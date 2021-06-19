EXCITING Announcement! (Call FOR Volunteer Recipe Testers)

We have some b i g news, everyone.

The Woks of Life (that’s us: Bill, Judy, Sarah and Kaitlin) is finally publishing a COOKBOOK!

After 8 years exclusively online, we’re making the jump to print, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it—and to share this news with you at long last!!!

Over the past year, in addition to posting recipes on the blog, we’ve been quietly developing and testing recipes for our very first cookbook, which will be released in Fall 2022.

Sneaky, we know! Many of you have asked us when it would happen, and we’ve been carefully trying to deflect attention from the gorilla in the room.

But we have to say, it’s pretty thrilling to think we’ll soon be adding our own book to our existing collection of cookbooks!

About the Book

The book will be an extension of our culinary genealogy of Chinese cooking—a compendium of essential and accessible Chinese recipes for the dishes you know and love, and ones you might not have tried yet, too.

We’ll also dig deeper into our family history, with more stories, memories, and behind-the-scenes looks at the experiences and foods that have made us who we are as a family.

As with our blog, we’re hoping that this book will be a resource that you reach for through generations to come.

We’ll share more tasty details on the book as we get closer to Fall 2022, but in the meantime, we’re currently in the recipe testing phase of the process.

We’re calling on you, our awesome readers, to help us test a portion of the recipes from our book. After all, it’s you all who know our recipes best!

We’ll need about 15 volunteer recipe testers to each help test up to 3 recipes for the book.

Our volunteer recipe testers will:

Get a sneak peek at up to 3 recipes that will be featured in the upcoming book, and try them before anyone else!

Help our family fine tune some incredible recipes we’re really excited about (they’ve already been tested by us multiple times).

Gain recipe testing experience and beef up their culinary resume!

Eat some yummy food! (We’ve done our best not to lead you astray thus far and this cookbook will be no different.)

What’s Involved:

Testing up to 3 assigned recipes by August 1, 2021 .

. Signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with your full name and address, and agreeing not to share any disclosed content (recipe, headnotes, etc.) or commentary on the recipe with others online, or in any other media until the book is released.

with your full name and address, and agreeing not to share any disclosed content (recipe, headnotes, etc.) or commentary on the recipe with others online, or in any other media until the book is released. Gathering the exact ingredients for the recipe and agreeing to test the recipe as written (no substitutions, with accurate measurements!) *

for the recipe and agreeing to test the recipe * Filling out our recipe feedback form for each recipe you tested to tell us what went well (or what didn’t).

you tested to tell us what went well (or what didn’t). Answering any follow-up questions if necessary.

*Note that in order to participate in the recipe testing process, it’s ideal to have access to Chinese ingredients. Also, if you have strict dietary restrictions or food allergies, it might be difficult to participate. You can still apply, but we may not have enough recipes to accommodate those dietary restrictions. Testing recipes will be on a volunteer basis, so you’ll cover the cost of ingredients (with our family’s gratitude!). You must also be 18 years of age or older to be a recipe tester.

HOW TO BECOME A VOLUNTEER RECIPE TESTER:

While we’d love to work with everyone interested, there are limited spots!

To apply, please fill out this Volunteer Recipe Tester Survey Form by next Saturday, June 26th.

We will email you by July 1, 2021 if you have been chosen.

To everyone out there reading this, thank you so much for being a reader, and for supporting us thus far!

– Bill, Judy, Sarah & Kaitlin