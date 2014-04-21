The Woks of Life

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai)

133 Comments
Dim Sum. One of those all-is-right-with-the-world meals, perfect for a weekend morning (also there’s totally this smokin’ hot seating host at the local place we go to in NJ, so there’s that. We suspect he’s the owner’s son, and I’ll probably be married to him at some point. Ha.).

Every time our cousins visit from Buffalo, we have dim sum on the last day of their visit, and we  ogle the seating host have a lovely meal before they head home. There are so many awesome little things that we always order, and Lo Mai Gai (cantonese), or steamed sticky rice…lotus…leaf…chicken…thingies is one of them.

(I really actually have no idea what they’re supposed to be called in English, hence the incredibly long name of this post).

If you’re looking for the little domes of rice you also see on the dim sum carts moving by your table, then check out our Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage recipe!

This dim sum sticky rice making stuff does take some time, but you can make a big batch of these wraps, steam them, and freeze them for later. Another tip: you don’t actually have to use lotus leaves.

If you can get them, definitely use them. They add an interesting flavor to the rice as it steams. But we discovered that parchment paper also works really well for this.

Also check out our Roast Chicken w/ Sticky Rice, which is my favorite thing ever. Instead of whole lotus leaves or parchment paper, the rice gets wrapped in a chicken thigh. An appropriate response would be to go to the store, buy a pack of chicken thighs, and make it for dinner tonight.

Recipe Instructions

In a medium bowl, stir together the marinade ingredients (light soy sauce, ground white pepper, oyster sauce, five-spice powder, finely chopped ginger, Shaoxing wine, and cornstarch) and add the chicken pieces.

Stir well and refrigerate. Soak the sticky (sweet) rice for 2 hours, and drain.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

In a large bowl, mix the soaked rice with 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce. Set aside.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil to your wok. When the wok is smoking slightly, add half the shiitake mushrooms.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until they’re browned, tender, and most of the moisture has evaporated. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Do the same with the second half of the mushrooms. (Cooking the mushrooms in 2 batches prevents them from getting soggy). Set all the mushrooms aside.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over high heat again with a couple tablespoons oil. Brown the chicken. Add the scallions.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai) scallions, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for a minute or so.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Mix in the mushrooms and salt. Stir-fry for a couple minutes to let the flavors meld together.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Mix this chicken mixture with the soaked rice. Now you’re ready to wrap them in the lotus leaves! Brush a small section on one end of each of your 10 leaf halves with a thin layer of oil.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Put about ¾ cup of the mixture on the oiled area.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Wrap each into a rectangle.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Tie tightly with kitchen string.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Continue assembling until all your filling is used up.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Parchment paper also works really well for this if you can’t find the lotus leaves.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Steam for about 90 minutes.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Lo Mai Gai dim sum sticky rice hot out of the steamer!

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai), by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve your dim sum sticky rice with a little chili oil or allow them to cool, place into freezer bags, and freeze for later! When you’re ready to eat them, just steam them right out of the freezer for about 30 minutes.

Dim Sum Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wraps (Lo Mai Gai)

For Sunday dim sum, we always order Dim Sum Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus leaves or Lo Mai Gai (Cantonese) aka Nuo Mi Ji (Mandarin), which are basically steamed sticky rice and chicken wrapped in fragrant lotus leaves.
by: Judy
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
Dim sum sticky rice
serves: 10
Prep: 2 hours 15 minutes
Cook: 2 hours 15 minutes
Total: 4 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the marinade:

You'll also need:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs (cut into small chunks)
  • 4 cups sticky rice (sweet rice)
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • oil (for cooking)
  • 6 cups mushrooms (we used shiitake and oyster mushrooms; coarsely chopped)
  • 3 cups scallion (chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 5 whole lotus leaves (soaked in warm water for 1 hour, rinsed, stems trimmed, and cut in half––or parchment paper)

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the marinade ingredients and add the chicken pieces. Stir well and refrigerate. Soak the sticky rice for 2 hours, drain, and mix with 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce. Set aside.
  • Over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil to your wok. When the wok is smoking slightly, add half the mushrooms and stir-fry until they’re browned, tender, and most of the moisture has evaporated. Remove from the wok and set aside. Do the same with the second half of the mushrooms. (Cooking the mushrooms in 2 batches prevents them from getting soggy). Set all the mushrooms aside.
  • Heat your wok over high heat again with a couple tablespoons oil. Brown the chicken. Mix in the mushrooms, scallions, and salt. Stir-fry for a couple minutes to let the flavors meld together.
  • Mix this chicken mixture with the soaked rice. Now you’re ready to wrap them in the lotus leaves. Brush a small section on one end of each leaf lightly with oil. Put about ¾ cup of the mixture on the oiled area. Wrap each into a rectangle, tie with kitchen string, and steam for about 90 minutes.
  • You can serve with a little chili oil or allow them to cool, place into freezer bags, and freeze for later! When you’re ready to eat them, just steam them right out of the freezer for about 30 minutes.

