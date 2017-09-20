The Woks of Life

Surprise Me!
Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Hokkien noodles originate from Fujian (Hokkien) province in China but are quite common in both Malaysia and Singapore.

These particular Hokkien Noodles––Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, that is––are a 10-ingredient wonder, and they take just 20 minutes to prepare from start (i.e. walking into your apartment after a long and trying day) to finish (i.e. parking your butt in front of the TV with a big bowl of noods and a jar of chili oil).

By now, most of the people I know know that I work on this food blog with my parents and sister. After digesting the initial shock at the idea that anyone would enter such an endeavor with their immediate family (“How DO you guys work together?” –– the answer: patience, love, and lots of backseat cooking), another common response is to say something along the lines of, “Well what did you have for dinner last night? You must have cooked something amazing!”

At which point I find myself reliving the hodgepodge of cold leftovers and the fried egg on toast that I’d consumed the night before, and respond, “err….not really.”

We’ve all been there––those busy weeknights when the idea of cooking dinner seems totally outside the realm of possibility. Those nights when perusing the takeout menus in your junk drawer seem like the ONLY option for your evening meal. I understand. I am ONE OF YOU.

But that’s why the recipes I blog tend to often fall into the “Quick and Easy” category. Recipes like my 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup, Pork & Basil Stir-fry, or these “Lazy Noodles.” It’s my favorite kind of cooking.

In short: A few essential ingredients, less time in the kitchen, more time for eating & Netflix. That’s my motto.

These Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles fit the bill nicely.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

As I mentioned, you only need 10 ingredients, most of which you probably already have lying around. The hokkien noodles are probably the only ingredient that might be missing from your pantry/fridge. Hokkien noodles are a kind of fresh egg noodle––you can find them either pre-cooked and oiled, or you can find fresh lo mein egg noodles that need to be boiled beforehand.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Both varieties of these Hokkien Noodles (AKA lo mein noodles) can be found at most Asian/Chinese grocery stores.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Before embarking on this recipe, make sure you quickly peruse the package instructions to confirm whether you can add the noodles directly to the stir-fry or have to boil them quickly first. Don’t worry, though. In a pinch, you could also use fresh udon noodles, or basically ANY other noodle that can be stir-fried. 

These particular hokkien noodles are flavored with one of my absolute favorite combinations: ginger and scallion. I also threw some chicken in there, to make it a full meal––but for all you vegetarians out there, feel free to leave it out, or sub in mushrooms and/or other vegetables.

Okay, here’s how to make this dish. (And start living your BEST weeknight dinner life.)

You’ll need:

Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon soy sauce.

Heat a carbon steel wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles, and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if the noodles are cold and you’re having difficulty breaking them up.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

When the noodles have loosened and warmed up, add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until combined––about 1-2 minutes.

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles hot!

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles

Hokkien noodles come from Fujian China and these Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles are a 10-ingredient delicious wonder that takes just 20 minutes to prepare!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: hokkien noodles
Servings: 4
Calories: 572kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon soy sauce.
  • Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices. Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili.
  • Add the noodles, and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if the noodles are cold and you’re having difficulty breaking them up.
  • When the noodles have loosened and warmed up, add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken. Stir-fry until combined––about 1-2 minutes. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 572kcal | Carbohydrates: 85g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 652mg | Potassium: 254mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 360IU | Vitamin C: 20.7mg | Calcium: 22mg | Iron: 1mg

 

30 Comments

  2. Leora says

    I only have Serrano peppers, is that an adequate substitution for the red chili? Looking forward to trying this recipe- I’ve made the Spicy Crispy Pork Noodle recipe twice now, and it’s a hit!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Nope, the cornstarch is just there for the texture of the chicken. If you’re not using any chicken, no need to add cornstarch anywhere else in the recipe. Thanks for the comment Shanyque!

      Reply

