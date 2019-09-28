When we say Fried Brown Rice, we don’t mean white rice fried in a classic brown sauce, we’re talking about actual brown rice fried rice!

Why Brown Rice?

When you eat white rice, the tough outer husk, bran and germ have been removed for a pearly white grain with great texture, but it doesn’t deliver on health. Brown rice has only had the tough outer husk removed and the bran and germ intact. That means more fiber and nutrients, and slower digestion. It’s also more filling than white rice.

We enjoy it not only for health reasons, but also the chewy texture, which is what I personally enjoy most about Fried Brown Rice.

These days, most Chinese restaurants offer brown rice as an alternative to the usual white rice. More and more, we’re ordering brown rice to go with dinners out. Upon request, many Chinese restaurants will make fried rice using brown rice instead of white rice, but you can make it at home with this recipe!

The Secret to Great Fried Brown Rice

Making fried brown rice is simple if you prepare everything to have at your fingertips before turning on the stove.

Follow these steps in the order below, and you’ll make perfect fried brown rice every time.

Steam the brown rice Marinate the meat Prepare the sauce Scramble eggs Sear the meat (Beef Fried Rice is Judy’s favorite, so that’s what we made for this recipe!) Stir fry all the Fried Brown Rice ingredients together

If you’re not sold, and you’re looking for a classic fried rice, we’ve got plenty of versions of that. Some of our favorites? Young Chow Fried Rice, Pork Fried Rice, and Egg Fried Rice.

Brown Fried Rice Recipe Instructions

Step 1: Steam the brown rice

Brown rice is easy to cook. We have detailed instructions in our post on How to Make Perfect Brown Rice, either on the stove, or in any rice cooker.

If you are making brown rice fresh the same day, let the cooked rice cool completely before using it. It’s best to transfer the rice from the pot to a sheet pan and fluff it with a fork, so it can dry out and cool simultaneously.

Day-old brown rice also works nicely, as cold rice clumps are drier and easily broken apart in the wok. Simply take the brown rice out of the refrigerator, wet your hands with a little water, and break up any clumps so you have individual rice grains. Rinse your hands with a little more water if rice sticks to your hands.

Step 2: Marinate the meat

If using beef, chicken, or pork, add 1 tablespoon water, 1¼ teaspoons dark mushroom soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil to the meat. Mix until all the liquid is absorbed by the meat to tenderize and add moisture. If you’re using shrimp, just omit the dark mushroom soy sauce.

Next, mix in 1 teaspoon cornstarch and set aside. We made a version with beef, but you can pick any meat of your choosing or go vegetarian with a vegetable fried brown rice.

Step 3: Prepare the sauce

Mixing your sauce ahead of time is much easier than adding everything individually to a hot wok. In a small bowl, mix 2 teaspoons hot water and ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar until dissolved. Stir in ⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon MSG if using. Set aside.

Step 4: Scramble the eggs

Heat the wok until just smoking. Spread two tablespoons of vegetable oil evenly around the wok, and add the beaten eggs. Turn the heat down and stir the eggs until scrambled. Transfer back to the same bowl, and set aside.

Step 5: Sear the meat

Heat the wok until smoking. Add one tablespoon of vegetable oil. Add the marinated meat to the wok. Spread it out in one single layer, and sear for 30 seconds on each side. Scoop it back into the bowl and set aside.

Step 6: Stir-fry all the ingredients together

With the heat on high, add the chopped onions to the wok (there should be some oil remaining from searing the meat). Cook until translucent.

If using fresh carrots, add them at the same time you add the onions. If using frozen carrots, add them after the onions turn translucent.Continue stir frying until the carrots are heated through.

Add the cooked brown rice. Your heat should be really high at this point to prevent sticking. Use your metal wok spatula to stir-fry the rice, scraping from the bottom of the wok to prevent sticking. This is an essential technique for fried rice.

Once the brown rice is warmed (after 1 to 2 minutes of stir-frying), pour the prepared sauce evenly over the rice.

Stir-fry for another 1-2 minutes to evenly distribute the sauce.

Add in the seared meat. Spread 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and give everything a quick stir.

Next, stir in the frozen peas until heated through.

Stir in the scrambled eggs.

Toss in the chopped scallions and stir fry for another 15 seconds.

Use a clean spoon to taste the rice, and re-season with more soy sauce or salt if needed.

Plate and serve immediately!

This makes a great one-pan meal or side dish! It’s especially good with a little (or big) dollop of homemade chili oil or chiu chow chili sauce.