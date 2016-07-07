Farro Salad with Grilled Turkey, Lemon, Herbs & Feta

Oftentimes, our recipes are elaborately planned out in advance––strategies discussed, recipes researched and written, shopping lists drawn out, and ingredients purchased before each one of our big Woks of Life blogging blowout weekends.

But other times, blogging can be a spontaneous venture. This past weekend, I was taking inventory in my freezer when I found a package of turkey thighs. I remembered buying them from the grocery store, with this thought: “I love turkey. Am I going to wait until Thanksgiving to have it again? Uh…NO.” At which point I unceremoniously dropped the package of turkey into my basket.

I decided to take that forgotten turkey and do a blog experiment. If the outcome was good, I would eat it happily and then share it with all of you. If it was bad? Well, then I would eat it anyway. But I would have kept quiet about it.

Breaking news: the outcome was good. REALLY good. I’m already thinking of excuses to make it again.

The resulting recipe––a farro salad with smoky grilled turkey, lemon, fresh mint and parsley, and creamy feta is one of my absolute favorite new creations, not just because it tasted amazing, But also because it helped me discover a couple new ingredients that I am now completely obsessed with:

Farro: My new favorite grain. (Like I need a new favorite grain. I don’t, but let’s not talk about that right now.) I happened to be walking through my local mom & pop grocery store in search of a bag of brown rice. Noticing that the brown rice seemed to be out of stock (oh mom & pop grocery stores…), I noticed an innocent bag of grains next to the empty spot where the brown rice should have been. I recognized it as farro, a vaguely fancy ingredient that I’ve been meaning to try. I snagged it, and I’m glad I did. Its slightly chewy texture and nutty flavor are amazing––perfect for salads. And it’s dead easy to cook; the process is almost like cooking pasta. Israeli Feta: At the same grocery store, I was also looking for feta cheese (I’ve been on a bit of a Greek salad kick). The choices were slim, and I didn’t feel like walking to the big megastore for more choice. I basically had two options: a 4 ounce box of regular feta crumbles for $5.49 OR an unbranded 8 oz. block of sheep’s milk “Israeli feta” for 5 bucks. I went with the option that would give me double the cheese for 49 cents less. Momma didn’t raise no fool. As it turns out, Israeli feta is the bomb. It has a salty, briny bite, and a mellower flavor and creamier texture than your average Greek feta. It goes PERFECTLY with the lemony, herby, smoky flavors of this salad. That said, if you can’t find Israeli feta, don’t fret. Just use whatever feta cheese you can get your hands on.

Ok, here’s how to make it. It’s pretty simple!

Note: If you’re not as into turkey as I am, you can use chicken thighs as well, which will also cook more quickly! If you wanted to make this even faster, you could even forgo the turkey all together and just season a couple chicken breasts with salt and pepper, sear them, and serve them with the farro salad. The world’s your oyster!

If you want to recreate the recipe exactly as I made it, though, here’s what you need:

For the turkey:

2 bone-in, skin-on turkey thighs

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

1/2 cup finely chopped mint

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the farro salad:

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

6 cups cooked farro

1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley

¼ cup roughly chopped mint leaves

6 cups arugula

4 ounces feta cheese

In a bowl, combine the turkey thighs with the garlic, herbs, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Coat the turkey thoroughly in the marinade, spreading the marinade between the meat and the skin as well. Cover, refrigerate, and allow to marinate overnight (about 12 hours).

Heat your grill to high, and sear the turkey thighs skin-side down for about 15 minutes. Flip the turkey thighs, reducing the heat in your grill until it reaches about 350 degrees. Cover and continue to cook (approximately 45 minutes at 350 degrees F) until the turkey’s internal temperature reaches 180 degrees F. During this process, check the turkey periodically to make sure it isn’t drying out.

(Alternatively, you can roast the turkey in your oven. Simply heat your oven to 425 degrees F and roast for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees, and continue roasting for another 45 minutes.)

Once cooked, allow the turkey to rest on a cutting board. While the turkey is resting, prepare the farro salad. Combine the lemon zest and juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Toss in the cooked farro, parsley, mint, and arugula.

To serve, add a bed of salad to the plate. Slice the turkey and serve on top, along with a sprinkling of feta cheese and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.