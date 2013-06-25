The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Fried Chinese Spareribs

Fried Chinese Spareribs

Published:
By

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

These fried Chinese spareribs can be served as an appetizer, finger food, or as one of several main dishes if you’re serving a family-style Chinese meal. I like to make a double batch for Super Bowl parties. The problem is that these little fried pork spare rib nuggets disappear quickly, and sometimes the rate at which I put them on the plate equals the rate that they disappear. They’re good with an icy cold beer.

The marinade is extremely flavorful, with the wine, five spice, and soy sauce. The special ingredient here is the red fermented bean curd, which you can find in the Chinese grocery store in glass jars.

red-fermented-bean-curd

Don’t worry, it’s not as weird as it sounds.

Here’s what you’ll need:

First, cut your pork ribs into 1 to 2 inch cubes. In a large bowl, add the pork along with all of the rest of the ingredients (everything except the cornstarch, flour, and frying oil).

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Work the mixture into the meat. Then you can let it marinate anywhere from 1 to 6 hours. The longer you marinate it, the deeper the flavor and the more tender they will be, but I think an hour or two is just fine.

Heat up the oil to 350 degrees. If you don’t have a thermometer, then you’ll have to test the oil as it heats. If you want to save on the oil, use a smaller pot where you can get the oil at about 2 inches deep.

While you are waiting for the oil to heat, mix the cornstarch and flour into the sparerib mixture. The mixture will be a bit moist, but that’s normal.

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, check the oil and reduce it to medium heat. It should definitely NOT be smoking; if it is, it’s way too hot. Once you see bubbles starting to form in the oil, use a fork, chopstick, or tongs, and put one of the pieces halfway in the oil.  If it starts to sizzle pretty well, then drop it all of the way in.

Here is where you may have to adjust the heat depending upon how many ribs you put into the oil and how high the temperature was when you started – you know, like when you’re cooking pancakes and getting to just the right heat. Experiment a bit until you get a feel for what works.

Once you have this right, fry your pork in small batches – about 5 to 6 pieces at a time and use a slotted spoon to work them so the pieces don’t stick together and they cook evenly in the oil.  The spareribs should cook fairly quickly – about 7 minutes.

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain your fried Chinese spareribs on paper towels and transfer to a plate. Serve hot as appetizers and you will have happy guests!

Fried Chinese Spareribs, by thewoksoflife.com

You can also garnish them with a little chopped cilantro, scallion or toasted sesame seeds for added flavor and color.

Enjoy ’em. Here’s the full fried Chinese spareribs recipe, all written out nice and neat:

5 from 1 vote

Fried Chinese Spareribs

These Fried Chinese spareribs can be served as an appetizer, finger food, or as one of several main dishes if you’re serving a family-style Chinese meal. I like to make a double batch for Super Bowl parties and they are always a hit!
Prep Time2 hrs
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time2 hrs 30 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese spareribs
Servings: 6
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds fresh country pork ribs (about 1 kg; don’t select too lean a cut or the meat might turn out tough)
  • 1 large piece red fermented bean curd (about 1 tablespoon, along with 1 teaspoon of the sauce from the jar)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon five spice powder
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup (or 2 teaspoons sugar)
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 2 cups peanut oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • First, cut your pork ribs into 1 to 2 inch cubes. In a large bowl, add the pork along with all of the rest of the ingredients (everything except the cornstarch, flour, and frying oil).
  • Work the mixture into the meat. Let it marinate anywhere from 1 to 6 hours.
  • Heat 2 inches of frying oil to 350 degrees in a small to medium pot. While you are waiting for the oil to heat, mix the cornstarch and flour into the rib mixture.
  • Now, check the oil and reduce it to medium heat. It should definitely NOT be smoking; if it is, it’s way too hot. Once you see bubbles starting to form in the oil, use a fork, chopstick, or tongs, and put one of the pieces halfway in the oil. If it starts to sizzle pretty well, then drop it all of the way in. Fry the pork in small batches – about 5 to 6 pieces at a time and use a slotted spoon to work them so the pieces don’t stick together and they cook evenly in the oil. The ribs should cook fairly quickly – about 7 minutes.
  • Drain on paper towels and serve. Garnish with cilantro and/or sesame seeds if you like!

 

9 Comments

  2. Larry, first of his name... says

    My mother is Thai (straight outta Chiang Mai yo) and it’s interesting to see the influence of Cantonese cuisine on Northern Thai cooking. Fried spare ribs is a great example. The Thai version calls for oyster sauce, sugar, maybe some fish sauce, pulverized garlic, and pulverized cilantro root (I’m sure I forgot something). Looking at this recipe brings me back to when I was a kid happily crunching through garlicky spare ribs.

    Reply

  3. Diana says

    Hi, I made this last week, followed recipe to the tee and it was superb, very flavourful and finger licking good. Just wondering if I could bake this in the oven after marinating, instead of frying? Has anyone ever tried baking it, if yes for how long and at what temperature? Thank you for this wonderful recipe.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Diana,
      I love this recipe to death and I realized that people would want to make a recipe in the oven so I shared a very similar recipe Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust that has a similar flavor. That said, I haven’t tried this Fried chinese sparerib recipe in the oven but it should work. I bet it would work better if you added a panko coating. Let us know if you try it in the oven!

      Reply

      • Diana says

        Thank you so much for this, the sesame crust looks delish, since it’s a very similar version, I can’t wait to try it!

        Reply

  4. Daisy says

    Hi there

    Thanks for posting this recipe! Is there a substitute for red fermented red bean curd? and does Shaoxing wine the same this as regular rice wince?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Daisy, thanks for your comment! Shaoxing wine is a very specific kind of rice wine, but you could substitute regular if that’s all you have. For the fermented bean curd, however, there’s really no substitute. It’s the main flavor agent here!

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Daisy, The fermented red bean curd has a unique flavor so there is no direct substitution that I have successfully tried yet, so best to just leave it out and let the 5-spice carry the flavor of the dish. Try a local Asian store, because red fermented bean curd is used in many dishes. You could also try the regular white fermented bean curd which has a milder taste (but if the store has any fermented bean curd, they will likely have the red variety also). As for your question regarding Shaoxing wine, it has a stronger and more briny flavor than rice wine, but the rice or dry sherry will also work as a substitution. Sorry for the long-winded answer but hope that helps!

      Reply

