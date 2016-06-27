When you run a food blog with your family, things can quickly get a little…snippy.

Irritation? Shouting? Knock-down drag-out fights?

All of the above are regular occurrences in our kitchen–part of the “creative process” you might say. When you’re slaving over hot stoves for a whole weekend, things can quickly escalate over ANYTHING. You use my dad’s garlic? You hover for a little too long over Sarah’s noodle dish? You disagree with my mom on what plate to use? You’re asking for it.

When you’re with my family, everything is up for discussion and anything could be grounds for debate. When I raised the topic of funfetti cookies a few months ago, it was a case in point. We had a long discussion about whether or not funfetti cookies would be interesting enough to go over well with readers, with Sarah arguing that I should just abandon the whole idea, leading to a thorough examination of what recipes we would explore for the next few months.

From said funfetti cookie discussion came a significant realization: YOU DON’T NEED A REASON TO HAVE FUNFETTI IN YOUR LIFE.

You just don’t.

But it also led to an even better idea––namely: funfetti ice cream sandwiches. Because this is the most delightful combination of funfetti, cookie, and ice cream that you may ever encounter. Make these cookies, smush deliciously rich ice cream between two of them, and proceed to enjoy like you haven’t enjoyed since you were 7 years old.

Cookie recipe adapted from Sally’s Baking Addiction: Funfetti Cookies Supreme. These cookies are perfect, guys. We were amazed, and you will be too!

You’ll need:

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 egg + 1 egg yolk, at room temperature if you have the time and the foresight

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1¼ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup rainbow sprinkles

Vanilla ice cream

In an electric mixer, use the paddle attachment to cream the butter for about 1 minute on medium speed. With the mixer still at medium speed, add the sugar and beat until the mixture is fluffy and light yellow. Then add in the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla, scraping the bowl as needed to ensure everything is mixed in thoroughly.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, cornstarch, and salt together. Add this to the wet ingredients in three portions with the mixer on low speed. Let the mixer go until the dough comes together.

Now, the most tantalizing part. With the mixer on low, add your sprinkles.

Watch the rainbow distribute. It is epic.

Now it’s time to chill the cookie dough in the refrigerator for anywhere from 3 hours to 3 days. Don’t skip this step! In Sally’s recipe, she offers up the option to roll out the cookie dough balls first or later on. We found it’s easier to roll them out before chilling, as the dough is easier to handle.

So form the cookie dough in 1½ tablespoon balls and chill on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, covered. 9 cookies should fit comfortably on one sheet. We rolled some for baking, and the rest went into a gallon ziploc bag in a single layer and into the freezer for another day!

You should be able to make about 24-30 cookies from this amount of dough

After the chilling is complete, remove the cookie dough from the refrigerator and let sit on the counter for 15 minutes. In the meantime, preheat your oven to 325 degrees F. Bake the cookies (one cookie sheet at a time) for 11-12 minutes, or until the edges are just slightly browned. They should be quite soft in the centers fresh out of the oven (if you’re baking them straight from the freezer, tack on an extra 1-2 minutes of baking time).

Let the cookies cool on the sheet for 3 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Phew. Now for the fun part. Grab your favorite vanilla ice cream (or any other flavor you care to enhance your cookies with). Let it soften out on the counter for about 5-10 minutes, depending on how hot/cold your kitchen is.

When the ice cream is softened, scoop about a half cup onto one cookie and gently use the second cookie to form the sandwich. You might need to use a spatula to smooth out the edges. You can make these one at a time and devour immediately, but the better way is to make a bunch, wrap them in plastic wrap, and toss back into the freezer for at least 30 minutes to let them firm back up. You can also make them ALL and freeze them so you can have a summery treat whenever your heart desires!