In this post, we’re going to talk about how shockingly easy it is to dry your own mushrooms at home without any special equipment. Indeed, when one thinks about how to dry mushrooms, their minds first jump to a dehydrator, or even an oven.

Well, we’re here to tell you that while you certainly can dry mushrooms in the oven or using a dehydrator, you certainly don’t need either. A few weeks ago, I ran out of dried shiitake mushrooms in my pantry. However, I did happen to have fresh shiitake mushrooms in the refrigerator from a big grocery run. Read on to find out how I dried them!

Why Use Dried Mushrooms Instead of Fresh?

First, let’s talk about why one would use dried mushrooms instead of fresh mushrooms.

Dried shiitake mushrooms in particular are a staple in Asian cooking. The drying process intensifies the deep umami flavor of the mushrooms, allowing them to lend their strong flavor to stocks, soups, braises, and stir-fries.

They play a huge role in adding a “meatiness” to our Asian Vegetable Stock. They can also be used to make Japanese dashi stocks (like the one in our miso soup recipe), or base stocks for Korean stews like Soondubu. We use dried shiitake mushrooms in plenty of other dishes as well, like my dad’s Steamed Chicken and Mushrooms, or our Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage.

You can purchase dried shiitake mushrooms at Asian grocery stores and online, but if you happen to have some in your fridge, or are more easily able to access fresh shiitakes in your local grocery store, you can dry them yourself to preserve them for later use.

How to Dry Mushrooms Without Special Equipment

The secret to drying mushrooms without a dehydrator isn’t exactly much of a secret. You just air dry them. That’s right––just put them in an open container with good airflow underneath them (a mesh colander works great for this purpose), and leave them out to dry for about a week.

Once they are completely dry to the touch, and do not give at all when squeezed (they’ll feel like little light rocks), you can store them in a cool dry place for up to 2 years! (I think they can probably last longer than that, but dried mushrooms have never lasted quite that long in our house.)

We learned of this technique when we were living in Beijing––during late fall and winter, when mushrooms were in season, plentiful, and cheap to buy. The winter air in Beijing was also exceptionally dry. We’re talking dryness that made even my hardy 23-year-old hands (man, I was young then) shrivel into gnarled, ashy bark, but it was perfect for drying mushrooms.

However, I recently dried my own mushrooms in my apartment in the Northeast, and it is now early spring. The method still worked great! While it may not be practical to air dry your own mushrooms if you live in a humid place, you can do so in the fall, winter, and spring in most seasonal climates.

If you want to give your mushrooms a head start, you can partially dry them in the oven first, and allow them to finish air-drying on a sunny windowsill. I’ll provide detailed instructions below and in the recipe card.

How to Dry Shiitake Mushrooms

Start with fresh mushrooms (this method will not work with mushrooms past their prime), and wipe them clean with a lightly dampened towel. Do NOT wash them under running water.

Transfer them to a container that allows air to circulate around them, such as a mesh colander, or a baking rack set on top of a baking sheet. Do not overcrowd the mushrooms.

Place them in a well ventilated area (any area of the house with a ready supply of fresh air), preferably in the sun if possible. Allow them to air dry for 7-10 days, until they do not give when squeezed. Drying time will vary based on humidity levels and the size of the mushrooms.

To expedite the process, you can partially dehydrate them in the oven before air drying. Place in an oven heated to 175 degrees F/80 degrees C for 2 hours, flipping them halfway through. I used an oven-proof plate, but you could place the mushrooms on a baking rack over a sheet pan as well.

After this, the mushrooms will be partially dried. Transfer them to a colander to continue to air-dry for another 3-5 days.

Once fully dried, give them a smell. They will be very fragrant. Store them in a sealed container for up to a year (be sure the mushrooms are COMPLETELY dried before sealing them away). To rehydrate them for cooking, soak in warm water for 1-2 hours. Use the soaking liquid in cooking if possible, as it is full of flavor.

Print Recipe How to Dry Mushrooms Learn how to dry mushrooms (shiitakes) at home with NO special equipment––no dehydrator necessary! Here's how to build your own stash of flavor and umami. Total Time 7 d Author: Sarah Ingredients Fresh shiitake mushrooms Instructions Start with fresh mushrooms (this method will not work with mushrooms past their prime), and wipe them clean with a lightly dampened towel. Do NOT wash them under running water.

Transfer them to a container that allows air to circulate around them, such as a mesh colander, or a baking rack set on top of a baking sheet. Do not overcrowd the mushrooms.

Place them in a well ventilated area (any area of the house with a ready supply of fresh air), preferably in the sun if possible. Allow them to air dry for 7-10 days, until they do not give when squeezed. Drying time will vary based on humidity levels and the size of the mushrooms.

To expedite the process, you can partially dehydrate them in the oven before air drying. Place in an oven heated to 175 degrees F/80 degrees C for 2 hours, flipping them halfway through. Then transfer to a colander to air-dry for another 3-5 days.

Store them in a sealed container for up to 2 years (be sure the mushrooms are COMPLETELY dried before sealing them away). Notes Note: To rehydrate the mushrooms for cooking, soak in warm water for 1-2 hours. Use the soaking liquid in cooking if possible, as it is full of flavor.

Note: This post was originally published on November 25, 2013. We have since rephotographed it and added more information, including clearer instructions. Enjoy!