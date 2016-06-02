The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Feijoada – Brazil’s National Dish

Feijoada – Brazil’s National Dish

Published: Last Updated:
By 23 Comments

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Is there anything more glorious in this world than a plate of rice and beans? It was always my go-to meal in college during senior year, when I was way lazier and tended to just pop open a can of black beans, dump it in a pot along with some salt, pepper, chicken stock, and one of those neon orange Sazón seasoning packets, and just boil it for 20 minutes while my rice was bubbling away in the rice cooker. The thing is, even the laziest possible version of rice and beans is good.

Which brings me to the subject of feijoada.

If you’ve never heard of this dish before, think of it as…a major upgrade from my spartan college meal, but without much more effort involved. It’s a Brazilian dish––Brazil’s national dish, I believe––and it involves not only beans, but also…pork. Lots. of. pork.

There are a ton of different ways to make feijoada. I’ve seen recipes that involve lots of different types of smoked meats, and recipes that use much more, let’s say, adventurous parts of the pig. I’ve even had a family friend from Brazil who made her Feijoada with kielbasa. Most versions are served with rice or farofa, as well as orange slices (to cut the richness of the dish). You may also see sautéed greens on the side. I totally intended to make some for this post, but I was too distracted by the pot of beans boiling away on the stove that I totally forgot. #derp

This feijoada recipe is a relatively simple one, and I think it has a good balance of smokiness (from the addition of smoked bacon and ham hocks) and meatiness (two words: pork. shoulder). Ideally, if you cook your feijoada low and slow enough, everything––the meat, beans, onions, and garlic––will all meld together perfectly.

ONE caveat before we begin: please, for the love of all that is holy, do not use canned beans in this feijoada recipe. Use dried beans (that have been soaked overnight). I can’t exactly explain it, but dried beans will always result in a better feijoada. As someone who’s made the mistake before and used the canned stuff, just trust me.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • ½ pound smoked bacon, chopped
  • 4 pound bone-in pork shoulder, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 10 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 pound dried black beans, soaked in water overnight
  • 2 smoked ham hocks
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • cooked rice and orange slices, to serve

In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, add the bacon and cook until the fat has rendered out a bit.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the pork shoulder and cook until browned.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Then stir in the onions and garlic and cook for another 3-5 minutes.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse and drain your beans, and add to the pot, along with the ham hocks and bay leaves.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover with water and simmer (without a lid) for about 1 ½ to 2 hours, until the stew has thickened and the meat is falling part. Skim any foam off the top of the stew if needed.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with black pepper (and salt, if needed) and serve over rice, with orange slices.

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Feijoada, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe

Feijoada

This feijoada recipe is a relatively simple one, and I think it has a good balance of smokiness and meatiness. Cooked low and slow, everything in this feijoada––the meat, beans, onions, and garlic––will all meld together perfectly.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 20 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Brazilian
Keyword: feijoada
Servings: 8
Calories: 567kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • ½ pound smoked bacon (225g, chopped)
  • 4 pounds bone-in pork shoulder (1.8 kg, cut into 2-inch chunks)
  • 2 onions (chopped)
  • 10 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 pound dried black beans (450g, soaked in water overnight)
  • 2 smoked ham hocks
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • cooked rice and orange slices (to serve)

Instructions

  • In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, add the bacon and cook until the fat has rendered out a bit. Add the pork shoulder and cook until browned. Then stir in the onions and garlic and cook for another 3-5 minutes.
  • Rinse and drain your beans, and add to the pot, along with the ham hocks and bay leaves. Cover with water and simmer (without a lid) for about 1 ½ to 2 hours, until the stew has thickened and the meat is falling part. Skim any foam off the top of the stew if needed.
  • Season with black pepper (and salt, if needed) and serve over rice, with orange slices.

Notes

Note: Nutrition information for stew only, without rice or oranges. 

Nutrition

Calories: 567kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 55g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 143mg | Sodium: 448mg | Potassium: 1585mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 20IU | Vitamin C: 4.3mg | Calcium: 111mg | Iron: 5.4mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chinese BBQ Pork Buns (Baked Cha Siu Bao Recipe)
Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia (油爆虾)
Grilled Ribeye With Soy Butter Glaze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

23 Comments

  1. Lucas says

    Maybe you could change the pork shoulder, and put others part of pork like: sirloin, ribs, smoked sausage “calabresa”, tail, ear, skin and foot. I like to cook everything with one whole orange, and after it won´t go to the plate.
    Have to pay attention for the time, because ears and foot need more time to cook.
    My english is not good, but I’m brazillian who like a lot thewokslife.com . I’m trying to cooperate.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Tim, I like to add a little bit of oil and salt to my rice when I make this dish––it just adds a little extra something to the experience I find. Not sure if that’s how they do it in Brazil, but there’s my two cents. :)

      Reply

  3. Kevin says

    Made this yesterday, a 1.5x batch actually (that makes a LOT of Feijoada!) in a large dutch oven. Aside from increasing the recipe, followed it precisely.

    It took the full two hours for the beans to begin to break down enough to thicken the dish to the stew like consistency the recipe called for.

    This was amazing. The flavors were bigger than I thought they would be and the entire family loved the dish. We not only ate it for lunch, but again for dinner (with plenty left over still!).

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Awesome, Kevin! Leftover idea: I really like making Feijoada into tacos and burritos. All you need is some avocado, tomato/onion, maybe a little hot sauce. Some people might fault me for that, but they’ve never tried a feijoada taco.

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hahaha i know! I don’t know if you read the entire post, but I did mention that I’d totally intended to do greens and completely forgot. Alas!

      Reply

  5. Barbara says

    Try this topped with a dollop of sour cream and sliced banana! Sounds a little weird but is delicious and, I believe, traditional.

    Reply

  7. J.S. @ Sun Diego Eats says

    I like to throw beef jerky in my feijoada to approximate the carne seca (like a dried meat that is halfway to jerky) that is supposed to be in there. And could not agree more with the no canned beans disclaimer.

    Reply

    • Gina says

      I love that idea! Can you give some more details such as when you add it and what kind/flavor? Thanks!!

      Reply

  8. Sophia says

    This looks so simple! I’ll definitely try it as I love feijoada! A couple of questions:
    Do you drain off the bacon grease or use it to brown the pork?
    About how many servings? 8-10?
    Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Sophia, I didn’t drain off the fat, since I generally…don’t. Haha But you can if you want!

      As for the serving amount, I would say that it’s about 10-12 servings!

      Reply

  9. Tina says

    This recipe looks YUMMY. However I don’t eat pork. Is there something else I can substitute pork for? Thanks.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables