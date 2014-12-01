The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans

Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Bean sauce is, in my humble opinion, one of the best and well-known dim sum dishes. We always looked forward to it when we would go to Chinatown for dim sum as kids. That was, uh…a while ago…but when we’d take my daughters, nieces, and nephews to dim sum, steamed spare ribs was also the first thing they jumped on as the carts started rolling past the table.

In addition to being a classic, steamed spare ribs with fermented black beans is also one of the easiest dim sum recipes to make. While it’s not that obvious how to reproduce the flavor, once you check out the ingredients and breeze through making it for the first time, you’ll want to make it all the time! You’ll be amazed at how close these steamed ribs taste to restaurant dim sum, and you can even adjust the recipe to your own personal tastes.

Butchers at Asian markets usually sell pork ribs that are already cut into small pieces. If you don’t have an Asian market nearby, you can ask your local butcher to do the same, or make use of a good Chinese cleaver. Just watch your fingers! On second thought, it’s best not to try this at home unless you have experienced knife skills; let the butcher take care of it.

This steamed ribs recipe goes great with pork puffs, potstickers, and Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles for a nice dim sum party at home. You can also serve this over rice as a meal, and you’ll have happy campers all around the table. Let’s get started!

You’ll need:

Place the rib pieces, sugar, salt, wine, sesame oil and white pepper into a bowl and mix until the ribs are coated. Cover and let them marinate in the fridge overnight for best results. If you’re strapped for time, 30 minutes is the minimum marinating time. Add cornstarch and water to the marinated ribs and mix well. With the cornstarch, there should be little or no liquid in the mixture.

Place the ribs on a heatproof plate for steamingSee our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

We used small dim sum style plates as you can see in the photos, but you can use a large, shallow heat-proof bowl for the whole batch. Once you have plated the ribs, sprinkle the peppers and the fermented black beans over the top.

Next, bring some water to a simmer in a metal steamer or in a wok with a steaming rack set in the bottom. Place the plate(s) into your steamer apparatus, cover, and steam for 10 minutes, or until the ribs are opaque and cooked through. If you like your ribs more tender, you can steam them longer. The longer marinating time will also help!

Serve steamed ribs as dim sum or as a delicious one plate meal over rice!

Dim Sum Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans
 
Chinese Steamed Spare Ribs with Black Beans is one of the best and well-known dim sum dishes. This steamed ribs dim sum recipe, is so easy to make at home!
Recipe type: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 2 to 4 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 pound pork ribs, cut into 1-inch pieces (your butcher can do this for you!)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • pinch of fresh ground white pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoons roughly chopped, de-seeded long hot green peppers
  • 2 tablespoons roughly chopped, de-seeded long hot red peppers chopped roughly
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese fermented black beans, rinsed thoroughly
Instructions
  1. Place the rib pieces, sugar, salt, wine, sesame oil and white pepper into a bowl and mix until the ribs are coated. Cover and let them marinate in the fridge overnight for best results. If you're strapped for time, 30 minutes is the minimum marinating time. Add cornstarch and water to the marinated ribs and mix well. With the cornstarch, there should be little or no liquid in the mixture.
  2. Place the ribs on a heatproof plate for steaming. We used small dim sum style plates as you can see in the photos, but you can use a large, shallow heat-proof bowl for the whole batch. Once you have plated the ribs, sprinkle the peppers and the fermented black beans over the top.
  3. Next, bring some water to a simmer in a metal steamer or in a wok with a steaming rack set in the bottom. Place the plate(s) into your steamer apparatus, cover, and steam for 10 minutes, or until the ribs are opaque and cooked through. Serve as dim sum or as a delicious one plate meal over rice!
83 Comments

  1. Carol Pierce says

    Dear Bill and Judy, Dim Sum is the food I miss the most when I moved up to So. Oregon. I ‘ve always been a fan of Asian foods but where I live I have no place that serves it. Every time I travel back to CA. I always make sure I go to SF or Qakland and have myself a great dim sum experience. I don’t travel as often now that I’m over 70 so I’m really feeling deprived. Thank you for all these wonderful recipes. Now I can start making my own.

    Reply

  2. Q&B says

    Just finished making this. Followed it almost to a “T”, except I did not put in the green or red pepper.

    Delicious.

    The store I went to only had a large packet of the fermented black beans. The guy at the store said it will last a long time. Just empty the contents into a jar and pour oil to keep it moist. It’s not expensive, but I know I won’t use that much in a few months.

    Again, a successful recipe, thanks for creating it. I’m off to make the Ha Chong, I have the ingredients for that too! Can’t wait.

    Reply

  3. Pan says

    The flavors were spot on! Next time, I would use 1 tbsp cornstarch instead of 2 because the “jup” was a bit congealed. I would also would not steam as long because I thought it was slightly overcooked. Thanks for a great recipe!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Pan, Glad you enjoyed it! Cooking times can vary depending upon how tender you like it, but definitely adjust to your preferences next time.

      Reply

  4. Carol Liu says

    Can I use an Instant Pot to steam these ribs? If so, how much water should I put into the pot and how long should they be steamed?
    Thanks and love your soup recipes. More please.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Carol, I have heard of people using an instant pot for steaming, but I have not tried it yet. There is another soup recipe on the schedule soon so stay tuned!

      Reply

  5. C.J. says

    BEST. RECIPE. EVER. I made 3 lbs yesterday evening, following the directions exactly as printed, and the ribs turned out excellent…just like at the dim sum restaurant. I’ve tried several other recipes for steamed spared ribs with black bean and this recipe is by far the best. I did add some water to the plate of ribs before steaming so that I could have extra juice/sauce on my rice. Delicious! Thank you for a fantastic recipe!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi CJ, You’re welcome and thanks for the great review! It sounds like you executed the recipe perfectly and I agree with you on the extra sauce if you’re having it over rice :)

      Reply

  6. Jeroen tien says

    Made this with the Chinese stuffed pepper and the Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles. First time iv tried any of this sites recipes. I would’ve been impressed if two out of three would’ve been decent but all three recipes were great. I’ll be using this website a lot.
    I did have to steam the ribs quite a bit longer than ten minutes though. This might be due to me using a steam oven instead of baskets or me chopping the ribs myself. They ended up larger than one inch. Nevertheless this was a easily fixed and the result was perfect.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jeroen, excellent to hear these recipes worked out for you! As far as the ribs go, marinating overnight will tenderize them somewhat, and the ribs should be at room temperature before steaming. You are also right that if the ribs are cut larger, they will need more time in the steamer. So glad to hear you are cooking with us!

      Reply

  7. Carolyn Sloboda says

    I love your site! Made these ribs. My family couldn’t believe how good they were and will now be able to eliminate ordering these ribs when we eat out. I can now make their tummies happy at home!

    Reply

