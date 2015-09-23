The Woks of Life

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper

Bill
by:
16 Comments
If you’re dim sum brunch veterans like we are, you’ve probably had all the usual dumplings, buns, and rice and noodle dishes (Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles, anyone?). Over the course of your weekend indulgences, you’ve probably started looking for new dishes you haven’t tried before–perhaps you’ve had a chance to sample fried duck tongue (I kid you not), chicken feet, or stewed beef tripe.

Or…maybe not.

Steamed beef short ribs with black pepper (pronounced, “ngau zhe gwot” in Cantonese) is a much tamer dish than duck tongue and chicken feet, but just as lesser known. Fortunately, it’s not only tasty but also very easy to make at home. So if you have not tried these delicious and tender ribs before, I encourage you to look out for them or ask a waiter for them the next time you’re at your favorite dim sum house!

These beef short ribs are steamed, just like your everyday dim sum pork spare ribs with black beans, but have a very different flavor. Cracked black pepper is the star of this dish and a perfect complement to the beefy goodness of the ribs. This cut of meat is easily found at any Korean grocery store, since thinly cut beef short ribs are very popular for Korean barbecue. If you can’t find a Korean grocery nearby, you can ask your local butcher, and he should be able to provide you with a special order cut. Once you have the beef short ribs on hand, the rest is really quite easy.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Short Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Rinse the beef short ribs and trim off any visible fibrous membranes, as these will make your ribs tough.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix all of the marinade ingredients (salt, baking soda, sugar, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and garlic) in a large bowl.

Add the short ribs and onions, making sure that the short ribs are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

The next day, take the ribs out of the refrigerator, and let them come to room temperature. Add the oil, cornstarch, and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well.

Set up your wok with steamer rack or steamer pot over high heat. Place your bamboo steamers in your wok if that’s what you’re using. Heat until the water is bubbling. If you’re using a steamer pot, heat the water to a gentle boil. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

While you’re waiting for the water, arrange the ribs on small heat-proof plates if you’re going to serve them dim sum style, or a large plate if you’re going to serve them family style. Top off with some additional fresh ground pepper to taste.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

When the steamers are sufficiently preheated, turn off the heat, and carefully add the plate(s) to the steamer. Turn the heat back on, cover the beef ribs, and steam for 10 minutes.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove from the heat and serve these steamed beef short ribs immediately!

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper, by thewoksoflife.com

Looking for more dim sum recipes? Check out full list of Chinese dim sum recipes here.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper

These steamed beef short ribs with black pepper are our version of the classic Chinese dim sum dish. Learn how to make them and then check out our other dim sum recipes!
Ingredients

You'll need:

  • 1 pound beef short ribs (450g, cut flanken style across the bone about ¼ inch thick)

For the marinade:

To add before steaming the short ribs:

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon coarsely ground/cracked fresh black pepper

Instructions

  • Rinse the beef short ribs and trim off any visible fibrous membranes, as these will make your ribs tough. Mix all of the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add the short ribs and onions, making sure that the short ribs are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • The next day, take the ribs out of the refrigerator, and let them come to room temperature. Add the oil, cornstarch, and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well.
  • Set up your wok or steamer pot over high heat. Place your bamboo steamers in your wok if that's what you're using. Heat until the water is bubbling. If you're using a steamer pot, heat the water to a gentle boil.
  • While you're waiting for the water, arrange the ribs on small heat-proof plates if you’re going to serve them dim sum style, or a large plate if you're going to serve them family style. Top off with some additional fresh ground pepper to taste.
  • When the steamers are sufficiently preheated, turn off the heat, and carefully add the plate(s) to the steamer. Turn the heat back on, cover the ribs, and steam for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 180kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 49mg (16%) Sodium: 560mg (23%) Potassium: 336mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin C: 2.1mg (3%) Calcium: 13mg (1%) Iron: 1.9mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

16 Comments

  1. AvatarCor says

    Are the beef ribs cooked and tender after only 10 minutes of steaming? I know they are thin but my experience has been that beef takes a long time to cook. Thanks.

    Reply

  2. AvatarSolita says

    This is one of our favourites along with steamed black bean ribs. I do substitute pork rib ends from time to time and it is still so tasty. Thank you for being the creators of the recipes I return to again and again.

    Reply

  4. AvatarLee says

    Hi there, I just found this site a couple of days ago. And I love it!
    I have been looking for dim sum recipes for a very long time … I have previously made siu mai, pearl balls and have tried several times chee cheung fung ( hope I am spelling correctly) ..
    I can’t wait to try this recipes, especially the rice noodles.
    I have a quick question.. I love the ribs..but there is also one for chicken feet, any chance that you might have one?

    Reply

    • BillBill says

      Hi Lee, though my father used to make the steamed chicken foot recipe, I have not attempted it yet. I have it when I go to dim sum, but I’m not sure I am ready to make it at home lol! I will put it on the list and see if we get more requests ;-)

      Reply

  5. AvatarAileen says

    5 stars
    This was SO delicious!! I was able to do the first step well in advance of a Lunar New Year celebration party. Marinated for a few hours, then put it in the freezer in a ziploc for 2 days before the dinner. Brought it out day of event to thaw out & warm up to room temp & it came out perfectly. Everyone raved. A keeper for sure. Thanks for posting!

    Reply

  6. AvatarLittle Cooking Tips says

    Dim sum isn’t served even in Asian restaurants here (perhaps because it takes some time, and most of them serve Asian fast food dishes?). We only heard the term in US movies/series :) So it was reaaaally good learning about dim sum from you guys. An authentic Chinese dish, made by people who KNOW how to make this.
    Excellent work Bill!
    Thanx for another great recipe!
    Panos and Mirella

    PS Can you check our comment in the tomato beef stir fry? We have a question regarding the beef:) Thx in advance!

    Reply

  9. AvatarLinda De Preste says

    Hi Bill, Judy, Sarah and Kaitlin! I just want to write to you to let you know how I enjoy your blog. I love reading about your adventures and about your families, you have some wonderful stories. I have been pinning most of your recipes, they look delicious. You are inspiring-THANK YOU for all that you do!!! ;) One of your fans-Linda

    Reply

