Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans

Bill
by:
116 Comments
Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Bean sauce is, in my humble opinion, one of the best and well-known dim sum dishes. We always looked forward to it when we would go to Chinatown for dim sum as kids. That was, uh…a while ago…but when we’d take my daughters, nieces, and nephews to dim sum, steamed spare ribs was also the first thing they jumped on as the carts started rolling past the table.

In addition to being a classic, steamed spare ribs with fermented black beans is also one of the easiest dim sum recipes to make. While it’s not that obvious how to reproduce the flavor, once you check out the ingredients and breeze through making it for the first time, you’ll want to make it all the time! You’ll be amazed at how close these steamed ribs taste to restaurant dim sum, and you can even adjust the recipe to your own personal tastes.

Butchers at Asian markets usually sell pork ribs that are already cut into small pieces. If you don’t have an Asian market nearby, you can ask your local butcher to do the same, or make use of a good Chinese cleaver. Just watch your fingers! On second thought, it’s best not to try this at home unless you have experienced knife skills; let the butcher take care of it.

This steamed ribs recipe goes great with pork puffs, potstickers, and Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles for a nice dim sum party at home. You can also serve this over rice as a meal, and you’ll have happy campers all around the table. Let’s get started!

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the rib pieces, sugar, salt, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and white pepper into a bowl and mix until the ribs are coated. Cover and let them marinate in the fridge overnight for best results.

If you’re strapped for time, 30 minutes is the minimum marinating time. Add cornstarch and water to the marinated ribs and mix well. With the cornstarch, there should be little or no liquid in the mixture.

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the ribs on a heatproof plate for steamingSee our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

We used small dim sum style plates as you can see in the photos, but you can use a large, shallow heat-proof bowl for the whole batch. Once you have plated the ribs, sprinkle the long hot green peppers, long hot red peppers, and the fermented black beans over the top.

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, bring some water to a simmer in a metal steamer or in a wok with a steaming rack set in the bottom. Place the plate(s) into your steamer apparatus, cover, and steam for 10 minutes, or until the ribs are opaque and cooked through. If you like your ribs more tender, you can steam them longer. The longer marinating time will also help!

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve steamed ribs as dim sum or as a delicious one plate meal over rice!

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

4.85 from 13 votes

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans

Chinese Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans is one of the best and well-known dim sum dishes. This steamed ribs dim sum recipe, is so easy to make at home!
by: Bill
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:steamed spare ribs
Dim sum spare ribs with bowl of rice
serves: 4
Prep: 8 hours
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 8 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Place the rib pieces, sugar, salt, wine, sesame oil and white pepper into a bowl and mix until the ribs are coated. Cover and let them marinate in the fridge overnight for best results. If you're strapped for time, 30 minutes is the minimum marinating time. Add cornstarch and water to the marinated ribs and mix well. With the cornstarch, there should be little or no liquid in the mixture.
  • Place the ribs on a heatproof plate for steaming. We used small dim sum style plates as you can see in the photos, but you can use a large, shallow heat-proof bowl for the whole batch. Once you have plated the ribs, sprinkle the peppers and the fermented black beans over the top.
  • Next, bring some water to a simmer in a metal steamer or in a wok with a steaming rack set in the bottom. Place the plate(s) into your steamer apparatus, cover, and steam for 10 minutes, or until the ribs are opaque and cooked through. Serve as dim sum or as a delicious one plate meal over rice!

nutrition facts

Serving: 4g Calories: 270kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 20g (31%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 64mg (21%) Sodium: 1113mg (46%) Potassium: 216mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 70IU (1%) Vitamin C: 11.7mg (14%) Calcium: 12mg (1%) Iron: 0.8mg (4%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

116 Comments

  1. AvatarNicole Eugor says

    I can’t wait to make these as my favorite dim sum restaurant in Portland closed down permanently due to the pandemic. I have a question about the fermented black beans, as I have never purchased them before. I see many variants at the Asian markets, and are these the same as the fermented black bean with garlic in the jars? Is there a particular brand, or way that they are packaged so I can easily identify them when I head over there soon? IS it better to use the bagged fermented beans or jarred? So many questions! Thank you

    Reply