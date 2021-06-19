The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

EXCITING Announcement! (Call FOR Volunteer Recipe Testers)

EXCITING Announcement! (Call FOR Volunteer Recipe Testers)

Everyone
43 Comments
Cookbooks in lawyer's bookcase

We have some b i g news, everyone.

The Woks of Life (that’s us: Bill, Judy, Sarah and Kaitlin) is finally publishing a COOKBOOK

After 8 years exclusively online, we’re making the jump to print, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it—and to share this news with you at long last!!!

Over the past year, in addition to posting recipes on the blog, we’ve been quietly developing and testing recipes for our very first cookbook, which will be released in Fall 2022.

Sneaky, we know! Many of you have asked us when it would happen, and we’ve been carefully trying to deflect attention from the gorilla in the room.

But we have to say, it’s pretty thrilling to think we’ll soon be adding our own book to our existing collection of cookbooks!

About the Book

The book will be an extension of our culinary genealogy of Chinese cooking—a compendium of essential and accessible Chinese recipes for the dishes you know and love, and ones you might not have tried yet, too.

We’ll also dig deeper into our family history, with more stories, memories, and behind-the-scenes looks at the experiences and foods that have made us who we are as a family.

As with our blog, we’re hoping that this book will be a resource that you reach for through generations to come.

We’ll share more tasty details on the book as we get closer to Fall 2022, but in the meantime, we’re currently in the recipe testing phase of the process.

We’re calling on you, our awesome readers, to help us test a portion of the recipes from our book. After all, it’s you all who know our recipes best! 

We’ll need about 15 volunteer recipe testers to each help test up to 3 recipes for the book.

Our volunteer recipe testers will: 

  • Get a sneak peek at up to 3 recipes that will be featured in the upcoming book, and try them before anyone else!
  • Help our family fine tune some incredible recipes we’re really excited about (they’ve already been tested by us multiple times).
  • Gain recipe testing experience and beef up their culinary resume! 
  • Eat some yummy food! (We’ve done our best not to lead you astray thus far and this cookbook will be no different.)

What’s Involved:

  • Testing up to 3 assigned recipes by August 1, 2021.
  • Signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with your full name and address, and agreeing not to share any disclosed content (recipe, headnotes, etc.) or commentary on the recipe with others online, or in any other media until the book is released.
  • Gathering the exact ingredients for the recipe and agreeing to test the recipe as written (no substitutions, with accurate measurements!)*
  • Filling out our recipe feedback form for each recipe you tested to tell us what went well (or what didn’t).
  • Answering any follow-up questions if necessary

*Note that in order to participate in the recipe testing process, it’s ideal to have access to Chinese ingredients. Also, if you have strict dietary restrictions or food allergies, it might be difficult to participate. You can still apply, but we may not have enough recipes to accommodate those dietary restrictions. Testing recipes will be on a volunteer basis, so you’ll cover the cost of ingredients (with our family’s gratitude!). You must also be 18 years of age or older to be a recipe tester.

HOW TO BECOME A VOLUNTEER RECIPE TESTER:

While we’d love to work with everyone interested, there are limited spots!

To apply, please fill out this Volunteer Recipe Tester Survey Form by next Saturday, June 26th.

 

We will email you by July 1, 2021 if you have been chosen.

To everyone out there reading this, thank you so much for being a reader, and for supporting us thus far!

– Bill, Judy, Sarah & Kaitlin

43 Comments

  3. AvatarLinda says

    You have become a go-to site for me in my journey learning about Chinese food! Congrats on the book. Hope I can participate as a tester. All winter I was getting Asian mart deliveries and able to explore all these incredibly, interesting, and many unknown to me, ingredients.

    Reply

  4. AvatarDavid Bowers says

    I am wishing your family so muck luck with the new cookbook. I love all of your recipes . I am a Chef here in San Francisco and all the things are available here in the markets that I need for cooking everything that you have taught me. I just love most of them.

    Reply

  5. AvatarMei says

    That’s fantastic!!!! Congratulations on your upcoming cookbook🎉🎉
    I’ve been using & following your recipes and they always turned out👍 Thanks for sharing!!

    Reply

  6. AvatarGerda says

    Congrats! That is a big step I feel you are well qualified for. Unfortunately I rely on substitution a lot, as I have an Asien supermarket at hand, but it provides only a small part of the necessary greens. Wish you all the best!

    Reply

  7. AvatarStuart says

    Greetings and congrats on this exciting and bold step forward.
    While I doubt that I’ll apply to test recipes (I’m single and usually cook for just one) I would like to offer a small suggestion: I love your recipes and find it very helpful to have my small touch screen in the kitchen when cooking. This offers an ease of gathering ingrediants, adding the correct amounts, having special directions at hand and best of all many recipes allow its yield to be adjusted (down). I’m a cook that likes to read, understand, and follow an exact recipe at least once before making changes. With a hardcopy in the kitchen the book, with a mind of its own, will snap shut or maybe just a page turns and now I’m unintentionaly mixing in the wrong ingredients in the wrong amounts. This never happens with a computer screen. Soooo my Asian girlfriend solves this problem by gifting me with an enormous book stand capable of holding the biggest and heaviest cookbook. This thing was bigger than my Pro. KitchenAid and took up more counter space. How I do go on (aren’t you all glad that I’m not applying to be a tester?)… So it is my hope that after your new book is a huge success you would consider selling electronic copies via email.
    Wishing you all the very best of luck and as always, Happy Cooking!
    Stuart

    Reply

  9. AvatarSuk says

    Very happy to hear this! Will definitely buy it. I go to your website almost every day to see the latest recipe/news. You’ve taught me recipes for food that I grew up loving. But never thought I could cook myself — since my parents were always too busy working — and then there is the Chinese-English translation issue…

    Reply

