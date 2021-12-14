Episode 2 of our Family Meal digital series with the Food Network is here! Check it out on Foodnetwork.com, or on Facebook.

The second episode is all about how we continue to learn about Chinese cooking and use that learning to develop new recipes for the blog.

It follows us into New York City, where we learn from the masters of Western Chinese cuisine at Xi’an Famous Foods—Jason Wang and his dad David Shi—another multi-generational family food business.

We are huge fans of Xi’an Famous Foods, so it was thrilling to be able to actually go into the kitchen in their Chelsea location, watch father and son at work, and get a chance to hand-rip noodles under their tutelage.

We've also included a video on this page with some behind-the-scenes clips!

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Episode

We actually got to go into the kitchen to check out the Xi’an Famous Foods operation up close!

The most amazing thing about the kitchen was the vat of boiling water for the noodles; it was boiling constantly, but we never felt heat from it. The kitchen was super comfortable!

Here’s CEO and Owner Jason Wang mixing up a batch of hot oil seared noodles.

We shot the segment in a couple hours early in the morning, before the restaurant opened.

After the cooking part of the shoot, we sat down to dig into some noodles and chat about running a multi-generational family food business.

Jason and David were great hosts!

RecipeS from the Episode!

We developed this rich lamb noodle soup after visiting Xi’an Famous Foods. We used glass noodles in it, but you can also follow our biang biang style noodle recipe.

We served our lamb noodle soup in the episode with a spicy, refreshing cucumber salad. Here’s the recipe!

This is our version of a spicy cumin lamb biang biang noodle, inspired by Xi’an Famous Foods! Check out their version in Jason’s Xi’an Famous Foods Cookbook.