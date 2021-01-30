The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Today, our family’s tried-and-true, much-loved milk bread recipe gets the Cinnamon Roll treatment. These incredibly fluffy Cinnamon Rolls are the stuff of Goldilocks’s dreams. 

That is, they have just the right amount of cinnamon, frosting, and of course, the most tender, fluffy, pull-apart texture. They also stay soft and tender much longer than most cinnamon roll doughs.

The Fluffiest Cinnamon Rolls

The perfect cinnamon roll is an elusive thing. So elusive that I had given up hope on the whole concept, relegating it to memories of being 10 years old, buying Cinnabon at the mall with $48 (my life’s savings) in my flower purse, a Sam Goody CD purchase, and one too many Claire’s surprise bags in tow. If you know, you know.

All too often, cinnamon rolls are way too sweet, dry, and downright tough. The next day, it tastes like you’re eating the stale end of a loaf of bread that’s been drowned in sugary frosting and dropped in sand. It’s a dessert that requires so much effort—a truly touching gesture of TLC—and yet…never has a dessert inspired so much jadedness! 

That said, these Cinnamon Rolls have rekindled my love for Cinnamon Rolls. 

They are FLUFFY. 

They are TENDER. 

They’re super CINNAMON-Y (but not tooo cinnamon-y).

Biting into one right out of the oven had me—and our family of sugar skeptics—positively giddy. 

We’ve said it before, but whenever we post a non-Chinese, non-sequitur recipe like this, PAY ATTENTION. Because we’re doing it for our family’s posterity, and not for anyone else. 

And that’s how you know it’s good. 

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Why cinnamon rolls, and why now? 

Some foods are seasonal favorites, but I feel like I missed the memo on Cinnamon Rolls. Suddenly I’m seeing them e v e r y w h e r e. 

Is the Cinnamon Roll the dessert of January doldrums? The official forget-about-my-New-Year’s-diet dessert? Or is it just our collective perpetual need for comfort food given everything going on? 

Whatever it is, I am fully supportive. After seeing so many Cinnamon Rolls popping up around the internet, I was driven to the kitchen to do some experimenting! 

Pouring icing on fluffy cinnamon rolls
Fluffy Cinnamon Roll on Plate

Ditch the Tangzhong 

Naturally, my subliminally-Cinnamon-Roll-obsessed brain turned to my mom’s milk bread recipe. My mother (and her cousin, who tipped her off to it) deserves an award for this recipe. 

It’s the base of all our Chinese bakery favorites, and there’s NO TANGZHONG (a cooked paste of flour and milk/water used by Asian bakers to soften breads) required.

As a certified Lazy Cook, it’s things like this that really count. No stove, no whisking. 

Mix & Match 

Most cinnamon roll recipes make 9 to 12, but this recipe makes a whopping 16 rolls, which is really awesome, because if you’re gonna take the time for any kind of bread, you want to be left with a *substantial* quantity, right? 

But the really great thing about this recipe is that you can either make 16 delicious cinnamon rolls, or you can halve or even quarter the dough to make some of our other Chinese bakery favorites

It’s all too easy to use half the dough for cinnamon rolls, and use the remainder to throw together some hot dog buns. Or you could put together some ham and cheese buns or bacon & scallion bread. Sky’s the limit! 

If you want to make a smaller batch of pineapple buns, say, all you need is the handy slider in our recipe card (just click on the # of servings) to proportionally generate reduced ingredients measurements. Easy peasy! 

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls: Recipe Instructions

(Keep reading for step-by-step instructions and photos; scroll down to the printable recipe card for the full ingredients list.)

Start by making the dough. 

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment, add these ingredients in the following order: room temperature heavy cream, milk, and egg, followed by the sugar, cake flour, bread flour, active dry yeast, and salt. There is no need to activate the yeast beforehand. 

Turn on the mixer to the lowest setting, and let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.

If you’re in a humid climate and the dough is too sticky, feel free to add a little more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until it comes together. It should be sticking to the bottom of the bowl, but not the sides.

If you don’t have a mixer and would like to knead by hand, extend the kneading time by 5-10 minutes.

Milk Bread Dough in mixer

Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size. (We proof our dough in a closed microwave with a mug of just boiled water next to it.)

In the meantime, grease two baking vessels on all sides with butter. We fit 12 rolls in a large oval casserole dish, and 4 into a smaller overflow casserole dish. You can also use two 9-inch cake pans.

Keep in mind that these expand quite a bit. You want to ensure they have enough room to expand, but not so much room that they won’t end up hugging each other in the pan once baked. 

Next, mix the cinnamon sugar filling. In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, and salt. If you need to, microwave the butter for 15-20 seconds to make it easier to stir (It should still be mostly solid. Don’t try to melt it entirely.)

Cinnamon Sugar Filling ingredients in bowl

It will look like a brown paste. 

Cinnamon roll filling

After the dough has doubled in size, put it back in the mixer, and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of any air bubbles.

Now you’re ready to assemble the cinnamon rolls. 

Enriched dough on board with rolling pin

Roll the dough out into a 12×24 inch (30x60cm) rectangle, at about ¼-inch thickness.

Dough rolled into 12x24 inch rectangle

Dollop the cinnamon roll filling across the surface of the dough.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar paste on rolled out dough

Using a butter knife (or an offset spatula, if you’re fancy), spread the cinnamon filling evenly over the dough leaving about a ½-inch of border on the sides.

Cinnamon filling spread onto dough

Roll it tightly into a big cigar…

Rolling cinnamon filling into dough
Filled cinnamon roll dough before cutting

…And cut it into 16 equal pieces. (It helps to score it first in half, then in fourths, and so on). 

Cutting cinnamon rolls
Cut cinnamon rolls

Arrange the buns in the buttered baking pans (when it comes to the end pieces, place them cut side up) with about 1/2 to 3/4 inch between each bun. Proof for another 30-40 minutes.

This was what our rolls looked like after proofing:

Proofed cinnamon rolls

15 minutes into the last round of proofing, arrange a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat to 350°F/175°C. After proofing the buns, bake for 20-25 minutes. Ours baked in 25 minutes.

If you know your oven runs hot, proceed accordingly. The center buns will look a little pale relative to the ones on the edges, but don’t be tempted to bake them longer! 

While the buns are baking, make the cream cheese icing. Whip the cream cheese and butter until fluffy and pale yellow. Add the vanilla extract and powdered sugar. For super thick icing, omit the milk. For a thinner, pourable consistency (as shown), add the milk. 

Optional Tip!

A tip from our aunt, a Cinnabon-fan! To get the icing to taste more like Cinnabon, add 1/4 tsp lemon extract.

When the buns are done baking, remove from the oven. Drizzle icing evenly over the buns as desired. 

Drizzling cinnamon rolls with icing

Serve these immediately!!! They’re best fresh out of the oven. The next day, they can be warmed up in the microwave for about 20-30 seconds to make them warm and as tender as they were fresh out of the oven. 

Removing fluffy cinnamon roll from baking dish
Cinnamon Roll Pan, thewoksoflife.com
Cinnamon Rolls with icing

Make-Ahead Tip!

You can assemble the dough in advance, and after the first knead, cover it tightly and refrigerate overnight. The next day, let the dough come back up to room temperature, and proceed with step 4 in the recipe card below.

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

These fluffy cinnamon rolls, made with our family's famous milk bread recipe, are tender, soft, and never tough or quick to go stale! We're recording this recipe on the blog for our family and no one else. That's how you know it's good!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 16
Prep: 2 hours 45 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 3 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 2/3 cup heavy cream (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup milk (1%, 2%, or whole, at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cake flour (tap measuring cup to avoid air pockets)
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour (tap measuring cup to avoid air pockets)
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

For the filling:

  • 2/3 cup dark brown sugar (or light brown sugar, lightly packed)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (softened at room temperature)
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

For the icing (Makes 2 cups of icing. We used 1 cup, because we prefer ours less sweet. Those who like their cinnamon rolls drowning should make the full recipe! )

  • 5 ounces cream cheese (at room temperature)
  • 3 tablespoons salted butter (at room temperature)
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar (AKA icing sugar)
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons whole milk (optional)
Instructions

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment, add these ingredients in the following order: room temperature heavy cream, milk, and egg, followed by the sugar, cake flour, bread flour, active dry yeast, and salt. There is no need to activate the yeast beforehand.
  • Turn on the mixer to the lowest setting, and let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together. If you’re in a humid climate and the dough is too sticky, feel free to add a little more flour 1 tablespoon at a time until it comes together. It should be sticking to the bottom of the bowl, but not the sides. If you don’t have a mixer and would like to knead by hand, extend the kneading time by 5-10 minutes.
  • Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size. (We proof our dough in a closed microwave with a mug of just boiled water next to it.)
  • In the meantime, grease two baking vessels on all sides with butter. We fit 12 rolls in a large oval casserole dish, and 4 into a smaller overflow casserole dish. You can also use two 9-inch cake pans. Keep in mind that these expand quite a bit. You want to ensure they have enough room to expand, but not so much room that they won’t end up hugging each other in the pan once baked.
  • Next, mix the cinnamon sugar filling. In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, and salt until it’s a brown paste. If you need to, microwave the butter for 15-20 seconds to make it easier to stir.
  • After the dough has doubled in size, put it back in the mixer, and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of any air bubbles.
  • Roll the dough out into a 12×24 inch (30x60cm) rectangle, at about ¼-inch thickness. Using a butter knife, spread the brown sugar filling evenly over the dough leaving about a ½-inch of border on the sides. Roll it tightly into a big cigar, and cut it into 16 equal pieces. (It helps to score it first in half, then in fourths, and so on).
  • Arrange the buns in the buttered baking pans (when it comes to the end pieces, place them cut side up) with about ¾-inch between each bun. Proof for another 30-40 minutes.
  • 15 minutes into the last round of proofing, arrange a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat to 350°F/175°C. After proofing the buns, bake for 20-25 minutes. Ours baked in 25 minutes. If you know your oven runs hot, proceed accordingly. The center buns will look a little pale relative to the ones on the edges, but don’t be tempted to bake them longer!
  • While the buns are baking, make the cream cheese icing. Whip the cream cheese and butter until fluffy and pale yellow. Add the vanilla extract and powdered sugar. For super thick icing, omit the milk. For a thinner, pourable consistency, add the milk.
  • When the buns are done baking, remove from the oven. Drizzle icing evenly over the buns as desired. Serve warm!

Tips & Notes:

These are best fresh out of the oven, but for up to 4 days after baking, reheat in the microwave for 20 seconds. 

Calories: 362kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 49g (16%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 58mg (19%) Sodium: 304mg (13%) Potassium: 101mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 25g (28%) Vitamin A: 557IU (11%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 60mg (6%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

  1. Carol says

    These are awesome. Made them last year for Thanksgiving breakfast and they were a big hit. This year I want to try a different approach. Can these be baked the night before and reheated in the oven the next morning? Covered with foil? Then drizzle with icing before serving.

    Reply