These fried Chinese spareribs can be served as an appetizer, finger food, or as one of several main dishes if you’re serving a family-style Chinese meal. I like to make a double batch for Super Bowl parties. The problem is that these little fried pork spare rib nuggets disappear quickly, and sometimes the rate at which I put them on the plate equals the rate that they disappear. They’re good with an icy cold beer.

The marinade is extremely flavorful, with the wine, five spice, and soy sauce. The special ingredient here is the red fermented bean curd, which you can find in the Chinese grocery store in glass jars.

Don’t worry, it’s not as weird as it sounds.

Here’s what you’ll need:

First, cut your pork ribs into 1 to 2 inch cubes. In a large bowl, add the pork along with all of the rest of the ingredients (everything except the cornstarch, flour, and frying oil).

Work the mixture into the meat. Then you can let it marinate anywhere from 1 to 6 hours. The longer you marinate it, the deeper the flavor and the more tender they will be, but I think an hour or two is just fine.

Heat up the oil to 350 degrees. If you don’t have a thermometer, then you’ll have to test the oil as it heats. If you want to save on the oil, use a smaller pot where you can get the oil at about 2 inches deep.

While you are waiting for the oil to heat, mix the cornstarch and flour into the sparerib mixture. The mixture will be a bit moist, but that’s normal.

Now, check the oil and reduce it to medium heat. It should definitely NOT be smoking; if it is, it’s way too hot. Once you see bubbles starting to form in the oil, use a fork, chopstick, or tongs, and put one of the pieces halfway in the oil. If it starts to sizzle pretty well, then drop it all of the way in.

Here is where you may have to adjust the heat depending upon how many ribs you put into the oil and how high the temperature was when you started – you know, like when you’re cooking pancakes and getting to just the right heat. Experiment a bit until you get a feel for what works.

Once you have this right, fry your pork in small batches – about 5 to 6 pieces at a time and use a slotted spoon to work them so the pieces don’t stick together and they cook evenly in the oil. The spareribs should cook fairly quickly – about 7 minutes.

Drain your fried Chinese spareribs on paper towels and transfer to a plate. Serve hot as appetizers and you will have happy guests!

You can also garnish them with a little chopped cilantro, scallion or toasted sesame seeds for added flavor and color.

Enjoy ’em. Here’s the full fried Chinese spareribs recipe, all written out nice and neat: