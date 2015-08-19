The Woks of Life

The Gelato Pact: Florence and Rome

The Gelato Pact: Florence and Rome

by:
23 Comments
Monti, Rome

It was the fourth leg of our trip. After traversing Munich, Prague, and Greece, we were headed for our next two stops, Florence and Rome. Having been to Italy once before, Kaitlin and I decided to make a pact with our cousin Kim for the duration of our stay. The terms were simple. The minute we set foot on Italian soil, there would be gelato. Once a day, every day. No exceptions.

“Isn’t that excessive?” you may be thinking.

No. I assure you, it isn’t.

gelato san gimignano

Obviously, we were a little obsessed. We were in Florence and Rome for eight days, and each day around four in the afternoon––like clockwork––we would stumble upon a gelato shop and begin scoping out cone/cup/flavor configurations like a giddy five-year-olds.

It’s important for you to know that I’m not really an ice cream person. I don’t seek it out. I don’t buy it at the grocery store, or walk into ice cream parlors unless I’m pulled in by other people who happen to love the stuff. But gelato is different.

Okay, get ready because I’m about to unleash a forced, clumsy metaphor on you. Gelato is…everything that I really love about Italy. If you get a cup of strawberry gelato, it tastes like strawberries. There’s nothing artificial, no boatload of sugar covering anything up, no excess of air whipped into it. It’s authentic, it’s real, and it’s almost nostalgic. When I got home from the trip, I was craving my daily dose of gelato so much that I scoured Manhattan for a gelato shop, walked there during a weekday lunch hour, and paid six dollars for a small cup. It wasn’t the same.

***

Florence

Upon our arrival in Florence, we set forth from Santa Maria Novella station in search of our new home base––an apartment in a medieval building that once housed Florentine painter Filippo Lippi. No joke. The place was cheaper than any hotel I could find, and it was in the perfect location––far enough from the hustle and bustle of the city’s major tourist attractions, while somehow being close to everything. The great thing about Florence is that it’s a very walkable city. We walked EVERYWHERE from this little apartment, and it felt like we could get anywhere on foot in less than 20 minutes.

florence street

As I mentioned earlier, this was a second trip to Florence for my sister and I. The first time we visited, I was sixteen, and it was the height of tourist season in early August. We did a whirlwind of sightseeing. One of my clearest memories from that trip was in the Accademia gallery, pushing through hordes of tourists to get a glimpse of Michelangelo’s David, as an Italian security guard’s shouts of “NO FOTOS!” bounced off the walls.

This time around, we took a more spontaneous approach.

IMG_2795

florence pizza

We headed to the Mercato Centrale, which was surprisingly devoid of tourists––at least in the morning.

mercato centrale florence

At approximately…9.30 in the morning, we dug into lampredotto, porchetta, and beef cheek sandwiches at Nerbone. Which apparently wasn’t weird, because we were in the company of a few locals––mostly old guys in tweed suits. I like to think that there was a sense of camaraderie amongst us––a tacit acknowledgement that the kind of people who would rise early to enjoy a tripe sandwich for breakfast (i.e. us) are totally winning at life.

Nerbone

Nerbone man

Nerbone beef cheek sandwich

lampredotto sauces

Nerbone menu

We also ended up wandering into the Odeon Theater for popcorn and a movie. The place was largely empty, as tourists tended to just walk on by without giving the old building a second glance. I love old theaters, and it was awesome to sit in air-conditioned bliss for a couple hours.

odeon theater florence

We also ended up at Piazza Michelangelo, where we got an amazing view of the entire city.

Florence

We did get to see the Duomo up close, at our cousin’s insistence.

Duomo

Duomo

And my sister finally got to live her dream of taking funny-faced pictures in a photo booth. Not sure how we all squeezed in there (what with there only being one stool and all), but we managed to not embarrass ourselves in front of all the passers-by on the street.

IMG_2613

On a Sunday night, we were searching for a restaurant for dinner. To our dismay, it appeared that anywhere worth eating at was closed that night. It was our supposition that 1) the Italians take their day of rest seriously, and 2) all the people running and/or working in said restaurants were probably at their grandmothers’ houses, having elaborate, glorious Sunday dinners.

We bypassed every Italian restaurant that was open, bloated as they were with tourists eating spaghetti pomodoro, and somehow stumbled upon this:

Chongqing Impressions florence

An authentic Sichuan restaurant. In the middle of Tuscany. GLOBALIZATION!!!

As you can see, Chinese tourists and curious Italians were crowding the front of the establishment, and there was a 30 minute wait for a table. Naturally, we grabbed a menu and got on line. It’s a weird moment, when you’re in a foreign country, don’t speak the language, and then suddenly find yourself on a little island of familiarity.

I brought out my slightly rusty Mandarin and ordered dinner without having to point, gesture emphatically, or furiously tap things into Google Translate. And you know what? It. was. so. good. Seriously some of the best Sichuan Suan Cai Yu (fish with pickled cabbage) I’ve ever had. Even better than a lot of the versions I tried while living in Beijing.

florence bridge

On our last day in Florence, we wandered into the Museo Novecento, another one of the city’s hard-to-find empty spaces. I swear, including us, there were no more than 10 people in the museum, which housed a really interesting collection of modern art.

museo novecento florence

museo novecento

museo novecento

On the top floor, we were shown a video compilation of Florence in film, from the early 20th century to today, seeing how the city’s changed over the decades––or rather, how it hasn’t really changed at all.

florence sunset

San Gimignano

On a day trip from Florence, we headed to the medieval town of San Gimignano, where we sampled the amazing gelato pictured at the top of this post. (While pretty much ALL of the gelato we tried throughout the course of the trip was good, this one was award-winning. It was seriously the best ice cream I have ever had. Ever.)

I gotta tell ya, the Tuscan countryside really lives up to the pictures in real life. See those tiny little towers off in the distance in this photo? That’s San Gimignano.

tuscan countryside

You can see it a little better in this photo:

San Gimignano

It’s an absurdly well-preserved medieval town (apparently, the plague swept through during the 14th century, and the city remained largely deserted for centuries, preserving the town in all its Romanesque & Gothic glory).

San Gimignano

San Gimignano

San Gimignano

I won’t give you full recap of exactly what happened when we were out in the Tuscan countryside, because it was all such a blur. Just know that there was wine. And food.

Agriturismo

Tuscany

Panino Toscano

Salame Piccante

winte tasting

wine tasting

Rome

Ah, Rome. The last leg of my journey through Europe (being an adult, who apparently has a job and has to work and stuff…I left Europe a week earlier than my sister and cousin, who both recently graduated from college). It was another whirlwind of sights, sounds, food, and cooking.

We settled in a lovely apartment in the neighborhood of Monti, owned by a very cool, bohemian older lady named Elena who left us donut peaches, cherries, and cornetti for our daily breakfast. Despite only speaking with her for about 15 minutes, this gesture alone tells me that she is awesome.

The apartment was situated in an amazing area, full of winding streets, young locals, busy restaurants, and small shops.

Monti, Rome

vongole

italy-23

With the Colosseum a ten minute walk away, we did put our tourist hats on a bit to go see it, along with the Roman Forum.

Colosseum

Roman Forum

Roman Forum Flower

The next morning, we headed to Campo de’ Fiori to buy ingredients for dinner. Among our purchases? These AMAZING tomatoes.

Campo de' fiori

campo de' fiori pomegranate

campo de' fiori

campo de' fiori

By 11:00, the temperature was soaring over 90 degrees. Luckily, Elena, our Airbnb host, had a really awesome DVD collection in her apartment, so at the hottest time of day, we retreated to the apartment, spending the afternoon watching A Fish Called Wanda with a big bowl of cherries in front of us.

We’d go out again in the late afternoon, and return to the apartment around 8:30 to prepare dinner. While we did have a few meals out during the day, we cooked most of our dinners in the apartment––zucchini blossom pasta, tomato basil bruschetta, and other simple, summery things we could cobble together from our market trips.

zucchini tomato pasta

We threw on one of Elena’s Ella Fitzgerald CDs, threw open the kitchen windows to hear the chatter from the street below, and set to cooking. It almost felt like home.

For more travel-y stuff, check out our post on the final leg of the trip, in Budapest.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

23 Comments

  2. Bert C says

    Did you not try the gelato at Fatamorgana, located close to the Roma train terminal? There’s no seating inside but there were some stools and stone chairs outside. We even tried drinking from one of the public spring fountain next to the store, it tasted good like bottled water. I can’t get over how delicious the fresh tomatoes were, we just ate them like fruits. It’s a stark contrast on how food taste back home. Even cured meats like pancetta purchased from a small grocery store in Rome does not taste like they’re loaded w/ preservatives.

    We so enjoyed our vacation in Italy back in 2013. We stayed in Venice, Florence, Pisa & Rome traveling by train, makes the trip so affordable and more convenient than by air. We discovered traveling by train when we went to Paris then took the EuroRail to London the previous year. We flew back home to Las Vegas from London.

    We also went to Budapest last June as the last leg of our vacation started from Berlin, Prague & Vienna. It was sad to see that they have not kept up maintaining some of Budapest’s historic sites, we saw squatters, graffiti, a lot garbage on the way up Gellert Hill.

    I discovered your wonderful blog googling for a chinese eggplant recipe, thank you for that :).

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Bert, we did try the gelato at Fatamorgana! It was actually just a 10 minute walk from our Airbnb, so it was a no-brainer. Their gelato flavors were amazing, though I would say that most places we tried were great––from Grom to that “world famous” place I mentioned in San Gimignano…to just random stops along the way wherever we saw people lining up for their mid-afternoon fix.

      Sounds like you guys are very well-traveled––thanks for the tip on the train travel! We did everything by air, but next time, we might decide to go the train route for sure. :)

      Reply