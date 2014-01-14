The Woks of Life

5 minute Eggs Over Easy with Scallions and Soy Sauce

Eggs over easy with Soy sauce is a meal that takes five minutes to put on the table, and it’s not instant ramen. It’s the best thing ever when you’re hungry but don’t feel like cooking. Just fry a couple of eggs and some scallions, put it over some heated leftover or fresh rice, and drizzle with soy sauce. You won’t be disappointed with this quick and simple eggs over easy rice plate.

Here’s the recipe to serve 1. Multiply as needed:

Fry the eggs over easy or sunny-side-up in the oil, making sure to keep the yolk runny. Place over a bed of hot cooked rice. Then add the scallions to the pan and fry just until wilted. Stir in the soy sauce, a pinch of sugar, and the shaoxing wine, if using. Add a splash of water if it looks a bit dry.

Pour the scallions over the egg. Drizzle with more soy sauce.

And that’s it! This eggs over easy with soy sauce and scallions dinner has saved me on many an evening in college.

Just break open that running egg, drizzle a bit more soy sauce on top of the runny egg and wilted scallions, scoop up some rice and you’ve got a perfect bite!

Prep Time2 mins
Cook Time3 mins
Total Time5 mins
Course: Eggs
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: eggs with soy sauce
Servings: 1
Calories: 479kcal
Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup cooked white rice
  • 2 scallions (cut into 2 inch lengths)
  • Soy sauce (to taste)
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon shaoxing wine (optional)

Instructions

  • Fry the eggs in the oil sunny side up or over easy. Lay over a bed of rice. Add the scallions to the pan with a little soy sauce, sugar, and the shaoxing wine, if using. Stir-fry just until wilted. Top the eggs with the scallions and drizzle with more soy sauce to taste.

Nutrition

Calories: 479kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 327mg | Sodium: 801mg | Potassium: 243mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 715IU | Vitamin C: 4.5mg | Calcium: 82mg | Iron: 2.5mg


14 Comments

  3. Gregory Tung says

    5 stars
    Hi Sarah,

    Thanks for listing the recipe for 荷包蛋. My daughter loves this dish and I’ve always just made it ‘on the fly’. I would never have thought to add 绍兴黄酒 – it enhances the dish quite nicely. The fact that you already wrote this recipe out means that I can be lazy and just print it and/or send it to my daughter instead of coming up with it on my own… (It’s just one step! How lazy can a man be? *grin*)

    Reply

  5. Tina says

    5 stars
    My favorite comfort food! Mom was Japanese and used a raw egg, but I had to cook the whites…I think I need to go make this now! Yummmmmmy!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes, after removing the eggs from the pan, you add the scallions to the pan along with the soy sauce, sugar, and wine, and stir-fry everything together until the scallions are wilted.

      Reply

