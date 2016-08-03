The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Stir-fried Eggplant, Potatoes & Peppers (Di San Xian)

Stir-fried Eggplant, Potatoes & Peppers (Di San Xian)

Published: Last Updated:
By 49 Comments

Di San Xian (Eggplant, Potato & Pepper Stir-fry), by thewoksoflife.com

Di San Xian (地三鲜) is a well-known Shandong dish consisting of stir-fried eggplant, potatoes, and peppers. The dish’s poetic name is roughly translated to “three earthly bounties.” 

Many of you are not new to Shandong’s lu () cuisine. If you have tried my Braised Glass Noodle with Pork and Napa Cabbage, for example, you have already had it! During college, Sarah spent a summer in Qingdao, the capital of Shandong province, for a Chinese language program at Qingdao University. Some of her fondest memories from that summer involved food (I’m sure that surprises no one). She couldn’t believe how cheap and good everything was! She told me that every time a bunch of students from the program would go out to eat, they would always order Di San Xian along with rice and a perhaps a simple egg and tomato stir-fry.

The traditional way of cooking this dish is to fry all three vegetables and then toss them together in a sauce at the end. The official name for this technique is called “走油, zou-you” which translates to “walk the oil.” Instead of deep-frying, I browned the vegetables using a shallow-fry technique. I also decided to brown the eggplant last, because eggplant tends to sponge up way too much oil if you let it.  

For some of you who are familiar with this dish, the traditional colors are purple (eggplant), yellow (potato), and green (green bell pepper), but I decided to use red and yellow bell peppers to jazz up the colors even more. (Okay, the truth is that I didn’t have green bell peppers on hand).  If you grew up eating this dish, don’t let the colors throw you off!

This dish is vegan, and with the vegetables in your gardens reaching maturity, I think this recipe is quite timely. Odds are, it has your name all over it! Just remember that the cooking times for these three vegetable are different: the potato takes the longest, and the pepper the shortest amount of time. Follow the cooking steps as written, and I promise, it will become your new favorite!   

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 1½ tablespoons cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 long Chinese eggplants, cut on an angle into large bite-sized pieces
  • 1 large potato (about 8 ounces), peeled and cut on an angle into large bite-sized pieces
  • ½ red bell pepper, cut into large bite-sized pieces
  • ½ orange bell pepper, cut into large bite-sized pieces
  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt, to taste

First let’s prepare the following: smash and peel the garlic, chop the scallions, and mix the cornstarch with the water in a small bowl. Set everything aside.

Then wash and wipe all the vegetables dry using a clean kitchen towel (this is key!) before cutting them into large bite-sized pieces. Don’t let the cut potato and eggplant sit for too long before cooking, because they will oxidize and become discolored. 

Now we’re ready to cook this Di San Xian stir fry. Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the potato, and brown lightly for about 8 minutes until cooked through. Stir occasionally to avoid burning them.

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the bell peppers, and stir-fry for another minute. Transfer everything to a dish and set aside.

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

There should be oil left in the wok. Add the eggplant and brown slightly. I learned this technique from Bill: spread the eggplant pieces into a single layer, cover the lid for a minute, uncover, stir the eggplant to avoid burning, then repeat. Do this 2-3 times until the eggplant is cooked through. Transfer to a dish.

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a bit of oil if the wok is very dry at this point. In my case, the wok was still well-oiled, so I didn’t need additional oil. Add the garlic, cook it for a few seconds, and add all the vegetables back to the wok. Now quickly add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sugar, white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir and mix everything well.

Time to turn up the heat and add the cornstarch slurry (stir well before adding, as the cornstarch settles to the bottom) and the scallions.

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir a couple of times to coat the vegetables with sauce, add salt to taste, and you’re ready to serve!

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Di San Xian as a vegetable side dish or as a vegetarian main course with lots of rice!

Di San Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.7 from 13 votes

Stir-fried Eggplant, Potatoes & Peppers (Di San Xian)

Di San Xian (地三鲜) is a well-known Shandong China dish consisting of stir-fried eggplant, potatoes, and peppers. The Di San Xian dish's poetic name is roughly translated to “three earthly bounties."
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Vegetable
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: di san xian
Servings: 2 servings
Calories: 456kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic (smashed and peeled)
  • 2 scallions (chopped)
  • tablespoons cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 long Chinese eggplants (cut on an angle into large bite-sized pieces)
  • 1 large potato (about 8 ounces/225g, peeled and cut on an angle into large bite-sized pieces)
  • ½ red bell pepper (cut into large bite-sized pieces)
  • ½ orange bell pepper (cut into large bite-sized pieces)
  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  • First let’s prepare the following: smash and peel the garlic, chop the scallions, and mix the cornstarch with the water in a small bowl. Set everything aside.
  • Then wash and wipe all the vegetables dry using a clean kitchen towel (this is key!) before cutting them into large bite-sized pieces. Don’t let the cut potato and eggplant sit for too long before cooking, because they will oxidize and become discolored.
  • Now we’re ready to cook. Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Add the potato, and brown lightly for about 8 minutes until cooked through. Stir occasionally to avoid burning them. Now add the bell peppers, and stir-fry for another minute. Transfer everything to a dish and set aside.
  • There should be oil left in the wok. Add the eggplant and brown slightly. I learned this technique from Bill: spread the eggplant pieces into a single layer, cover the lid for a minute, uncover, stir the eggplant to avoid burning, then repeat. Do this 2-3 times until the eggplant is cooked through. Transfer to a dish.
  • Add a bit of oil if the wok is very dry at this point. In my case, the wok was still well-oiled, so I didn’t need additional oil. Add the garlic, cook it for a few seconds, and add all the vegetables back to the wok. Now quickly add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, sugar, white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir and mix everything well. Time to turn up the heat and add the cornstarch slurry (stir well before adding, as the cornstarch settles to the bottom) and the scallions. Stir a couple of times to coat the vegetables with sauce, add salt to taste, and you’re ready to serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 456kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 30g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 1319mg | Potassium: 1201mg | Fiber: 11g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 2035IU | Vitamin C: 97.5mg | Calcium: 71mg | Iron: 5.1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cantonese Eggplant Casserole（茄子煲）
Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad
Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

49 Comments

  2. keiko says


    I made this twice already and it’s SO GOOD. Today I was feeling lazy so I omitted the potatoes and threw in tofu at the end. Still YUM.
    thank you for your amazing recipes. I love Chinese food!

    Reply

  3. Stuart says


    Another excellent veg recipe from Woks. Lovely mix of textures and flavors. Has that satisfying ‘take-out’ mouth feel. Many thanks!

    Reply

  4. Ciara says


    This was heavenly! Made it for lunch today with your Easy Asian Seared pork chops. Added a sprinkling of chili flakes for a lil bit of a kick…It was a hit! Will definitely make this a regular on the family menu. Thanks!

    Reply

  5. Lizzie says


    I had this in a restaurant a while ago and have meant to try this recipe for ages. So glad I did, it was delicious! Love your website, thanks for all the great recipes :)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables