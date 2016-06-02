Feijoada – Brazil’s National Dish

Is there anything more glorious in this world than a plate of rice and beans? It was always my go-to meal in college during senior year, when I was way lazier and tended to just pop open a can of black beans, dump it in a pot along with some salt, pepper, chicken stock, and one of those neon orange Sazón seasoning packets, and just boil it for 20 minutes while my rice was bubbling away in the rice cooker. The thing is, even the laziest possible version of rice and beans is good.

Which brings me to the subject of feijoada.

If you’ve never heard of this dish before, think of it as…a major upgrade from my spartan college meal, but without much more effort involved. It’s a Brazilian dish––Brazil’s national dish, I believe––and it involves not only beans, but also…pork. Lots. of. pork.

There are a ton of different ways to make feijoada. I’ve seen recipes that involve lots of different types of smoked meats, and recipes that use much more, let’s say, adventurous parts of the pig. I’ve even had a family friend from Brazil who made her Feijoada with kielbasa. Most versions are served with rice or farofa, as well as orange slices (to cut the richness of the dish). You may also see sautéed greens on the side. I totally intended to make some for this post, but I was too distracted by the pot of beans boiling away on the stove that I totally forgot. #derp

This feijoada recipe is a relatively simple one, and I think it has a good balance of smokiness (from the addition of smoked bacon and ham hocks) and meatiness (two words: pork. shoulder). Ideally, if you cook your feijoada low and slow enough, everything––the meat, beans, onions, and garlic––will all meld together perfectly.

ONE caveat before we begin: please, for the love of all that is holy, do not use canned beans in this feijoada recipe. Use dried beans (that have been soaked overnight). I can’t exactly explain it, but dried beans will always result in a better feijoada. As someone who’s made the mistake before and used the canned stuff, just trust me.

You’ll need:

½ pound smoked bacon, chopped

4 pound bone-in pork shoulder, cut into 2-inch chunks

2 onions, chopped

10 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pound dried black beans, soaked in water overnight

2 smoked ham hocks

5 bay leaves

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

cooked rice and orange slices, to serve

In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, add the bacon and cook until the fat has rendered out a bit.

Add the pork shoulder and cook until browned.

Then stir in the onions and garlic and cook for another 3-5 minutes.

Rinse and drain your beans, and add to the pot, along with the ham hocks and bay leaves.

Cover with water and simmer (without a lid) for about 1 ½ to 2 hours, until the stew has thickened and the meat is falling part. Skim any foam off the top of the stew if needed.

Season with black pepper (and salt, if needed) and serve over rice, with orange slices.