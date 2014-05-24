Fried Chicken w/ Xinjiang Spices

On our recent trip to Xi’an, we were reminded of and introduced to China’s rich varieties of Islamic cuisine—specifically the cooking of the Uyghur people. Chuan(r), or kebabs usually made with lamb, for example, might just be one of the most popular street foods in Beijing (maybe second only to jian bing – see Kaitlin’s quick shortcut recipe for jian bing here). But these lamb skewers, seasoned with a fiery, fragrant mixture of chili, cumin, and salt, actually originated in the far northwestern province of Xinjiang, where the Uyghurs come from and we figured the same spice would make a kickin’ fried chicken.

Of course, we were reminded why this Xinjiang spice mixture is so popular across Beijing and the rest of China. It’s a delicious combination of cumin and chili that compliments meats amazingly well. We decided to expand beyond yangrou chuan (lamb kebabs), and combine the flavors of these spices (along with a few spice ideas of our own) with crispy, juicy fried chicken. We served it with a cooling, tangy cucumber yogurt sauce.

This fried chicken was out of this world. And the Colonel is fuming with jealousy.

You’ll need:

For the chicken:

10 chicken drumsticks

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon red chili powder (we used a slightly milder chili powder that’s available here in Beijing. Adjust the spice amounts according to your tolerance level)

1 tablespoon ground Sichuan peppercorns

½ teaspoon five spice powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon shaoxing wine

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 to 6 cups peanut or vegetable oil for frying

a handful of chopped cilantro

For the yogurt sauce:

1 cucumber

3/4 cup plain yogurt

1 clove finely minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Rinse the chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Transfer to a bowl.

Add spices, salt, sugar, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine.

Use your hands to combine everything together. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to cook, take the chicken out of the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature. Add the cornstarch and flour to the chicken and use your hands to mix everything together evenly.

Prepare your yogurt sauce by simply combining all the ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat your oil in a small pot or cast iron skillet until it reaches 350 degrees. Fry the chicken in two or three batches for about 5 to 10 minutes, depending upon the size of your drumsticks. If you’re unsure about the doneness, poke a skewer into the thickest part of the drumstick to check if the juices run clear. Drain the fried chicken on paper towels.

Garnish the chicken with chopped cilantro and serve with your yogurt sauce!