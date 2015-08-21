The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Bread & Pizza » Focaccia, Three Ways

Focaccia, Three Ways

Published: Last Updated:
By 19 Comments

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

While in Italy, we were introduced to the two- or three-ingredient simplicity of an Italian sandwich.

In Tuscany, we ended up in a medieval town called San Gimignano. It was a last-minute tour that our cousin Kim had booked. While I usually dislike tour groups (see here for full demonstration of said dislike), this actually turned out to be a really quick and easy way to go beyond the city of Florence for a day without too much hassle.

ANYWAY. As is usually (hopefully) the case with tours such as this, a midday meal was included. The plan was to explore San Gimignano on our own for a few hours, and then head back to an agriturismo for what was purported to be a huge meal.

Of course, this didn’t stop my sister and I from drooling all over the porchetta and panino signs everywhere. We grabbed a panino toscano––dried salami and cheese on good bread. That was it. Yet another example of how awesomely simple eating in Italy can be.

Of course, our reverie––and chewing––was interrupted by our tour guide, who slapped my sister and I both on the shoulders, shouting, “PANINO!!!” At which point we jumped about 3 feet in the air and almost choked on our bread.

He admonished us for indulging, as we had “a big meal coming up.” He might as well been Augustus Gloop’s mother which would make us…. Oh, the shame!

We didn’t regret our decision to skulk off into a dark corner to finish sharing our sandwich.

This recipe––of crispy, oily, delicious focaccia and assorted toppings, is a kind of tribute to the simple things that we enjoyed during our time in Italy. Enjoy it!

Focaccia recipe adapted from this recipe by Anne Burrell.

For the focaccia:

  • 1 3/4 cups warm water
  • 1 package active dry yeast
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 5 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for kneading
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

For the toppings:

  • Soppressata
  • Pecorino romano
  • artichoke hearts
  • roasted red peppers
  • tomatoes
  • basil
  • salt and pepper

Combine the warm water, yeast, and sugar in a measuring cup and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, until frothy. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with a dough hook, stir together the yeast mixture, flour, salt, and 1/2 cup olive oil until a dough forms. Allow the mixer to knead the dough for 6 minutes on medium speed until smooth, adding a sprinkling of extra flour if necessary.

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with a damp kitchen towel, and allow to rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the remaining 1/2 cup olive oil to a rimmed sheet pan. Spread out the dough on the pan until it completely covers the surface of it. Make sure all of the dough is coated in oil, and spread the dough out with your fingers, making holes in the dough as you go (the dough will rise again, and fill in those holes).

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Allow the dough to rise again, for an hour. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool.

Slice up the focaccia and enjoy with all your toppings!

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Focaccia, Three Ways, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe

Focaccia, Three Ways

This recipe of crispy, oily, delicious focaccia and assorted toppings, is a tribute to the simple things we enjoyed during our time in Italy!
Total Time4 hrs
Course: Bread and Pizza
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: foccaccia
Servings: 8
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the focaccia:

  • 1 3/4 cups warm water
  • 1 package active dry yeast
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 5 cups all-purpose flour plus additional for kneading
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil divided

For the toppings:

  • Soppressata
  • Pecorino romano
  • artichoke hearts
  • roasted red peppers
  • tomatoes
  • basil
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  • Combine the warm water, yeast, and sugar in a measuring cup and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, until frothy. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with a dough hook, stir together the yeast mixture, flour, salt, and 1/2 cup olive oil until a dough forms. Allow the mixer to knead the dough for 6 minutes on medium speed until smooth, adding a sprinkling of extra flour if necessary.
  • Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with a damp kitchen towel, and allow to rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Add the remaining 1/2 cup olive oil to a rimmed sheet pan. Spread out the dough on the pan until it completely covers the surface of it. Make sure all of the dough is coated in oil, and spread the dough out with your fingers, making holes in the dough as you go (the dough will rise again, and fill in those holes).
  • Allow the dough to rise again, for an hour. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool.
  • Slice up the focaccia and enjoy with all your toppings!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Shou Zhua Bing (Crispy Chinese Pancakes)
Beef Vegetable Stir-Fry
Chinese Braised Chicken with Mushrooms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

19 Comments

  1. Little Cooking Tips says

    Guys your focaccia looks amazing! We’ll be definitely trying it very soon, as we’re experimenting with various dough types this summer:) We still need a lot of work to make a good bread, but pizza and focaccia are easier and we often make some, so this recipe is really good for us:)
    Hugs,
    Panos and Mirella

    Reply

  2. i-bec says

    Thank you very much for the recipe. I’d like to try it. Could you let me know how much warm water is required in the recipe in ml?

    Reply

  3. Deb says

    Looks fantastic and I will be trying it!!
    Just a small thing – your directions don’t appear to instruct the cook to actually add the yeast mixture to the flour mixture :)

    Reply

  4. Laurie says

    Oh yum, I can’t wait to try this! Thanks for sharing the recipe. I’ve really enjoyed traveling (vicariously) with you!

    Reply

  9. Ardith says

    Thank you for this recipe and the walk down memory lane. My favorite meal from my Tuscany tour was a simple tomato and cheese panini from a truck stop. It was so simple, so delicious. Cheers, Ardith

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables