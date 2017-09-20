Hokkien noodles originate from Fujian (Hokkien) province in China but are quite common in both Malaysia and Singapore.

These particular Hokkien Noodles––Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles, that is––are a 10-ingredient wonder, and they take just 20 minutes to prepare from start (i.e. walking into your apartment after a long and trying day) to finish (i.e. parking your butt in front of the TV with a big bowl of noods and a jar of chili oil).

By now, most of the people I know know that I work on this food blog with my parents and sister. After digesting the initial shock at the idea that anyone would enter such an endeavor with their immediate family (“How DO you guys work together?” –– the answer: patience, love, and lots of backseat cooking), another common response is to say something along the lines of, “Well what did you have for dinner last night? You must have cooked something amazing!”

At which point I find myself reliving the hodgepodge of cold leftovers and the fried egg on toast that I’d consumed the night before, and respond, “err….not really.”

We’ve all been there––those busy weeknights when the idea of cooking dinner seems totally outside the realm of possibility. Those nights when perusing the takeout menus in your junk drawer seem like the ONLY option for your evening meal. I understand. I am ONE OF YOU.

But that’s why the recipes I blog tend to often fall into the “Quick and Easy” category. Recipes like my 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup, Pork & Basil Stir-fry, or these “Lazy Noodles.” It’s my favorite kind of cooking.

In short: A few essential ingredients, less time in the kitchen, more time for eating & Netflix. That’s my motto.

These Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles fit the bill nicely.

As I mentioned, you only need 10 ingredients, most of which you probably already have lying around. The hokkien noodles are probably the only ingredient that might be missing from your pantry/fridge. Hokkien noodles are a kind of fresh egg noodle––you can find them either pre-cooked and oiled, or you can find fresh lo mein egg noodles that need to be boiled beforehand.

Both varieties of these Hokkien Noodles (AKA lo mein noodles) can be found at most Asian/Chinese grocery stores.

Before embarking on this recipe, make sure you quickly peruse the package instructions to confirm whether you can add the noodles directly to the stir-fry or have to boil them quickly first. Don’t worry, though. In a pinch, you could also use fresh udon noodles, or basically ANY other noodle that can be stir-fried.

These particular hokkien noodles are flavored with one of my absolute favorite combinations: ginger and scallion. I also threw some chicken in there, to make it a full meal––but for all you vegetarians out there, feel free to leave it out, or sub in mushrooms and/or other vegetables.

Okay, here’s how to make this dish. (And start living your BEST weeknight dinner life.)

You’ll need:

Combine the chicken with 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon soy sauce.

Heat a carbon steel wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the chicken until it turns opaque. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the ginger slices.

Fry for 1 minute, and add the scallions and red chili.

Add the noodles, and stir-fry, adding a sprinkling of hot water if the noodles are cold and you’re having difficulty breaking them up.

When the noodles have loosened and warmed up, add the Shaoxing wine, 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and cooked chicken.

Stir-fry until combined––about 1-2 minutes.

Serve your Ginger Scallion Hokkien Noodles hot!