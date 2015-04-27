Fried Chicken Wings, Chinese Takeout-Style

Chinese take-out fried chicken wings are just the same as regular old fried chicken, right?

Wrong. This fried chicken wings recipe is special.

I remember my father used to make a tray full of wings piled high each day at our restaurant and it was never written down but rest assured that this special deep fried chicken wings recipe was in his head and he could make them in his sleep if he had to.

They were pre-fried in the morning and re-fried to order throughout the day, and those mountains would turn into molehills real fast during the lunch, dinner and late night rush hours. Once a week, at the end of the night, we would toss a few into the fryer and serve them with our dinner. No matter what we were having, they were always a favorite.

Do I have to Fry Chicken Wings Twice?

These chicken wings are best when they are fried twice. When frying for the first time, the chicken coating will lose its crispiness quickly because of the juicy chicken. It’s best to let them rest for a period after the first fry to let the juices settle back inside the chicken wing.

Once they are cooled but still warm, you can return them to the fryer for a second fry so they get nice and crispy on the outside. The length of time for the second frying depends upon if you refry when they are still warm, allow them to cool completely, or if you have refrigerated them and allowed them to come up to room temperature. The second fry really makes a difference and trust me, all Chinese takeout restaurants follow this practice.

What do I serve with Fried Chicken Wings?

Serve these tasty fried chicken wings on a nice bed of roast pork fried rice or vegetable fried rice. For me, I actually prefer a bed of white rice with some hot sauce or spicy hot oil, like the one used in our Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, but hey, that’s just me.

Sooo, the next time you have a hankering for fried anything and are about to fire up a pot of oil, try this take-out fried chicken wings recipe and let me know what you think!

How to Make Fried Chicken Wings

Combine chicken wings, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, salt, sugar, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil and egg in a large mixing bowl. Mix everything until the wings are well-coated. Next, add the cornstarch and all purpose flour and mix again until the wings are coated.

Let the wings marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or in the refrigerator overnight for best results. (If you refrigerate the wings, be sure to let them come to room temperature again before cooking).

After marinating, if it looks like there is liquid in the bowl, be sure to mix them thoroughly again. The wings should be well coated with a thin batter-like coating. If it still looks too watery, add a bit more corn starch and flour. Cornstarch is a key ingredient for these fried chicken wings. For more information, see our post How to use Cornstarch in Chinese cooking.

Fill a medium pot about 2/3 of the way up with oil, and heat it to 325 degrees F.

Check out our Chinese Cooking Tools page to see where to get this thermometer and also for a collection of tools we use in our kitchen!

Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes and remove to a sheet pan lined with paper towels. After all of the wings are fried, return them in batches to the oil and fry again for 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels or a cooling rack.

Serve your Chinese fried chicken wings with your favorite hot sauce!