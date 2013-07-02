The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Life Kaitlin's Posts Delirious At Dinnertime

Delirious At Dinnertime

Kaitlin
1 Comments
boiling penne

I decided to pause from my salad kick and make one of the most heavenly foods ever conceived: spaghetti and meatballs.

Er…penne and meatballs (it doesn’t have the same ring to it, but I didn’t have any spaghetti on hand).

I cooked up some turkey meatballs, which are light, moist, and oh-so-tender, and threw in a jar of roasted red pepper-tomato sauce (we can’t all be 100% gourmet 100% of the time, after all. A girl needs some shortcuts). Then I got some cabbage going in the wok (I’m a good girl who eats her veggies) and threw the penne into the boiling water.

Here’s my set-up, in all of its cramped apartment kitchen glory:

cooking dinner

I was tidying up the cutting board and dishes when I noticed something delightful: the penne had scurried to the edges of the pot and were standing neatly in a line.

boiling penne

It’s like they’re all trying to get away from the hot center of the pot:

  • “Please! Don’t do eeeeet! It’s too hooooot… Nooooooooo………….”

Or they’re all rallying to my call to a battle with the meatballs:

  • “AttenTION! Reporting for duty ma’am.”

Or they’re all standing awkwardly at the Penne High School summer social and refuse to ask any of the girl penne to dance:

  • “Dancing is for dorks…”

I am easily amused and/or delirious on an empty stomach. 

 

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

1 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook