Episode 3 of Our Food Network Digital Series

Episode 3 of our Family Meal digital series with the Food Network is here! Check it out on Foodnetwork.com, or watch on Facebook if you’re outside the United States.
Read more about the show and Episode 1 here, and read more about Episode 2 here!
This third and final episode is about preparing a Mid-Autumn Festival meal. After Lunar New Year/Spring Festival, the Mid-Autumn festival (back in September) is the second-biggest Chinese holiday of the year. (We took this episode as the chance to put together our guide on How to Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival!)
Kaitlin and Judy make mooncakes together, and we all pitch in to craft a big family meal to serve al fresco—under the moon!
The real focus of the episode is the theme at the heart of The Woks of Life: preserving traditions, memories, and stories through food.
Behind the Scenes Photos from the Episode
Recipes from the Episode
Here are some of the recipes that we featured in this episode. If you’re looking for the recipe for that roast duck—you’ll have to wait just a little longer until the cookbook comes out next fall!
Lotus Paste & Salted Egg Yolk Mooncakes
Crispy Stuffed Lotus Root
Ketchup Shrimp
Enjoy!
