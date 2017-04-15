The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Fish Sauce Chicken Wings – Vietnamese Style

Fish Sauce Chicken Wings – Vietnamese Style

Published:
By

When it comes to chicken wings, in the past I’ve espoused a philosophy that prioritizes simplicity (case in point: Three Ingredient Chicken Wings).

Though as a family we’ve definitely dipped our toes into a nice little cache of wing recipes in the past: (Fried Chicken Wings Takeout Style, Kung Pao Chicken Wings, Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings, Thai Red Curry Lime Wings, and “Three Cup Chicken.”

But, enter Vietnamese fish sauce chicken wings. They do take a little bit of time and coordination but are definitely worth it. But I’ll go ahead and address the elephant in the room. There are two kinds of people–those whose ears are perking up at the mention of fish sauce chicken wings and those who are thinking, *fish* sauce…and chicken wings…No……

For those who are unfamiliar, let’s talk about fish sauce for a second. Growing up, I too wondered what the allure was to fish sauce. Climbing onto the kitchen counters to fetch sauces for my mom or dad began as a sniff test exercise, where I would experimentally open the most compelling looking of the tall bottles of dark brown sauce to see what was up.

The heady smells of dark mushroom soy sauce and Shaoxing cooking wine were always more familiar and comforting, but then came that deceptively cute bottle of Vietnamese fish sauce with the three crabs on the label. The smallest of quick cursory sniffs resulted in a powerful and lingering waft of funky umami fishiness (and indeed fish sauce is the result of fermenting fish). As you can imagine, for my young nose, this resulted in a lot of melodramatic faux-gagging.

But of course, today I know that fish sauce is a pretty epic flavor agent that adds that additional layer of complexity to many of our favorite dishes. If you ask me, these fish sauce chicken wings are right up there with fried chicken wings and buffalo wings in terms of being a classic go-to.

This recipe is lightly adapted from the fish sauce chicken wings served at Andy Ricker’s Pok Pok restaurant in New York. I’ve never actually eaten them, but Ricker and his head chef Ich (“Ike”) Truong seem to be the resident experts on the matter in the US. The chicken in this recipe is notably baked, not fried, and I’ve cut back on the salt a bit, as the fish sauce and Thai roasted chili paste (if using) are both very salty! Taste as you go, where possible, if you’re sensitive to saltiness.

Let’s start!

You’ll need:

First make the marinade. Mince the garlic with the salt. We used a garlic press and mixed the salt in. Add the warm water and let sit for 10 minutes. Add the fish sauce and sugar, stirring to dissolve.

Place the chicken wings in a separate large bowl with ½ cup of the fish sauce mixture and toss. Marinate for 4 hours or overnight, setting aside the rest of the fish sauce mixture in the refrigerator.

When the wings are done marinating, transfer to a colander, and let drain for 15 minutes.

Mix the rice flour and cornstarch together, and toss the wings in the dry mixture until coated.

Bake the wings at 475 degrees for 24 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Halfway through the cooking time, start to make the glaze.

Add ¼ cup of water to the reserved fish sauce mixture and transfer to a hot wok. Add the chili paste.

Bring to a boil in a wok, and reduce for 1-2 minutes.

Add the wings and toss to coat them in the glaze, about 1 minute.

Serve with some refreshing sliced cucumbers on the side!

4.67 from 12 votes

Fish Sauce Chicken Wings: Vietnamese Style

Fish sauce chicken wings are right up there with fried chicken wings and buffalo wings using an epic flavor agent for these yummy fish sauce chicken wings
Prep Time6 hrs
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time6 hrs 35 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: fish sauce wings
Servings: 6
Calories: 289kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 8 garlic cloves (finely chopped)
  • teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup warm water
  • ½ cup fish sauce (Phu Quoc or Three Crabs brand)
  • ½ cup superfine sugar
  • pounds chicken wings (about 12 wings, split at the joint; discard the wingtips)
  • cup rice flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1-2 teaspoons Thai chili paste (naam phrik pao)

Instructions

  • First make the marinade. Mince the garlic with the salt. We used a garlic press and mixed the salt in. Add the warm water and let sit for 10 minutes. Add the fish sauce and sugar, stirring to dissolve.
  • Place the chicken wings in a separate large bowl with ½ cup of the fish sauce mixture and toss. Marinate for 4 hours or overnight, setting aside the rest of the fish sauce mixture in the refrigerator.
  • When the wings are done marinating, transfer to a colander, and let drain for 15 minutes. Mix the rice flour and cornstarch together, and toss the wings in the dry mixture until coated.
  • Bake the wings at 475 degrees for 24 minutes, flipping halfway through. Halfway through the cooking time, start to make the glaze.
  • Add ¼ cup of water to the reserved fish sauce mixture and transfer to a hot wok. Add the chili paste. Bring to a boil in a wok, and reduce for 1-2 minutes. Add the wings and toss to coat them in the glaze, about 1 minute.
  • Serve with some refreshing sliced cucumbers on the side!

Notes

Makes 2 dozen wings.

Nutrition

Calories: 289kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 47mg | Potassium: 181mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 17g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 1.7mg | Calcium: 25mg | Iron: 0.9mg

 

51 Comments

    • Juanna says

      Good to give credit where credit is due – please note Pok Pok’s recipe is based on a traditional Thai recipe – it’s not original to Andy Ricker but to the Thai people! He learned it there :)

      Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Carol, we’re not as familiar with mochiko rice flour, but it looks like it’s made with sweet rice rather than regular rice, so not sure how the results will be different. I would just give it a try on a small batch and see how it works. Worst case, you could use all-purpose flour. Good luck!

      Reply

  4. William Leonard says

    4 stars
    This is a fantastic wing recipe!! However, it is missing an essential ingredient from the original Pok Pok recipe: fried garlic.

    Per Pok Pok: Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a small skillet. Add minced garlic (4 cloves, more if you like garlic); cook over moderate heat until golden, 3-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. When the wings are almost finished glazing, add the fried garlic and stir for another 30 seconds.

    Also, after many experiments with the original Pok Pok recipe, I have a one ingredient variation that amps up the flavor another notch. Try adding one bunch of chopped scallions (both green and white portions) when you start to reduce the glaze.

    Finally, don’t omit the chile paste. It adds to the flavor profile of these wings. Cut the amount back if you must, but the wings are kind of boring without the chile paste!

    P. S. If you can find it, Coconut Tree Brand fish sauce (Nuoc Mam Pha San) works very well with this recipe.

    Reply

  5. beccalynn says

    5 stars
    I made this recipe using drumsticks last night but otherwise following your instructions – they were incredible! I hope to slowly make my way through the rest of your recipes. Thanks for another hit

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Steven, sorry we missed your comment! I think you could use any kind of spicy chunky chili paste / chili hot sauce like sambal. Just be careful of the salt factor when you make substitutions. Cheers!

      Reply

  8. Laura says

    5 stars
    Made these for a party – only with cornstarch, without the chili paste (some folks at the party don’t eat spicy food), and with the glaze as a sauce on the side. Big hit! In fact, I only got to eat 2 wings out 2 pounds because they went so fast! Will be using the leftover sauce/glaze for some drumsticks that I hopefully will get to enjoy, ha.

    Reply

