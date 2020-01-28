Chinese Fried Ribs with Fermented Red Bean Curd

Chinese fried ribs marinated in red bean curd are a favorite in our family and a proven crowd pleaser at any party. The combination of fermented red bean curd and five spice powder makes for some of the all-time tastiest ribs in our repertoire.

We serve these Chinese fried spareribs as an appetizer, finger food, or as one of several main dishes in a family-style Chinese meal. I like to make a double batch for Super Bowl parties, because they’re phenomenal with an ice cold beer.

The only problem is that as soon as these little fried pork ribs hit the table, they disappear! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stood at the stove and couldn’t seem to fry them fast enough!

Note: This post was originally published on June 25, 2013 (it was one of our very first posts on the blog!). We have since re-tested and updated the recipe with clearer instructions, new photos, nutrition information, and metric measurements. Enjoy!

What do these Chinese fried ribs taste like?

The marinade for these deep fried ribs is extremely flavorful. The Shaoxing wine, fermented red bean curd, five spice powder, soy sauce and maple syrup really come together nicely.

Every time I make them, there’s always at least a few people who say (verbatim!), “dang, these are tasty!”

What’s fermented red bean curd?

Out of all these ingredients, the standout that makes these Chinese fried ribs unique is the red fermented bean curd (known as “lam yee” in Cantonese or fǔrǔ in Mandarin – 腐乳), which you can find in any well-stocked Chinese grocery store. Fermented bean curd is a type of preserved tofu made with fresh bean curd (tofu), salt, rice wine, and other flavorings. The red version is fermented with red yeast rice.

It’s hard to describe, but it’s something like adding a pure and unadulterated shot of umami into the marinade. Don’t let the gnarly look straight out of the jar alarm you. Stirring it into the marinade makes a world of difference. This is one situation where a substitution just won’t cut it!

What kind of pork ribs are best for deep frying?

Our recipe calls for baby back ribs cut in half or fresh country pork ribs cut into 1- to 2-inch nuggets. If you decide to use baby back ribs, ask your butcher to cut them in half.

If you decide to go with country ribs, you have the option of cutting them on your own at home. The nice thing about country ribs is that you can make bite-sized boneless pieces!

Chinese Fried Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Place your pork rib pieces into a large bowl.

Add the red fermented bean curd, white pepper, sesame oil, five spice powder, Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic powder, onion powder, and baking soda—everything except the cornstarch and frying oil.

Using your hands, work the mixture until the marinade evenly coats the ribs. Marinate anywhere from 2 hours to overnight.

If you refrigerate the pork ribs overnight, let them come up to room temperature before cooking. When you’re ready to fry, pour 3 or more cups of peanut or vegetable oil into a small to medium pot—enough so you have 2-3 inches of oil. Heat your frying oil to 300 degrees F/150 degrees C. It’s best to use a candy thermometer to monitor the oil temperature before and during the frying process.

When the marinated ribs are at room temperature and while your oil is heating, toss the ribs once more to redistribute the marinade, as there may be liquid that has pooled. Next, add the cornstarch to the ribs.

Mix until a paste forms that evenly coats the ribs.

When the oil reaches frying temperature—either via your thermometer, or when a rib dipped in the oil sizzles strongly—deep fry the pork ribs in small batches, about 4-6 pieces at a time.

Use a slotted spoon to separate them as soon as you place them in the oil. This helps avoid sticking and ensures even cooking.

Turn up the heat once you drop in the ribs, as the oil will cool. As you fry, continue to adjust the heat lower or higher to maintain temperature. The pork ribs should fry fairly quickly, about 5-7 minutes.

They’ll be a light maroon color and crisp all around. Transfer to a paper towel using a slotted spoon. After frying all the ribs, serve! If making these ahead, you can re-fry the ribs for a minute to reheat and crisp them just before serving.

We serve them plain, but you can also garnish them with cilantro and/or toasted sesame seeds!

Make these Chinese fried ribs as an appetizer, or as a main course with white rice and a leafy green vegetable like stir fried bok choy.