Dumplings, Dumplings, Dumplings

Sarah
by:
2 Comments

Ok, I’m going to be up front with you all here. This post is blatantly just an excuse to post a bunch of pictures I took of lunch the other day. So yeah…

Dumplings, Chinese dumplings in Beijing China.

We went to this new place and ordered a bunch of different kinds.  In Beijing, dumplings are served boiled which is the traditional way unlike other parts of southern China where potstickers are more popular. Our friends from Beijing showed us how it’s done with this Chinese Chive Dumpling recipe but first, read on and check out our Beijing dumpling restaurant experience.

The condiments included chili sauce…

And raw garlic. Mmmmmm hmmmmm.

And of course, black vinegar. If those condiments sound kind of gnarly to you, then you haven’t yet lived, my friend.

Here’s the vegetarian:

These cute ones are filled with cumin-spiced lamb.

Yum.

And of course, tea to wash it all down.

Sometimes, China can be a bit of a drag.

This wasn’t one of those times.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

  1. AvatarClair says

    I used to live in Beijing, and Qingdao, Shanghai, Beijing dumplings were always my favourite. Now in South America in desperately trying to recreate my favourite foods. Your blog is amazing! I’ll be tagging you in my recipes soon!

