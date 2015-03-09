The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Drunken Chicken

Judy
by:
48 Comments
Chinese Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Oh, drunken chicken, how I love thee!  Chinese drunken chicken, that is.

If you’ve never heard of Drunken Chicken, it’s a dish of chicken that’s been soaked in Shaoxing wine—an ingredient that’s been used on this blog many, many times. It’s a contributing ingredient to so many Chinese dishes.

Chinese drunken Chicken is usually and appetizer eaten cold or at room temperature and most common among Shanghai Cuisine.  It’s delicate in flavor and taste with the Shaoxing wine providing the main flavor so it is important to get a good quality Shaoxing wine for this Chinese Drunken chicken recipe.

Another cold appetizer that you should try is  is Drool worthy Chicken or Kou Shui Ji which is as one of thewoksoflife clan’s favorites.

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Shaoxing (绍兴) is a city in Zhejiang province with over 2500 years of history and a very famous rice wine. Shaoxing wine really refines and enriches the flavor of many dishes, especially when preparing meats like chicken. Drunken Chicken is a great representation of Shaoxing wine’s true essence.

Chinese Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Usually, this Drunken Chicken recipe calls for a few interesting ingredients, like angelica root, red dates, and wolfberries (aka goji berries). These all have certain medicinal qualities, and I decided to leave them out–except for the goji berries, which are a super food that’s much easier to find these days.

Okay, here we go. You’ll need:

Drunken Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Stage 1: Preparing the Chicken & Stock

Debone the chicken leg quarters, keeping the skin on. Keep the bones to make a homemade stock, which you’ll be using in this recipe. You might be able to ask your butcher to help you with this step!

In a small pot, add your reserved chicken bones, 2 ½ cups water, and ginger. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for at least 1 hour (or longer). We’ll need 1 ½ cups of chicken broth for the recipe. You can also eliminate this step if you want to use store-bought chicken stock.

Rinse off your de-boned chicken and pat thoroughly dry with a paper towel. Grab 2 pieces of aluminum foil, each about 12” long. Lay each piece of chicken onto a piece of foil, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt.

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll up the chicken lengthwise…

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

And wrap up the chicken in the foil, twisting both sides to form a candy-like bundle.

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Steam the chicken in the foil over high heat for 20 minutes, covered. Turn off the heat and let the chicken sit in the steamer for another 5 minutes with the lid tightly closed.

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the foil wrapped chicken to an ice bath, and let it sit there for 10-15 minutes, until the chicken is completely cool. This step ensures that the juices remain locked in and improves the chicken’s overall texture.

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

For Stage 2: The Brine

Now it’s time to make the brine. In a non-reactive container (I used a glass loaf pan. Anything narrow and deep, where the chicken can remain submerged, will work), add the 1 ½ cups Chicken broth, 1 ½ cups Shaoxing huadiao wine, sugar, salt, and goji berries.

Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the chicken is cool, unwrap the chicken and place in the brine. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Slice and serve cold or at room temperature. This Chinese drunken chicken dish is usually served as a cold appetizer.  Remember to store the chicken in the brine until serving and use clean utensil whenever coming contact with the brine and chicken. Consume the chicken within 3 days.

Chinese Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Note: We did this dish with equal parts wine and broth. You can change the ratio according to your own tastes, whether you like a stronger or lighter wine taste. But beware…upping the ratio of wine can make the chicken bitter, so proceed with caution.

Chinese Drunken Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Drunken Chicken

A traditional Chinese cold appetizer, this Chinese Drunken chicken recipe made with Shaoxing wine. It has amazing flavor and texture, and is simple to make.
by: Judy
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:drunken chicken
Chinese de-boned drunken chicken
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 1 day
Cook: 1 hour 25 minutes
Total: 1 day 1 hour 25 minutes

Ingredients

For Stage 1: Preparing the Chicken & Stock

  • 2 chicken leg quarters
  • 2 ½ cups water
  • 2 large slices ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

For Stage 2: The Brine

Instructions

  • Debone the chicken leg quarters, keeping the skin on. Keep the bones to make a homemade stock, which you’ll be using in this recipe. You might be able to ask your butcher to help you with this step!
  • In a small pot, add your reserved chicken bones, 2 ½ cups water, and ginger. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for at least 1 hour (or longer). We’ll need 1 ½ cups of chicken broth for the recipe. You can also eliminate this step if you want to use store-bought chicken stock.
  • Rinse off your de-boned chicken and pat thoroughly dry with a paper towel. Grab 2 pieces of aluminum foil, each about 12” long. Lay each piece of chicken onto a piece of foil, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt. Roll up the chicken lengthwise, and then wrap in the foil, twisting both sides to form a candy-like bundle.
  • Steam the chicken in the foil over high heat for 20 minutes, covered. Turn off the heat and let the chicken sit in the steamer for another 5 minutes with the lid tightly closed.
  • Transfer the foil wrapped chicken to an ice bath, and let it sit there for 10-15 minutes, until the chicken is completely cool. This step ensures that the juices remain locked in and improves the chicken’s overall texture.
  • Now it’s time to make the brine. In a non-reactive container (I used a glass loaf pan. Anything narrow and deep, where the chicken can remain submerged, will work), add the 1 ½ cups chicken broth, 1 ½ cups shaoxing wine, sugar, salt, and goji berries. Once the chicken is cool, unwrap the chicken and place in the brine. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.v
  • Slice and serve cold or at room temperature. This dish is usually served as a cold appetizer. Remember to store the chicken in the brine until serving and use clean utensil whenever coming contact with the brine and chicken. Consume the chicken within 3 days.
  • Note: We did this dish with equal parts wine and broth. You can change the ratio according to your own tastes, whether you like a stronger or lighter wine taste. But beware…upping the ratio of wine can make the chicken bitter, so proceed with caution.

nutrition facts

Calories: 218kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 71mg (24%) Potassium: 224mg (6%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 55IU (1%) Calcium: 14mg (1%) Iron: 0.7mg (4%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

48 Comments

  1. AvatarCobi says

    5 stars
    Hi this recipe has become a staple huge thumbs up!

    Does anybody know any more recipes that marinate/brine poached chicken in a similar way. Basically replacing the shaoxing rice wine and chinese flavours?

    Maybe from different parts of the world

    been searching on google but came up with nothing.

    Any help would be appreciated!

    Thanks.

    Reply

    • JudyJudy says

      Hi Sally, it is alcoholic since the chicken is soaked in the wine after it’s been cooked. So the alcohol does not actually cook off. It’s definitely very flavorful––try it!

      Reply

  3. AvatarErin Tan says

    This looks so good! I am planning to make this for the Chinese New Year dinner. One question, would it be the same if we were to steam the chicken in a bamboo steamer?

    Reply

  5. AvatarJulia says

    I meant to write an earlier comment but got sidetracked. This recipe looks lovely, like all of the recipes that you post. Thank you for taking such care to make such a beautiful website. It’s a pleasure to check in and see what all of you are up to, not to mention cooking. Thank you!

    Reply

  7. AvatarClaire says

    Love this! We order this at restaurants all the time and I never thought of preparing it at home. Looks easy enough.

    Thank you! I’ll definitely give this one a try.

    Reply

      • AvatarClaire says

        Made this one yesterday. Everyone loved it and now there is no more chicken. :)

        I was wondering what to do with the left over wine sauce. Seems too wasteful to just throw it out since it has wonderful chicken flavor? Is there anyway to re-use it somehow?

        Thanks!

        Reply

  10. AvatarMartha says

    Interesting recipe! I have one question: I actually purchased red dates for a Chinese New Year dish a couple weeks ago. I have a ton left over still, so if I wanted to use them in this recipe, would I add them at the same time as the goji berries? I assume yes.

    Reply

