weeknight meal.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Hokkien Noodles with Ginger, Scallion, and Chicken
serves: 5
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken:

  • 8 ounces boneless skinless chicken thighs (cut into thin strips; can substitute boneless skinless chicken breast)
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce

To finish the dish:

Instructions

  • Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil, and 1 teaspoon soy sauce.
  • Heat a wok over high heat until it's lightly smoking. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it just turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices. Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili. Stir-fry until the scallions begin to wilt, about 10 seconds.
  • Add the noodles, and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if the noodles are stuck together.
  • When the noodles have loosened and warmed up, add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken. Stir-fry until combined, about 1-2 minutes. Serve!

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

