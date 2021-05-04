The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

20-Minute Fish Congee

Judy
by:
21 Comments
Fish Congee

If you have not read or tried our 20-Minute Congee, you’re in for a treat to learn this incredible and unique cooking technique, this time with fish and refreshing greens. 

For many purists and traditionalists, the idea of a 20-Minute Fish Congee sounds completely impossible. Rather than convince you, this is a recipe you have to try to truly comprehend. 

Our Recipe for 20-Minute Congee – with some new updates! 

It might sound like an exaggeration, but for any home cook who has spent hours standing over a congee pot, you need to try this method just to experience the thrill

The basic process is to soak the rice, freeze it overnight, then cook it until it’s thickened (about 20 minutes). (The traditional method of starting with raw rice takes at least 90 minutes!)

After publishing my classic pork and preserved egg congee recipe, our readers came in with some excellent insights. For this recipe, I’ve heeded one reader’s advice to briefly soak the rice (rather than just rinsing it) before freezing to further shorten the cooking time. 

Doing this step helps thicken the congee in an even shorter amount of time. It’s really like magic. 

With a bag of frozen rice in the freezer on standby, you’re never more than minutes away from a pot of yummy congee.

Bowls of Fish Congee

Great for Breakfast, Brunch, or Lunch

Congee is a great breakfast food in particular, as it’s popular at dim sum restaurants and Chinatown noodle soup spots. It’s warm, filling, and easy to digest. It’s also a great starter food for babies. 

What Fish to Use

Buy what’s available, but any flaky, white, less oily fish is great to use in this fish congee. 

I used flounder fillet, and sliced them into relatively large pieces to ensure they didn’t accidentally dissolve in the thick congee once they were cooked. 

Bowl of Cantonese-style fish congee

The Congee Debate: Thick or Thin 

There’s a longstanding debate in our family on whether thick or thin congee is right. Bill likes a thicker congee, as most Cantonese folks do, while I prefer a thinner congee that is not too viscous. I grew up with a thin rice porridge called pao fan, and I will defend the merits of thinner congee until I’m red in the face!

As for Sarah and Kaitlin, perhaps it’s not surprising they won’t say one way or another where their allegiances lie… 

For your purposes, 8 cups of water/chicken stock yields a thick congee. For thinner congee (the way I like it), use 9 cups of liquid. 

Recipe Instructions:

Wash the rice 1-2 times, mixing it in the water with your hands before discarding the starchy water. Submerge and soak the rice for 30 minutes. 

Drain and transfer to a resealable bag or other freezer-safe container. Freeze for at least 8 hours. 

Frozen rice in bag

Add the fish pieces to a medium bowl.

Fish filet pieces in medium bowl

Marinate the fish with salt, white pepper, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, and ginger. Use your hands to toss the fish to coat. Add the egg white, and gently mix until the marinade feels slippery and each fish chunk is well-coated. 

Marinating fish filets

Cover the bowl with an overturned plate and transfer to the refrigerator for 15 minutes to marinate while you start the congee. 

In a large pot, bring 8-9 cups of stock and the frozen rice to a boil (no need to defrost the rice). Cover, leaving the lid slightly ajar to avoid the congee boiling over, and reduce the heat to medium low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Do not stir.

Rice and stock/water in pot

While the congee cooks, wash and finely chop the romaine lettuce…

Chopping romaine lettuce

And very thinly julienne the ginger. Don’t prepare the ginger ahead of time, as you want the flavor of freshly cut ginger.

After 10 minutes, increase the heat to medium high, and stir the congee continuously for a couple of minutes to thicken.

Thickening congee

Stir in the lettuce, and bring to a boil to wilt the leaves.

Adding lettuce to congee

Finally, add the fish pieces, gently stirring to distribute them. (If you don’t like the taste of raw ginger in your congee, you can add the ginger at this point, along with the fish fillets.)

Adding fish to congee

Bring to a boil to cook the fish through, and add additional salt and white pepper to taste.

Fish Congee

Serve topped with scallions, cilantro, and ginger if desired. 

Doling out fish congee into bowl
Bowl of fish congee with scallions, ginger, and cilantro
Bowls of fish congee
5 from 1 vote

20 Minute Fish Congee

This fish congee recipe, a comforting, tasty Cantonese-style rice porridge, cooks in just 20 minutes—using our secret shortcut!
by: Judy
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
Fish Congee
serves: 6
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white rice
  • 12 ounces delicate white fish filets (such as flounder, sliced into large chunks)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper plus more to taste
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (grated)
  • 1 large egg white
  • 8-9 cups water or chicken broth (you can also use half stock, half water)
  • 2 cups romaine lettuce (chopped)
  • 3 thin slices ginger (finely julienned)
  • chopped scallion and cilantro (to garnish)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Wash the rice 1-2 times, mixing it in the water with your hands before discarding the starchy water. Submerge and soak the rice for 30 minutes.
  • Drain and transfer to a resealable bag or other freezer-safe container. Freeze for at least 8 hours.
  • In a medium bowl, marinate the fish with salt, white pepper, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, and ginger. Use your hands to toss the fish to coat. Add the egg white, and gently mix until the marinade feels slippery and each fish chunk is well-coated.
  • Cover the bowl with an overturned plate and transfer to the refrigerator for 15 minutes to marinate while you start the congee.
  • In a large pot, bring 8-9 cups of stock and the frozen rice to a boil (no need to defrost the rice). Cover, leaving the lid slightly ajar to avoid the congee boiling over, and reduce the heat to medium low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Do not stir.
  • While the congee cooks, wash and finely chop the romaine lettuce and very thinly julienne the ginger. Don’t prepare the ginger ahead of time, as you want the flavor of freshly cut ginger.
  • After 10 minutes, increase the heat to medium high, and stir the congee continuously for a couple of minutes to thicken. Stir in the lettuce, and bring to a boil to wilt the lettuce.
  • Finally, add the fish pieces, gently stirring to distribute them. (If you don’t like the taste of raw ginger in your congee, you can add the ginger at this point, along with the fish fillets.) Bring to a boil, and add additional salt and white pepper to taste. Serve topped with scallions, cilantro, and ginger if desired.

nutrition facts

Calories: 162kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 26g (9%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 26mg (9%) Sodium: 308mg (13%) Potassium: 178mg (5%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 1383IU (28%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 37mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

21 Comments

  2. AvatarXIAO Tiansheng (Guy) says

    😛 Funny …! We had fish … (with chilean sea bass cheeks … also called patagonian tooth fish ) … congee yesterday for dinner with stir fried mustard greens & garlic by the side ….
    I am from Reunion Island but Hakka born in China … Meixian …

    Reply

  5. AvatarBuddy.Schwartz says

    Hi Judy, I am a fan! I’ve made the regular 20-minute congee and it worked fine. It is definitely faster and easier than the 2-hour+ traditional recipe I’ve been using.
    This current recipe looks like a neat variation, and I am looking forward to making it soon.

    Reply

  6. AvatarBassomatic says

    Is it possible to make decent congee with a pressure cooker? If so, maybe the time savings are similar to the freezing method. I wonder how the liquid amount would change using pressure.

    Reply

  7. AvatarPatrick Richardson says

    I grew up (Honolulu) calling this rice porridge “jook” (sic) and didn’t start seeing it called “congee” until moving to San Francisco. Do you know the reason for the different names? Dialect? It is a great late-night snack at some “hole in the wall” place or for that morning after hangover relief!

    Reply

    • AvatarMina says

      Different languages have different words for effectively the same dish. I believe jook or juk is the Korean phrase, whereas congee is the Chinese. In Japan, it’s called okayu.

      Reply

      • Avatarphonyphoneticist says

        To add on, the Tamil-originated word being so common now might be due the influence of the British Empire and its very wide reach, providing ample passages for East to meet West. I don’t have a source for this particular instance, unfortunately, but it seems very likely due to other similar situations.

        Reply

    • AvatarSophie says

      “Jook” or “juk” comes from the Cantonese pronunciation of 粥. Not surprising it’s called jook in Hawaii, a lot of the first Chinese immigrants to the US were of Cantonese origin. I don’t think “congee” the word is of Chinese origination, or if it is, it got corrupted on the way back to Europe.

      Reply

  8. AvatarAnnette says

    5 stars
    This is a wonderful and very easy way to make rice congee. Most Americans do not realize how easy this is on a child’s stomach, very easy to digest. It can be tailored to any taste, not just fish. thank you so much!

    Reply

