The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Flaky Apple Pie

Flaky Apple Pie

Sarah
by:
11 Comments
Slice of apple pie with vanilla ice cream, thewoksoflife.com

Apple pie is the quintessential fall dessert. My version features an extra flaky crust (the secret is less water in the dough than most conventional pie crust recipes call for), and a tender, not-too-sweet apple filling. With a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it’s perfectly balanced! 

Rethinking Pie Crust

A traditional double crust pie dough recipe generally calls for about 2 ½ cups of flour, ½ pound of butter and/or shortening, and 6-8 tablespoons of water. 

This pie crust recipe calls for the same ratio of flour/fat, but it calls for much less water (4½ tablespoons, as opposed to 6 to 8 tablespoons). 

I learned this from Petra Paradez of Petee’s Pie Company in NYC, who makes some of the best pie I’ve ever had. Their crust is impossibly flaky and delicious. Originally, I assumed they used lard or shortening to achieve that flakiness.

(I personally don’t use shortening in my pie crust, because while it does add flakiness, it’s also partially hydrogenated oil, and I would prefer to use all natural ingredients, which is why I like to use only butter.) 

However, I soon found out that Petee’s uses only grass-fed butter in all of their pie crusts. I had to know their secret! This led me to watching this video of Paradez talking about how to make perfect pie crust at home, and several key revelations: 

  • Most pie crust recipes call for too much water: Adding more water helps the dough come together and become easier to work with, but it also activates the gluten in the flour, making the crust tough instead of flaky.
  • Using frozen butter: While most recipes call for “very cold butter,” Paradez calls for butter that has been frozen for at least 30 minutes. However, I used butter that’s frozen solid! I find it easier to grate (more on that later), and it stays cold longer. Plus, I store butter in the freezer, so it’s easy for me to just take out a couple sticks of frozen butter anytime I need it. 
  • Dissolving the sugar/salt before adding to the dough: A brilliant tip! This allows the sugar and salt to evenly incorporate throughout the dough, without sinking to the bottom of the mixing bowl. 
  • Grating the butter: While I usually use a pastry cutter, to incorporate my butter into the flour, grating the butter first made this process easier, and also helped the dough come together despite using less water! A food processor with a grating attachment makes this step less painful. 

The result is a super flaky delicious crust that melts in your mouth, with plenty of buttery flavor! 

Apple Pie with slice removed, thewoksoflife.com

My Problem with Most Apple Pie Filling

I’m not a fan of apple pies where the filling is partially cooked and/or still crunchy. I find that no matter how thinly I slice my apples, if I just put raw apples directly into a pie shell, they’re usually still crunchy after baking for an hour. 

That’s why I’m pre-cooking my filling for this apple pie recipe to yield tender apples.

It’s also a bit less sweet than most traditional apple pie recipes, as I think too much sugar can overpower the apple cinnamon flavor. I also add a tablespoon of lemon juice to offset the sweetness and add a little extra tartness. 

Slice of flaky apple pie with ice cream, thewoksoflife.com

If you can, use a blend of different apples for a more complex flavor. I used Macouns and Golden Delicious apples, because that’s what was ripe at our local orchard. You can also use a blend of Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, McIntosh, and/or Braeburn apples. 

Golden Delicious and Macoun Apples on wood crate, thewoksoflife.com

Apple Pie Recipe Instructions

Dissolve 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in 2 tablespoons of hot water, and then add an additional 2 ½ tablespoons of cold water. Transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes. 

Water, salt, and sugar solution, flour, and butter, thewoksoflife.com

Carefully grate the frozen butter using a box grater or the grating attachment on your food processor. You can also very finely chop it, taking care to minimize contact with your warm hands. 

Grated Butter in food processor, thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour to a mixing bowl, along with the grated butter.

Flour and grated butter in mixing bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Combine the butter and flour quickly with your hands for a few seconds. 

Combining flour and butter with hands, thewoksoflife.com

Drizzle the cold water solution evenly over the flour and butter, and work it with your hands quickly to squeeze it together into 2 balls roughly the same size. It will be a little dry and a tad challenging to ball together, but do your best. Place the dough in airtight reusable silicone bags (or wrap in plastic), and press the balls down into discs. 

Pie Dough Discs in Reusable silicone bags, thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the dough discs to the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour (you can also make the dough a day in advance or freeze it if you’d like to make it further in advance). 

While the pie crust is resting, make the filling. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add the apples, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring to prevent sticking. 

Cooking sliced apples in butter in skillet, thewoksoflife.com

Add the cinnamon, lemon juice, and ½ cup of sugar.

Adding cinnamon, sugar, and lemon juice to apples, thewoksoflife.com

Cook for 5 minutes, until the apples are somewhat softened. Turn off the heat. 

Partially cooked apple pie filling in pan, thewoksoflife.com

Dissolve the cornstarch in 2 tablespoons of water, and off the heat, pour it into the apple mixture. Stir to thicken. Allow to cool completely—the filling shouldn’t be warm when you add it to the pie shell! 

Thickened apple pie filling, thwoksoflife.com

Position a rack in the center of your oven and place a baking sheet on the rack. Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. 

Remove the dough from the fridge. Allow it to sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes to soften slightly, so it’s easier to work with.

Pie dough on floured surface, thewoksoflife.com

If one of your dough discs looks larger than the other, take the larger of the two, and roll it out into an 11-12 inch (30 cm) circle.

Rolled pie dough, thewoksoflife.com

Fold gently in half, and transfer to the pie shell. The dough may not be perfectly round, and might break easily, and that’s ok.

Pie crust in pie plate, thewoksoflife.com

Redistribute dough, patch it, and press it back together if needed. 

Unbaked pie shell, thewoksoflife.com

Place the pie shell in the refrigerator while you roll out the top crust. Roll the top crust into a 10-inch circle. Take the pie shell back out of the fridge, and add the cooled filling in an evenly layer.

Preparing apple pie to go into the oven, thewoksoflife.com

Cover with the top crust…

Covering pie with top crust, thewoksoflife.com

And flute the edges or crimp the edges with a fork. 

Fluted unbaked pie, thewoksoflife.com

Brush the crust with egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon of water).

Brushing pie crust with egg wash, thewoksoflife.com

Cut vent holes in the top.

Pie with egg wash and vent holes, ready to go into oven, thewoksoflife.com

Place the pie on the heated baking sheet, and bake for 20 minutes. Then rotate the baking sheet 180°, reduce the heat to 375°F/190°C, and bake for an additional 30-35 minutes. 

Baked apple pie, thewoksoflife.com

Cool for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving. 

Slice of flaky apple pie with ice cream, thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Flaky Apple Pie

This apple pie has a buttery, flaky crust (less water in the crust is key!) and a tender, not-too-sweet, and perfectly balanced filling.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
Keyword:apple pie
Apple Pie with slice removed, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 12
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 3 hours

Ingredients

For the crust:

  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons cold water
  • 8 ounces unsalted butter (8 ounces/225g = 2 sticks)
  • 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

For the filling:

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 7-8 medium apples (about 2 ½ pounds/1130g; peeled, cored, and sliced into ½-inch thick slices)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

Egg wash:

  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)
US Customary - Metric

Instructions

Prepare the crust:

  • Dissolve 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in 2 tablespoons of hot water, and then add an additional 2 ½ tablespoons of cold water. Transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.
  • Carefully grate the frozen butter using a box grater or the grating attachment on your food processor. You can also very finely chop it, taking care to minimize contact with your warm hands.
  • Add 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour to a mixing bowl, along with the grated butter. Combine the butter and flour quickly with your hands for a few seconds.
  • Drizzle the cold water solution evenly over the flour and butter, and work it with your hands quickly to squeeze it together into 2 balls roughly the same size. It will be a little dry and a tad challenging to ball together, but do your best. Place the dough in airtight reusable silicone bags (or wrap in plastic), and press the balls down into discs.
  • Transfer the dough discs to the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour (you can also make the dough a day in advance or freeze it if you’d like to make it further in advance).

Make the filling:

  • While the pie crust is resting, make the filling. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add the apples, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring to prevent sticking.
  • Add the cinnamon, lemon juice, and ½ cup of sugar. Cook for 5 minutes, until the apples are somewhat softened. Turn off the heat.
  • Dissolve the cornstarch in 2 tablespoons of water, and off the heat, pour it into the apple mixture. Stir to thicken. Allow to cool completely—the filling shouldn’t be warm when you add it to the pie shell!

Assemble & bake:

  • Position a rack in the center of your oven and place a baking sheet on the rack. Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.
  • Remove the dough from the fridge and allow it to sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes to soften slightly, so it’s easier to work with. If one of your dough discs looks larger than the other, take the larger of the two, and roll it out into an 11-12 inch (30 cm) circle. Fold gently in half, and transfer to the pie shell. The dough will break easily, and that’s ok. Patch it and press it back together if needed.
  • Place the pie shell in the refrigerator while you roll out the top crust. Roll the top crust into a 10-inch circle. Take the pie shell back out of the fridge, and add the cooled filling in an evenly layer. Cover with the top crust, and flute the edges or crimp the edges with a fork.
  • Brush the crust with egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon of water), and cut vent holes in the top. Place the pie on the heated baking sheet, and bake for 20 minutes. Then rotate the baking sheet 180°, reduce the heat to 375°F/190°C, and bake for an additional 30-35 minutes. Cool for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving.

nutrition facts

Calories: 340kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 45g (15%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 57mg (19%) Sodium: 203mg (8%) Potassium: 151mg (4%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 20g (22%) Vitamin A: 579IU (12%) Vitamin C: 5mg (6%) Calcium: 19mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

11 Comments

  1. AvatarEm says

    5 stars
    This was my first time making apple pie and it was so delicious! I absolutely loved how flaky the crust was and the sweetness level was perfect (apple pies are usually too sweet for me). My roommate and I devoured over half the pie in one sitting!

    Reply