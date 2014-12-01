Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans

Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Bean sauce is, in my humble opinion, one of the best and well-known dim sum dishes. We always looked forward to it when we would go to Chinatown for dim sum as kids. That was, uh…a while ago…but when we’d take my daughters, nieces, and nephews to dim sum, steamed spare ribs was also the first thing they jumped on as the carts started rolling past the table.

In addition to being a classic, steamed spare ribs with fermented black beans is also one of the easiest dim sum recipes to make. While it’s not that obvious how to reproduce the flavor, once you check out the ingredients and breeze through making it for the first time, you’ll want to make it all the time! You’ll be amazed at how close these steamed ribs taste to restaurant dim sum, and you can even adjust the recipe to your own personal tastes.

Butchers at Asian markets usually sell pork ribs that are already cut into small pieces. If you don’t have an Asian market nearby, you can ask your local butcher to do the same, or make use of a good Chinese cleaver. Just watch your fingers! On second thought, it’s best not to try this at home unless you have experienced knife skills; let the butcher take care of it.

Video: Cutting Pork Ribs with a Chinese Cleaver

This steamed ribs recipe goes great with pork puffs, potstickers, and Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles for a nice dim sum party at home. You can also serve this over rice as a meal, and you’ll have happy campers all around the table. Let’s get started!

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Place the rib pieces, sugar, salt, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and white pepper into a bowl and mix until the ribs are coated. Cover and let them marinate in the fridge overnight for best results.

If you’re strapped for time, 30 minutes is the minimum marinating time. Add cornstarch and water to the marinated ribs and mix well. With the cornstarch, there should be little or no liquid in the mixture.

Place the ribs on a heatproof plate for steaming. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

We used small dim sum style plates as you can see in the photos, but you can use a large, shallow heat-proof bowl for the whole batch. Once you have plated the ribs, sprinkle the long hot green peppers, long hot red peppers, and the fermented black beans over the top.

Next, bring some water to a simmer in a metal steamer or in a wok with a steaming rack set in the bottom. Place the plate(s) into your steamer apparatus, cover, and steam for 10 minutes, or until the ribs are opaque and cooked through. If you like your ribs more tender, you can steam them longer. The longer marinating time will also help!

Serve steamed ribs as dim sum or as a delicious one plate meal over rice!