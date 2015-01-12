The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Fried Calamari – Best Homemade Recipe

Kaitlin
29 Comments
Fried Calamari

This fried calamari recipe is the best we’ve ever had. It satisfies that restaurant-appetizer itch gloriously. (Y’all know what I’m talking about–when the only thing you want in life is to devour a platter of calamari and a TGI Friday’s appetizer sampler: buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, potato skins–the works. Is it just me?)

We use the dry breaded method, tossing the squid in a mixture of flour, semolina flour, and cornmeal. This blend provides the perfect crunch and depth of flavor.

As for the question of the squid itself, some say that there are two kinds of people in the world–those who like the calamari rings, and those who like the tentacles.

In our family, we’re definitely fighting over the crispiest and crunchiest tentacles. Regardless of your preferences, though, this recipe will produce some of the best, crispiest calamari you’ve ever had!

We like this recipe so much, we also used it to make a Chinese Salt and Pepper Squid so be sure to check that recipe out and maybe make both for an east meets west kind of meal!

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari: Recipe Instructions

First prepare your squid. Rinse it well in cold water. Cut the tentacles off using one cut, keeping about a 1/4 inch of the hood in order to keep all the tentacles in one piece.

If you’re using larger squid, you can cut these pieces in half lengthwise in order to make them bite-sized. Having each piece roughly the same size is important for achieving the same cooking time for each piece of calamari.

Fried Calamari

In a medium-sized deep pot, add enough oil so that the level of oil reaches 4 inches up the side of the pot. Heat the oil until it reaches 325 degrees F.

While you’re waiting for the oil to heat, mix up your dry mixture. Combine the all-purpose flour, semolina flour, cornmeal, Old Bay, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Set aside.

When the oil reaches temperature, you’re ready to start dredging your squid. Work in batches of small fistfuls of calamari. Gently squeeze off any liquid and dredge the squid in the dry mixture.

Fried Calamari

Using a long-handled sieve or slotted spoon, lower the calamari into the hot oil. Gently move the calamari pieces back and forth. Let them fry until golden brown–about 2 to 2 1/2 minutes. Remove all the calamari and let drain on a paper-towel-lined plate. Taste one piece of calamari for saltiness (Be careful, it’s hot!). You can sprinkle more salt immediately after frying to your taste. Continue frying in these small batches until you’ve fried all the squid.

Fried Calamari

Serve your crispy fried calamari with marinara sauce or tartar sauce and a few lemon wedges on the side!

Fried Calamari

Proceed to marvel at the fact that you can now have enormous portions of restaurant-quality calamari appetizers at home.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

5 from 1 vote

Fried Calamari

Homemade fried calamari satisfies that restaurant-appetizer itch gloriously. This fried calamari recipe makes the best & crispiest calamari you've ever had!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:American
Keyword:fried calamari
Fried Calamari with marinara and lemon
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds baby squid (680g, with the hoods cut into rings and the tentacles separate)
  • 5-6 cups vegetable oil (for frying; plus 2 tablespoons)
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup semolina flour
  • 1/3 cup plain cornmeal
  • 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

  • First prepare your squid. Rinse it well in cold water. Cut the tentacles off using one cut, keeping about a 1/4 inch of the hood in order to keep all the tentacles in one piece. If you're using larger squid, you can cut these pieces in half lengthwise in order to make them bite-sized. Having each piece roughly the same size is important for achieving the same cooking time for each piece of calamari.
  • In a medium-sized deep pot, add enough oil so that the level of oil reaches 4 inches up the side of the pot. Heat the oil until it reaches 325 degrees F.
  • While you're waiting for the oil to heat, mix up your dry mixture. Combine the all-purpose flour, semolina flour, cornmeal, Old Bay, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Set aside.
  • When the oil reaches temperature, you're ready to start dredging your squid. Work in batches of small fistfuls of calamari. Gently squeeze off any liquid and dredge the squid in the dry mixture.
  • Using a long-handled sieve or slotted spoon, lower the calamari into the hot oil. Gently move the calamari pieces back and forth. Let them fry until golden brown--about 2 to 2 1/2 minutes. Remove all the calamari and let drain on a paper-towel-lined plate. Taste one piece of calamari for saltiness (Be careful, it's hot!). You can sprinkle more salt immediately after frying to your taste. Continue frying in these small batches until you've fried all the squid.
  • Serve with marinara sauce or tartar sauce and a few lemon wedges on the side! Proceed to marvel at the fact that you can now have enormous portions of restaurant-quality calamari appetizers at home.

nutrition facts

Calories: 461kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 42g (14%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 396mg (132%) Sodium: 367mg (15%) Potassium: 517mg (15%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 55IU (1%) Vitamin C: 8mg (10%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 3.3mg (18%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

29 Comments

  2. AvatarCornelia Blatter says

    Love this recipe and made it last night. The taste was delicious!

    One problem, though and hopefully you may have a tip.

    How do you get the “all-purpose flour, semolina flour, cornmeal, Old Bay, salt, and black pepper” to stick to the squid? Half of it came off while frying and I did it quite carefully. What am I doing wrong?

    Reply

    • AvatarRiki says

      I had a similar problem with about half the batch for the Salt and Pepper Squid recipe on this site. I got it to work well once I realized what was happening. The ones that kept falling off were wet before I put it into the fryer. Make sure it’s very dry and doesn’t feel like paste, and see if that helps :)

      Reply

      • KaitlinKaitlin says

        Hi Cornelia and Riki! Sorry to hear you had some complications with the recipe. I have to agree with Riki here–the squid should be quite dry when you’re dredging it. You can spread them out on a paper towel (similar to patting chicken dry) or do what I did, which is to just give each handful of squid a thorough squeeze before dredging to get rid of excess water. Hope that helps!!

        Reply

    • KaitlinKaitlin says

      Hi Leo, oops–looks like your comment got lost in the shuffle back in August! Apologies! Old Bay is in the seasoning section of almost every grocery store you could think of. It’s an American institution :) Cheers!

      Reply

  5. AvatarKen says

    Greetings Kaitlin , your friend Farah was kind enough to share your Calamari recipe with me. I am adding Calamari to my Food Truck Menu this season beginning this April . I will be testing it out over the next several days in my commissary. I will for sure send you my feedback. Your recipes sounds delicious. Thanks again Captn Kenny, Cheers from Cape Breton Island Nova Scotia Canada http://www.captnkennysfresh.com facebook.com/CaptnKennysFresh

    Reply

    • KaitlinKaitlin says

      Ahoy, Captain Kenny! (hope you won’t begrudge me too much for that ^_^) First, I will say that I was really sad when I saw your awesome food truck is all the way over in Nova Scotia. But I’m delighted that you’ll give our recipe a go for your menu! Let us know how it goes and recommend our blog to your seafood-lovin’ friends!

      Reply

    • KaitlinKaitlin says

      Hey Farah! You are right–semolina flour is a common Italian ingredient for pasta and bread. It’s fairly easy to find–we used Bob’s Red Mill Semolina Pasta Flour, which we were able to get at our local supermarket. I would imagine that the Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Whole Foods of the world also carry it. Cheers and thanks for stopping by! :)

      Reply

    • KaitlinKaitlin says

      Hey Winnie, I don’t have a recipe up my sleeve, but Mezzetta Napa Valley Bistro pasta sauces are soooo good. We used the fire-roasted marinara for the calamari (that’s what’s pictured). When tomatoes aren’t in season, we much prefer to fork over 4 bucks for a jar of sauce ;) Cheers!

      Reply