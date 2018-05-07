The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes » Dry Pot Cauliflower

Dry Pot Cauliflower

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Dry Pot Cauliflower is a restaurant favorite that we’ve had countless times in China. It’s our vegetable of choice when eating out. You might think it sounds boring, but we discovered that cauliflower can be amazingly delicious with a little spice, saltiness and the addition of pork belly.

There is a reason why this dish is called Dry Pot Cauliflower, or 干锅菜花 (gan guo cai hua). Restaurants usually serve dishes like this in a miniature wok over a tiny chafing dish flame. As I write this, I’m remembering the thin layer of sliced onions at the bottom. The onions caramelize in the sauce from the heat of the little flame as you eat, preventing the cauliflower from overcooking and adding a perfect little surprise at the end of the dish. Unfortunately, I don’t have a small chafing dish setup, but if you do, why not try this with that thin layer of sliced onions at the bottom?

You may be familiar with dry pot dishes, as there’s a big variety of ingredients prepared in this way––you can find dry pot chicken wings, dry pot beef, and even dry pot frog legs! In China, it usually has its own section on the menu to let you pick and choose from different combinations.

One other note before we start cooking. You’ll notice the cauliflower I used here is pretty unique looking. In Beijing, they call it “organic cauliflower” (but I doubt it’s organic), and in other Chinese produce markets, it’s called Taiwanese cauliflower. Online, I’ve also found names like fioretto, karifurore cauliflower, flowering cauliflower, and sprouting cauliflower.

This variety of cauliflower has small flower buds and long, light green stems. It tastes sweeter and more herbaceous than your standard white cauliflower. But you can use any cauliflower you can find for this recipe!

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the pork belly. Marinate it with ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce, and 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine. Set aside. Wash the cauliflower and cut it into bite sized pieces.

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok set over medium heat. Cook the garlic cloves for a minute. Add the ginger and chilies (if using), and cook for another minute.

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the pork…all in one layer on the surface of the wok.

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat, and cook until the meat turns opaque.

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the cauliflower and red bell peppers. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and ½ cup water. Stir, cover, and cook for 1- 2 minutes. (I like more tender cauliflower, so I cook it for 2 minutes.)

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Uncover, add the scallions, give it a stir, and serve!

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Dry Pot Cauliflower, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 9 votes

Dry Pot Cauliflower

Dry Pot Cauliflower is a restaurant favorite that we’ve had countless times in China. It’s our vegetable of choice when eating out. You might think it sounds boring, but we discovered that cauliflower can be amazingly delicious with a little spice, saltiness and the addition of pork belly.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: dry pot cauliflower
Servings: 4
Calories: 423kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces pork belly (225g, thinly sliced into bite-sized pieces)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt (plus ½ teaspoon, divided)
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce (plus 1 tablespoon, divided)
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (plus 1 tablespoon, divided)
  • 1 pound cauliflower (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 10 cloves garlic
  • 4 slices ginger (julienned)
  • 3 dried chilies (chopped, optional)
  • ½ of a red bell pepper (sliced)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ cup water
  • 3 scallions (cut into 2-inch lengths)

Instructions

  • Prepare the pork belly. Marinate it with ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce, and 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine. Set aside. Wash the cauliflower and cut it into bite sized pieces.
  • Heat the oil in a wok set over medium heat. Cook the garlic cloves for a minute. Add the ginger and chilies (if using), and cook for another minute. Add the pork, turn up the heat, and cook until the meat turns opaque.
  • Next, add the cauliflower and red bell peppers. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and ½ cup water. Stir, cover, and cook for 1- 2 minutes. (I like more tender cauliflower, so I cook it for 2 minutes.)
  • Uncover, add the scallions, give it a stir, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 423kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 39g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 410mg | Potassium: 530mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 655IU | Vitamin C: 77.7mg | Calcium: 48mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

28 Comments

  1. Sara says

    5 stars
    Love your blog! I have tried a few of your recipes and absolutely loved every single one of them 😊. They are as authentic as authentic can be 😊…I know authentic Chinese food when I taste it…I live in China, this is my third year 😊.

  2. jason mitchell says

    5 stars
    Hi
    I love this meal i have it twice a day when im in china.. i go there everything month for 4 days and absolutely love this dish.. certaain parts of china you have to really look around to see who cooks it there but can always find it.. i love the honey glaze bbq pork with it ohh amazing.. so now im going to cook this using your recipe at home in new zealand
    Thank you

  3. Grace says

    5 stars
    This has always been one of our family ”s favourite dishes when we eat out. So I am really pleased to now know how to cook it myself. Really great recipe. Thanks for posting it!

