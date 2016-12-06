The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

General Tso's Tofu

General Tso’s Tofu

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

This past Friday, the chef many believe was responsible for creating the titanic Chinese-American favorite, General Tso’s Chicken, passed away. Contrary to the ever evolving lore around General Tso’s Chicken being an old and authentic Hunan dish made for some storied ancient general, Peng Chang-kuei supposedly invented the dish in Taiwan in the 1950s. (Read more about the history of the dish here!)

In honor of this most spectacular stroke of brilliance (we’ll poke fun at Chinese American food until we turn blue, but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy a good General Tso’s Chicken), we decided to immortalize this dish for vegans and vegetarians as well, in the form of General Tso’s Tofu.

While the health and dietary aspect was one concern, given that tofu is decidedly healthier than chicken thighs, this recipe is really an ode to tofu and those who love its subtle flavor. In a similar vein, check out our Crispy Tofu Tacos–they’re just plain good, whether you are a vegan, vegetarian, or carnivorous beast.

That being said, General Tso’s Tofu happens to be a healthy vegetarian or vegan option. I often struggle with what to serve my vegetarian/vegan friends for dinner, and this is the perfect dish to make. Your friends won’t feel deprived, and you won’t feel like you’re shortchanging your guests who can’t eat all the other delicious meat dishes you’re serving alongside the veggies and tofu.

This recipe may be a little unconventional, but it’s quite simple to make, so whether you’re cooking up a weeknight dinner for your tofu-loving self, planning a dinner party with a vegan friend or two, or honoring the memory of good old Peng Chang-keui, give this one a whirl.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

For the tofu:

  • 1½ tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons Louisiana hot sauce, such as Crystal
  • 1 block of regular or firm tofu, drained, pat dry, and cut into 1-inch squares
  • 1 ½ tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons cornstarch (depending on how wet the tofu is)
  • ⅓ cup peanut or canola oil, for shallow frying

For the rest of the dish:

Mix the honey and Louisiana hot sauce in a bowl until well combined. Add the tofu to the bowl, and toss together gently with a spatula until the tofu is well-coated.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, sprinkle the sesame seeds over the tofu, and toss until evenly distributed.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, sprinkle the cornstarch over the tofu until lightly coated. If the tofu is still too wet, add a little more cornstarch.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1/3 cup oil in a medium-sized frying pan (we like to use a cast iron skillet) until the oil is about 350F, or when a bamboo chopstick bubbles when inserted into the oil. If you want to make the tofu frying easier, use more oil to achieve a deep fry.

Carefully place the tofu pieces into the pan, ensuring that the pieces are not touching, and let fry for about 2 minutes.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn them over to continue frying on the other side. Work quickly and turn the heat down if you need more time for turning, or if you see they are starting to burn. Continue to cook the tofu until a nice crust is formed, and they turn golden brown (about 4-5 minutes time in total). Transfer the tofu pieces to a sheet pan with a slotted spoon.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over medium heat, and add 1 tablespoon of the oil left from tofu-frying, and add the ginger. After 10 seconds, add the garlic and the whole dried chili peppers, and stir for 15 seconds.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, stir in  the red bell peppers and Shaoxing wine.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the water or vegetable stock, and let the mixture come up to a boil. Add the broccoli florets.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Immediately add the soy sauces, rice vinegar, salt, sugar, and sesame oil. Let the mixture come up to a boil. Immediately add the cornstarch mixture slowly while stirring.

The sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon. Feel free to add more or less of the cornstarch mixture depending on how thick you like your sauce, but give it 30 seconds to 1 minute between additions, as it does take some time for the sauce to thicken.

Toss in your fried tofu and give everything a quick stir to make sure the tofu is coated.

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Dish it out onto a plate…

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your General Tso’s tofu with steamed rice!

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

General Tso's Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Looking for more General Tso? Check out our recipes for General Tso’s Chicken and General Tso’s Cauliflower!

  1. Elisabeth says


    Hi

    I love your recipes. Tasty and mostly easy too cook.
    I’d love to see a list on your blog of Chinese ingredients one must have at home plus what could be an acceptable substite.

    Best regards from Vienna, Austria
    Elisabeth

    • Bill says

      If you like it soft, 3 to 5 minutes will do for softer broccoli but the best method is to use a knife to check the tenderness while it is cooking.

  3. Jan says

    I tried your recipe and i think i followed your recipe But my broccoli turner out to be very hard, let’s say quite uncooked taste. Should i Cook THE broccoli before adding iT to THE wok ?

  4. Mike Crist says

    No honey so I used pomegranate molasses worked perfectly. Needed my wife (sous chef supreme.) to help me turn the fried tofu quickly. Loved the accompanying broccoli and red pepper. Great taste but a lot of prep.

  5. Rhonda says


    This dish was outstanding! I plan to make it again really soon. It satisfies all of my cravings. I did not have red bell pepper or broccoli on hand. I used sliced mushrooms and halved brussels sprouts (steamed in the microwave for 2 minutes) instead. The substitution worked out great. I will be making it the same way again. Next time I will slice open one or two of the peppers because I would like it spicier. I also plan to double the veggies and the sauce. Thank you for such a delicious recipe!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Rhonda, excellent ways to improvise the dish to make it with the things you have on hand––and the way you like it. Keep sharing the cooking experiences with us and our readers!

  6. Joey says

    I really liked this dish! However, I couldn’t find any dried Chinese red chili peppers. I can’t find any dried chilis where I live. What can I use to add some spicyness instead?

    • Bill says

      Hi Joey, You can substitute some crushed red pepper flakes if you can’t find the whole dried chili peppers. They won’t be quite as fragrant, but the crushed red pepper will be plenty spicy, so use with caution!

  7. Monica says


    I only had scraps of yellow pepper and white onions, and 3 broccoli chunks left (ha ha) — but I followed the tofu and sauce recipe to the dot. The entire dish turned out beautifully. I especially loved the sauce! It tasted like a good ol’ Chinese restaurant quality meal :D

