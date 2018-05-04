The Woks of Life

One Pot Rice Cooker Rice with Dace Fish

47 Comments
These days, we’re always looking for easier ways to get a satisfying dinner on the table, and Bill recently challenged me to do another quick and easy rice cooker recipe, akin to our Rice Cooker Ribs and Rice (kind of a one-time success that we never tried to repeat). Thinking about ways to use our rice cooker again for a last-minute meal, I headed to the pantry for inspiration. After a quick scan, my eyes landed on a lone can of Chinese dace fish with salted black beans at the back of the cabinet, and this One Pot Rice Cooker Rice with Dace Fish recipe was effortlessly born.

A Pantry Staple

This canned dace fish has endured for over thirty years as a pantry staple at our house. And in 30 years, the product hasn’t changed–same design, same recipe, same addictive spiced fish and fermented black beans––made for a bowl of hot white rice at the end of a busy day.

It’s very tasty with a little bit of spice, but the dominant flavor is the black beans. You just open the lid, and it’s ready to eat! Of course, it’s also portable. People carry cans of tuna fish when traveling, but Bill and I stock up on cans of dace with black beans when we hit the road!

Bill’s Favorite Dace Fish Story

Any time dace fish is mentioned, Bill can’t resist telling the story of his old buddy, Barry, and his uncanny love of this Chinese dace fish.

They met at Bill’s first job out of college in Binghamton, NY. With limited access to decent Chinese food upstate, Bill introduced Barry to some of his own authentic Chinese foods: chicken feet, dace fish—no holds barred. Barry fell in love with dace to the point that he used it in his lunchtime sandwiches!

In my opinion, it’s better eaten when picked apart with chopsticks. But the image of Barry’s puzzled face, with a whole piece of fish in his mouth and two oily slices of white bread in his hands (after taking the first bite of his dace sandwich) is forever stuck in Bill’s head.

Bill still bursts out laughing every time the image resurfaces, and he can’t help but retell the story as if we’re hearing it for the first time.

Use a Rice Cooker or Regular Pot

The fact that this fish is so tasty that Barry slapped it between two pieces of white bread may say it all. To make this recipe, you’ll need a rice cooker. We know that not everyone has one, but a simple pot can quickly fill the void.

Check out “How to Cook Rice without A Rice Cooker” to get the water amount and timing exactly right.  

However, we will say that a rice cooker is a great investment worth making. They’re easy to use, with clear water levels marked inside the pot, along with a plastic measuring cup that perfectly corresponds to the water level count.

The two cups of rice for this recipe is based on the plastic measuring cup that came with my rice cooker. Just put everything in your rice cooker, along with some frozen peas and carrots. And you’re all set! I kid you not, Bill was doing a happy dance while chowing down on this one.

Recipe Instructions

Rinse and drain the 2 “cups” (the 2 cup measurement may vary based on the cup your came with) of uncooked rice, and add it to your rice cooker, along with enough water to reach the “2” line of your rice cooker.

If using a regular pot instead of a rice cooker, you’ll use 2 standard dry measuring cups’ worth of rice, soaked for 30 minutes. Drain, and add to the pot along with 2 cups water.  

Now, take out ¼ cup of water to compensate for the liquid that comes from the frozen vegetables and the oil from the can of dace fish. If you’re cooking this on the stovetop, you’ll also want to do this step.

Open the can of dace fish with salted black beans, debone the fish, and pull it apart with a fork or chopsticks into small pieces.

Add the whole thing to the rice cooker. Now add the carrots, peas, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, and ground white pepper. Mix everything well.

Close the rice cooker and push start. Once the rice cooker is done, mix in the scallions and serve!

(If using a pot, simply bring the rice to a boil, turn the heat down to low, cover, and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, until all the liquid is absorbed.)

Serve this One Pot Rice Cooker Rice with Dace Fish as a meal!

One Pot Rice Cooker Rice with Dace Fish

We’re always looking for easier ways to get a satisfying dinner on the table. After a quick scan of the pantry for inspiration, my eyes landed on a lone can of Chinese dace fish with salted black beans at the back of the cabinet, and this One Pot Rice Cooker Rice with Dace Fish recipe was effortlessly born.
by: Judy
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Rinse and drain the 2 “cups” of uncooked rice, and add it to your rice cooker, along with enough water to reach the “2” line of your rice cooker. If using a regular pot instead of a rice cooker, you’ll use 2 standard dry measuring cups’ worth of rice, soaked for 30 minutes. Drain, and add to the pot along with 2 cups water.
  • Now, take out ¼ cup of water to compensate for the liquid that comes from the frozen vegetables and the oil from the can of dace fish. If you’re cooking this on the stovetop, you’ll also want to do this step.
  • Open the can of dace fish, debone the fish, and pull it apart with a fork or chopsticks into small pieces. Add the whole thing to the rice cooker. Now add the carrots, peas, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, and white pepper. Mix everything well. Close the rice cooker and push start. Once the rice cooker is done, mix in the scallions and serve!
  • (If using a pot, simply bring the rice to a boil, turn the heat down to low, cover, and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, until all the liquid is absorbed.)

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

47 Comments

  1. Asata says

    I can’t wait to try this! When I clicked the Amazon link I thought “that’s kind if pricey,” but then I realized the can is much bigger than a tin of sardines. I’m going to see if I can find it locally.

    Reply

  2. Wendy Ho says

    5 stars
    My fondest memories of my mom actually include this fish. I recall vividly when she would pick a nice meaty chunk from the can, place it on top of freshly cooked, piping hot steamed rice, then scoop with her chopsticks the perfect ratio of rice to fish, and gently place it on top of my tongue. I was in heaven.

    I made this for lunch just now and although it is quite different from eating it with just white rice, it was still wonderful. Had I not made it for my son who comes home from school in an hour, I would have finished the whole thing myself.

    Anyway, thank you for the idea. It was very comforting to eat.

    Reply

  3. Anna kunz says

    Interesting. I’ve never had dace cooked in with the rice. My husband just dubbed it dace fried rice. My mom used fry it in the wok til crispy & no need to Devine with a bowl of white rice. My husband is Caucasian & I don’t think he’ll eat a dace sandwhich but loves dace

    Reply

  5. Frances M says

    I’ve been eating this canned dace fish with black bean sauce for a long time too. But I’ve never put it into the rice pot and cooked it with the rice this way. I usually like to eat it with plain rice porridge (jook in Cantonese). Oh so good.

    Reply

  6. L. Watts says

    I am using an “old-school” rice cooker, one that does not come with a measuring cup.

    I can handle figuring out the water–Any chance you could weigh out your rice in this recipe and post it?

    Reply

  8. Carl Yee says

    5 stars
    I would give any recipe using this canned fish a 5 Star rating. I have loved these cans and their other flavors since I was a young guy. I am 77 now so I have been eating them a long time. Remember when they were a $1/can. Always wondered if they were good for me, but guess I am still alive, so be it.

    Great idea that I am going to try soon.

    Reply

  9. Laura says

    I clicked on your link to “dace canned fish with salted black beans” and for some reason, it defaulted to canned DANCE fish” on Amazon. Very interesting results. :p

    Reply

  10. Natalie Ellis says

    Wow. This is the very first time I found out that we ccould put everything in the rice cooker and cook like this.
    Sound so strange to me but it does work! Aw, I have to experience this soon!

    Reply

    • sarahspectacular says

      This looks amazing! I’ve been reading your blog pretty much since the beginning and I somehow missed this one. This is exactly what I’ve been looking for. I have 2 young children and not that much time for cooking anything elaborate. Definitely looks like a yummy way to get dinner on the table.

      Reply