Delirious At Dinnertime

I decided to pause from my salad kick and make one of the most heavenly foods ever conceived: spaghetti and meatballs.

Er…penne and meatballs (it doesn’t have the same ring to it, but I didn’t have any spaghetti on hand).

I cooked up some turkey meatballs, which are light, moist, and oh-so-tender, and threw in a jar of roasted red pepper-tomato sauce (we can’t all be 100% gourmet 100% of the time, after all. A girl needs some shortcuts). Then I got some cabbage going in the wok (I’m a good girl who eats her veggies) and threw the penne into the boiling water.

Here’s my set-up, in all of its cramped apartment kitchen glory:

I was tidying up the cutting board and dishes when I noticed something delightful: the penne had scurried to the edges of the pot and were standing neatly in a line.

It’s like they’re all trying to get away from the hot center of the pot:

“Please! Don’t do eeeeet! It’s too hooooot… Nooooooooo………….”

Or they’re all rallying to my call to a battle with the meatballs:

“AttenTION! Reporting for duty ma’am.”

Or they’re all standing awkwardly at the Penne High School summer social and refuse to ask any of the girl penne to dance:

“Dancing is for dorks…”

I am easily amused and/or delirious on an empty stomach.