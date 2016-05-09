The Woks of Life

Sautéed Edible Clover (Cao Tou – 草头)

Sautéed Edible Clover (Cao Tou – 草头)

Published: Last Updated:
By 17 Comments

Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头), by thewoksoflife.com

One of the things I like about visiting different parts of China is that you can always find new things to eat. Cao Tou, or edible clover, is one of the new wild vegetables I discovered during a recent visit to Shanghai. The clover has a sweet, slightly grassy flavor, cooks very quickly and is a popular restaurant vegetable dish called Jiǔ Xiāng Cǎo Tóu (酒香草头) which is literally translated as wine fragrant clover.

Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头), by thewoksoflife.com

I remember when we were living in Beijing, we seldom came across edible clover, but in Shanghai, it is everywhere in markets and restaurants during the spring months. Cao Tou preparation is very specific and very simple, using a good amount of oil, salt, and Bai Jiu, a popular Chinese sorghum-based grain alcohol. Bai Jiu varies in strength, and many say that you must use a brand that is at least 46% alcohol!

In my opinion, the Bai Jiu is what makes the edible clover really delicious. After tasting the dish, my first thought was that it tasted like fermented bean curd. That’s when I realized that bai jiu wine is probably used to make fermented bean curd! So if you really can’t find bai jiu, then use 1 teaspoon of fermented bean curd as a substitute. A small amount of light soy sauce is optional (some locals use only salt), but I prefer the dish with that splash of soy sauce.

We have more information about edible clover (cao tou) on our Chinese leafy green vegetables page, but if you’re visiting Shanghai in the spring or early summer months, be sure to look for it on the menu when you’re dining out.

While I realize that the ingredients in this recipe are not that accessible, I still wanted to share this unusual dish with you and give you a taste of Shanghai! The picture below was taken of a vegetable garden where a patch of edible clover was growing among other vegetables, so while clover mostly grows in the wild, it is also cultivated in China for the dinner table.

Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头), by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what you need:

Wash the clover three times in water, taking care to pick out any stray weeds or grass. Drain in a colander, and shake thoroughly to ensure that there is no standing water on the vegetables. This is an important step, because the clover will release quite a bit of liquid when stir-frying.

Have salt, soy sauce and bai jiu all within reach before turning on the stove, since the stir-frying process will be very fast. Heat the oil in a wok until it just starts to smoke, and add the vegetables.

Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头) hot wok with oil, by thewoksoflife.com

Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头) wok with clover, by thewoksoflife.com

Quickly stir-fry with a scooping motion for 10 seconds, so the clover does not get scalded or burned. The vegetables will absorb the oil and wilt quickly.

Add the salt and soy sauce, and continue to stir until the seasonings are mixed in and all of the clover is wilted. This will only take another 15 seconds. Turn off the heat and add the bai jiu, lightly tossing it into the cooked clover. It is important to plate the dish immediately after tossing in the bai jiu or if left in the wok or on the heat too long, the bai jiu will become bitter and ruin your lovely cao tou clover dish!

Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头) - bai jiu poruing into clover and wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately.

plate of Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头), by thewoksoflife.com

close-up plate of Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头), by thewoksoflife.com

plate of Sautéed Edible Clover (Chao Tou - 炒头), by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe

Sautéed Edible Clover

Cao Tou, or edible clover, is one of the new wild vegetables we discovered on a visit to Shanghai. The clover has a sweet, slightly grassy flavor, and cooks very quickly!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: edible clover
Servings: 2 servings
Calories: 218kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound edible clover (cao tou)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Bai Jiu
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable or peanut oil

Instructions

  • Wash the clover three times in water, taking care to pick out any stray weeds or grass. Drain in a colander, and shake thoroughly to ensure that there is no standing water on the vegetables. This is an important step, because the clover will release quite a bit of liquid when stir-frying.
  • Have salt, soy sauce and bai jiu all within reach before turning on the stove, since the stir-frying process will be very fast. Heat the oil in a wok until it just starts to smoke, and add the vegetables. Quickly stir-fry with a scooping motion for 10 seconds, so the clover does not get scalded or burned. The vegetables will absorb the oil and wilt quickly.
  • Add the salt and soy sauce, and continue to stir until the seasonings are mixed in and all of the clover is wilted. This will only take another 15 seconds. Turn off the heat and add the bai jiu, lightly tossing it into the cooked clover. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories: 218kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 17g | Sodium: 713mg | Potassium: 633mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 10633IU | Vitamin C: 32mg | Calcium: 112mg | Iron: 3mg

17 Comments

  1. Megan says

    This looks amazing! Do you know if this is a very specific type of clover, or do you think I would be able to forage for clover for this recipe? I’m always looking for new vegetables to forage, and in the early spring my whole yard is clover that looks exactly like this. It would be awesome if I could utilize it. Thanks!

    Reply

  2. Matt says

    Yes yes yes!!! This dish screams Shanghai! Give me this, hong shao rou, and a bowl of cai fan and I will be one happy man! Sichuanese and Cantonese cookbooks abound, but it is so difficult to find resources on Shanghainese cooking, so I love it when you guys post a good Shanghainese recipe. Other regions of China give Shanghainese food a bad rap, it’s either too sweet or too oily, but to me Benbang Cai is where it’s at! Thanks for another winner, you guys are the best! P.S. May I humbly request another Shanghainese recipe? cong kao huangyu (Fried yellow croaker on a bed of scallions). I recently had it at a restaurant in the old French concession and it was absolutely to die for!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Thanks Matt, Great to hear from a Shanghainese foodie! I will pass your request on to Judy who is the real expert on Shanghai cooking ;-)

      Btw, what was the name of the restaurant where you had this dish?

      Reply

  4. merlini says

    JE SUIS EN FRANCE et je vous remercie pour toutes vos recettes. je pense qu’elles sont les meilleures que j’ai pu lire et faire. encore merci amitiés de france.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Je ne parle pas français mais je peux utiliser google translate! Bienvenue sur notre site et heureux d’entendre que vous pouvez Reead notre site Web en anglais!

      Reply

  5. Sara says

    Is there a type of clover that is not edible? (Says she who ate the ordinary field clover you get in the US, both red and white, both leaves and flowers, routinely as a child.)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sara, I actually thought all clover was edible too, but I had some doubts after searching online. It sounds like you have experience and my guess is that you might be right for varieties in the US. Please share if you have more information!

      Reply

  6. Bill says

    Looks good — I will keep my eyes open – it may show up at Ranch 99 or Uwajimaya here in Seattle. Otherwise we may be able to locate a source for seeds!

    Reply

