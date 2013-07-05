The Woks of Life

Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns

Stir Fried Fava Beans with Szechuan Peppercorns by thewoksoflife.com

If you like fava beans (and not everyone in this family does… *i.e. Sarah*), then you will probably very much enjoy this Stir Fried Fava Beans dish. Fresh fava beans will cook faster than ones that have been frozen, so take that into consideration!

Ingredients:

Heat oil in wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, Szechuan peppercorn, dried chili, and half of the chopped scallion. Cook for a minute, stirring vigorously to make sure nothing burns.

Add fava beans and stir fry for about 2 minutes. Add salt, white pepper, sesame oil, shaoxing wine and 2 tablespoons water and stir fry until the beans are cooked through and soft.

Stir in the remaining scallion, plate and serve these Stir Fried Fava Beans as an appetizer or side dish.

4 Comments

  1. David says

    2 stars
    Is the the step where you shell the beans missing from this recipe? I don’t cook fava beans usually and I didn’t do this–the result was very difficult to eat.

    Reply

  2. Steven Tao says

    5 stars
    Where can I buy fresh Fava Beans/Broad Beans when I move back to America? I am worried that Sichuan food may be difficult to buy in America.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Steven, they are readily found in the frozen section of Chinese markets. Fresh fava beans are sometimes available but much harder to find.

      Reply

