5 minute Eggs Over Easy with Scallions and Soy Sauce

Eggs over easy with Soy sauce is a meal that takes five minutes to put on the table, and it’s not instant ramen. It’s the best thing ever when you’re hungry but don’t feel like cooking. Just fry a couple of eggs and some scallions, put it over some heated leftover or fresh rice, and drizzle with soy sauce. You won’t be disappointed with this quick and simple eggs over easy rice plate.

Here’s the recipe to serve 1. Multiply as needed:

2 eggs

1 tablespoon oil

Cooked white rice

2 scallions, cut into 2 inch lengths

Soy sauce, to taste

Pinch sugar

1 teaspoon shaoxing wine (optional)

Fry the eggs over easy or sunny-side-up in the oil, making sure to keep the yolk runny. Place over a bed of hot cooked rice. Then add the scallions to the pan and fry just until wilted. Stir in the soy sauce, a pinch of sugar, and the shaoxing wine, if using. Add a splash of water if it looks a bit dry.

Pour the scallions over the egg. Drizzle with more soy sauce.

And that’s it! This eggs over easy with soy sauce and scallions dinner has saved me on many an evening in college.

Just break open that running egg, drizzle a bit more soy sauce on top of the runny egg and wilted scallions, scoop up some rice and you’ve got a perfect bite!

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Eggs Over Easy with Scallions and Soy Sauce Chinese eggs over easy, soy sauce and rice is a great after school snack or a quick weeknight meal. A nice runny egg yolk with wilted scallions puts this easy rice plate dish over the top easy and delicious! Prep Time 2 mins Cook Time 3 mins Total Time 5 mins Servings: 1 Calories: 479 kcal Author: Sarah Ingredients 2 eggs

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup cooked white rice

2 scallions (cut into 2 inch lengths)

Soy sauce (to taste)

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon shaoxing wine (optional) Instructions Fry the eggs in the oil sunny side up or over easy. Lay over a bed of rice. Add the scallions to the pan with a little soy sauce, sugar, and the shaoxing wine, if using. Stir-fry just until wilted. Top the eggs with the scallions and drizzle with more soy sauce to taste. Nutrition Calories: 479 kcal | Carbohydrates: 48 g | Protein: 17 g | Fat: 23 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Cholesterol: 327 mg | Sodium: 801 mg | Potassium: 243 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 2 g | Vitamin A: 715 IU | Vitamin C: 4.5 mg | Calcium: 82 mg | Iron: 2.5 mg



