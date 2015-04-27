The Woks of Life

Fried Chicken Wings, Chinese Takeout Style

Fried Chicken Wings, Chinese Takeout Style

Chinese take-out fried chicken wings are just the same as regular old fried chicken, right?

Wrong. This fried chicken wings recipe is special.

I remember my father used to make a tray full of wings piled high each day at our restaurant and it was never written down but rest assured that this special deep fried chicken wings recipe was in his head and he could make them in his sleep if he had to.

They were pre-fried in the morning and re-fried to order throughout the day, and those mountains would turn into molehills real fast during the lunch, dinner and late night rush hours. Once a week, at the end of the night, we would toss a few into the fryer and serve them with our dinner.  No matter what we were having, they were always a favorite.

Serve these tasty fried chicken wings on a nice bed of roast pork fried rice or vegetable fried rice. For me, I actually prefer a bed of white rice with some hot sauce or spicy hot oil, like the one used in our Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, but hey, that’s just me.

Sooo, the next time you have a hankering for fried anything and are about to fire up a pot of oil, try this take-out fried chicken wings recipe and let me know what you think!

Here’s what you need:

  • 10 whole chicken wings, washed and pat dry
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • oil, for frying

Combine all the ingredients (except the frying oil, of course) in a large mixing bowl. Mix everything until the wings are well-coated. Let the wings marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or in the refrigerator overnight for best results. (If you refrigerate the wings, be sure to let them come to room temperature again before cooking).

After marinating, if it looks like there is liquid in the wings, be sure to mix them thoroughly again. The wings should be well coated with a thin batter-like coating.  If it still looks too watery, add a bit more corn starch and flour.

Fill a medium pot about 2/3 of the way up with oil, and heat it to 325 degrees F.

Check out our Chinese Cooking Tools page to see where to get this thermometer and also for a collection of tools we use in our kitchen!

Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes and remove to a sheet pan lined with paper towels. After all of the wings are fried, return them in batches to the oil and fry again for 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels or a cooling rack.

Serve your Chinese fried chicken wings with your favorite hot sauce!

Chinese take-out fried chicken wings are the same as regular old fried chicken, right? Wrong. This fried chicken wings recipe is a special family recipe
Ingredients
  • 10 whole chicken wings, washed and pat dry
  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • oil, for frying
Instructions
  1. Combine all the ingredients (except the frying oil, of course) in a large mixing bowl. Mix everything until the wings are well-coated.
  2. Let the wings marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or in the refrigerator overnight for best results. (If you refrigerate the wings, be sure to let them come to room temperature again before cooking).
  3. After marinating, if it looks like there is liquid in the wings, be sure to mix them thoroughly again. The wings should be well coated with a thin batter-like coating. If it still looks too watery, add a bit more cornstarch and flour.
  4. Fill a medium pot about ⅔ of the way up with oil, and heat it to 325 degrees F.
  5. Fry the wings in small batches for 5 minutes and remove to a sheet pan lined with paper towels. After all of the wings are fried, return them in batches to the oil and fry again for 3 minutes.
  6. Drain on paper towels or a cooling rack, and serve with hot sauce!

 

264 Comments

  1. Lynn Nguyen says

    Wow this recipe is amazing! I just made this and I honestly didn’t expect it to be that good. I wasn’t even able to finish frying everything and my family already ate all the ones I fried. Now I’m working on another batch (as in a whole new pack of wings/new seasoning) while writing this comment, haha. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!

    Reply

  2. paul says

    delicious. real street food/takeaway for the home cook. i notice people in their comments want to change the marinade etc, no need! the recipe superb. i will have some fun though varying my hot sauce. i would think you could use this batter for other meats such as prawns, fish etc. the best chicken wings ive ever made or eaten. thanks for the cookery book have also made the Shanghai braised pork belly again a great recipe, will work my way through the others in book.all best paul

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Linda, yes, drumsticks will definitely work for this recipe, but the frying time will be a bit longer, and you may want to increase the sauce and spices in the marinade, because the meat is thicker on drumsticks. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  4. Dashaque says

    Hey, really awesome recipe. I made these twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly, and used an air fryer. Turning them halfway through and brushing them with peanut oil. I always find peanut oil is the best when going for a Chinese flavor I liked this, but felt I could improve upon it slightly so I tried.

    The second time I mixed the egg, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine and sesame oil together. Then I put the flour, cornstarch and other ingredients in a bag along with a little bit of Chinese 5 Spice. I dredged the wings in flour, dipped them in the egg mixture and then shook them all up in the bag. I used an air fryer again, flipping them half way and brushing them with peanut oil.

    They were amazing. I like them both ways but I think I like the crispiness of the second time I did it a little better. But thanks for posting. It’s good that someone finally has a good recipe for how to make these.

    Reply

  5. Davey says

    Do you mean I should combine the spices with the liquid ingredients then marinate overnight ? Or just put dry on the wings then dip in wet ingredients? Btw do you cool wings before second frying? I wish to try this recipe once made korean chicken wings and chinese crispy duck with verticle roaster and recipe from Chinese cook.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Davey, to make things easy, just combine everything to marinate. In the morning, toss everything together again. If there is any standing liquid, add a little AP flour. No need to cool the wings completely – a few minutes will do the job.

      Reply

