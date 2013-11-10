The Woks of Life


Garlicky Broccoli Stir-Fry

broccoli stir fry

If you’re one of those people who hates broccoli, then you probably haven’t had it like this before. One thing that Chinese cuisine does particularly well is make vegetables that taste really really good including a broccoli stir-fry. We don’t want to toot our own horns here too much, of course, but it’s a fact o’ life. This is a great side dish to serve over rice with any other kind of stir-fry, a seared chicken breast, or some soy glazed salmon. Yum.  We have also made garlicky broccoli stir-fry as a side dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners

It’s my dad’s take on the way they used to do it at his family’s take out restaurant way back in the dark ages.

Here’s how he made it:

You need:

Wash the broccoli and set aside.

garlic broccoli

Make a slurry by mixing the corn starch into the water and use a spoon to stir until completely dissolved. Mince the garlic.

Bring about 6 cups of water to a boil in your wok and add the broccoli.

broccoli stir fry

Blanch for a minute and put the broccoli into cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain.

broccoli stir-fry

Heat the wok over high heat. Once the wok is very hot, add the oil, garlic, broccoli, and wine. Stir fry for a minute and pour in the chicken stock. We just used some water and Better Than Bouillon organic chicken base. That stuff is super useful. We highly recommend picking up a jar or a similar brand. Let the mixture come to a boil, which should be quick since the heat is so high.

broccoli garlic stir-fry

Add salt, white pepper, and sesame oil and give it another quick stir.  Now make sure your cornstarch slurry is still well-mixed as the water tends to separate after some time. Stir in half of the slurry and let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon. Add more slurry if it’s not thick enough.

Plate and serve your garlicky broccoli stir-fry hot out of the wok!

broccoli stir-fry

Tip:

Chinese restaurants blanch the broccoli first because blanching cooks the broccoli faster and make the last step of stir frying and finishing much faster. The sauce also ends up cleaner in flavor. But you can also skip the blanching and cover your wok after adding the chicken stock (add a little extra stock or water to steam it). Then just let the broccoli steam in the covered wok for an extra few minutes, depending upon how crisp you like your broccoli

If you want to make a main dish, then take a look at our Chicken and Broccoli recipe or the all-time favorite Beef and Broccoli!

5 from 1 vote

Garlicky Broccoli Stir-Fry

Garlicky broccoli stir-fry is a great side dish to serve with a seared chicken breast, or some soy glazed salmon.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: garlicky broccoli
Servings: 4
Calories: 89kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the broccoli and set aside. Make a slurry by mixing the cornstarch into the water and use a spoon to stir until completely dissolved. Mince the garlic.
  • Bring about 6 cups of water to a boil in your wok and add the broccoli. Blanch for a minute, drain, and put the broccoli into cold water to stop the cooking process.
  • Heat the wok over high heat. Once the wok is very hot, add the oil, garlic, broccoli, and wine. Stir fry for a minute and pour in the chicken stock. Let the mixture come to a boil, which should be quick since the heat is so high.
  • Add salt, white pepper, and sesame oil and give it another quick stir. Now make sure your cornstarch slurry is still well-mixed as the water tends to separate after some time. Stir in half of the slurry and let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon. Add more slurry if it’s not thick enough. Plate and serve hot!

Notes

Chinese restaurants blanch the broccoli first because blanching cooks the broccoli faster and make the last step of stir frying and finishing much faster. The sauce also ends up cleaner in flavor. But you can also skip the blanching and cover your wok after adding the chicken stock (add a little extra stock or water to steam it). Then just let the broccoli steam in the covered wok for an extra few minutes, depending upon how crisp you like your broccoli.

Nutrition

Calories: 89kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 622mg | Potassium: 328mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 565IU | Vitamin C: 82.3mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 0.8mg

20 Comments

  3. Maggie Chau says

    Hi! I’m looking for a recipe for a shrimp dish that incorporates Ketchup has one of its’ ingredients. I know that sounds blasphemous to add Ketchup to shrimp. But I remember my mom cooking a dish using Ketchup and it was delicious! You know such a recipe.

    Shanghainese New Yorker,
    Maggie

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Maggie, Try this Sichuan Shrimp dish here which uses ketchup. But my mom used to make a ketchup shrimp which was delicious, and I will put it on the “to-cook” list. Thanks for your request, as it was a fond reminder my of my mom’s recipe!

      Reply

  5. Annie says

    Just found your site and Love It! I was looking for a vegetable to go with your Orange Chicken recipe for Christmas and think I found it! Looking at this recipe made me think of a place I used to be able to get the best garlic green beans. Do you think I could sub green beans for the broccoli? If so, how long should I cook the beans for to get them tender crisp? Every time I’ve tried to cook green beans, they end up being too hard.

    Thanks for all you do!

    Annie

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Annie, You can definitely substitute the green beans. Cooking times depend not only on how crispy you like them, but also the type of green bean you use. Some of the darker and thinner varieties are not as tender as the more common light green and thicker string beans you mostly find in supermarkets. I find the “common” string beans are more tender and easier to cook, but they also lose their color more easily during cooking. A tip for cooking a more tender green bean is to blanch them in boiling water with one teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda and then transfer them to an ice bath to cool them quickly. The baking soda and ice bath preserves the green color, and you will find that the stir-fry time is a fraction of the time you would need if starting with raw green beans. Good luck and happy cooking!

      Reply

      • Craig says

        Thank You for the responce for C M.
        I swear, all some want to do is get their name out there, and or go for the negatives!
        Dish looks Great. Making tonite!
        Just like Me……… why are some responses needed!
        TY

        Reply

  8. Hilary says

    love your recipes and writing! is it possible to substitute the chicken broth with anything to make this vegetarian?

    Reply

  9. JakCS says

    For this one I did not use broccoli, I used choy sum instead!
    Again, it tastes like it’s from the resturants!!!
    I’m am super amazed at how simple and delicous this is!

    Reply

