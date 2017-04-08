The Woks of Life

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup

Today, we have another awesome noodle soup recipe for you guys––Malaysian Curry Mee. And I’m pretty excited about it.

As you can probably tell, The Woks of Life has been in a noodly mood lately. We recently published my mom’s wild mushroom noodle recipe, as well as her AMAZING beef noodle soup (my sister and I just took some leftovers out of the freezer and reheated it, and it was even better than we remembered).

But this Curry Mee (curry noodle soup) recipe in particular brings me back to fond memories of getting Malaysian food at a restaurant called Penang in East Hanover, NJ. For all you New Jersey readers out there, it’s in the same strip mall where one of our favorite Chinese grocery stores, Kam Man Food, is also located.

We’ve been shopping in that strip mall for as long as I can remember. Through all the change that I’ve experienced in my 26 years––from elementary to high school, moving from one town to the next, going to college, moving to Beijing, and then coming back to the US, I still somehow always find myself going back there.

Heading into Kam Man Food for groceries––whether it was on a shopping trip with my mom as a kid or stocking up on my favorite brands of instant noodles as a college student. Walking past the Godfather Pizzeria (their ziti slice was our holy grail as kids), the Studio D’Karant Salon where my mom used to get her nails done after finishing the weekend errands, and the Home Depot, where my dad would inevitably stop in for one thing or another. Who would’ve thought that this nondescript strip mall off of Route 10 would be one of the few places in the world where I could say I had memories from almost every stage of life? Weird.

I also remember when the Penang Restaurant first opened in that strip mall. It took the place by storm. I remember going in as a kid with my family, and us ordering dishes like water spinach in belacan sauce, Penang shrimp, beef rendang (beef rendang recipe here!), roti canai, and this thick, flavorful curry noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, and other seafood.

It was a glimpse into a different world of food and cooking––the term “Malaysian Chinese” entered my consciousness, and I began to regularly crave bowls of “curry mee,” the yellow curry noodle soup that inspired this post.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

If you, like many Woks of Life readers, tried and enjoyed this 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup recipe, you will love this Curry Mee. It’s really best made with fresh egg noodles––I prefer the wide wonton noodles you see in the picture below. I decided to forego the seafood in this version to make it a bit easier to prepare, but you can feel free to add whatever elements you like––shrimp, squid, fried tofu, or other vegetables. Make it your own!

Curry Mee, by thewoksoflife.com

And who knows, if you ever find yourself in that East Hanover strip mall, you might see a family who looks strangely like “those Internet people with the food blog,” pondering what to order at Kam Man’s hot bar or stopping into Penang for a bowl of curry noodle soup.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Heat the oil in a pot over medium high heat and add the onion, garlic, ginger, and lemongrass.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for about 6 minutes, until softened and fragrant.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the red curry paste. Turn the heat up to high and add the chicken. Stir-fry until the chicken turns opaque.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the curry powder, turmeric, coconut milk, chicken stock, fish sauce, and sugar. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package directions.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the noodles between 2 soup bowls and set aside.

Taste the curry mee soup and season with salt to taste. 

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the curry mee soup among your 2 bowls of noodles, and garnish with raw bean sprouts, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup

Curry Mee is a Malaysian yellow curry noodle soup made with yellow egg noodles and a rich curry broth. Curry Mee is easy to make, delicious and satisfying!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Malaysian
Keyword: curry mee
Servings: 3
Calories: 642kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a pot over medium high heat and add the onion, garlic, ginger, and lemongrass. Cook for about 6 minutes, until softened and fragrant. Stir in the red curry paste.
  • Turn the heat up to high and add the chicken. Stir-fry until the chicken turns opaque. Add the curry powder, turmeric, coconut milk, chicken stock, fish sauce, and sugar. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package directions. Divide between 2 soup bowls and set aside.
  • Taste the soup and season with salt to taste. Divide the soup among your 2 bowls of noodles, and garnish with raw bean sprouts, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

Nutrition

Calories: 642kcal | Carbohydrates: 39g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 44g | Saturated Fat: 27g | Cholesterol: 94mg | Sodium: 903mg | Potassium: 987mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 865IU | Vitamin C: 9mg | Calcium: 109mg | Iron: 8.3mg

 

59 Comments

  2. Halle says

    Wow, I looked up a recipe for Kari Mee after eating it for the first time at Penang. Hopefully this recipe is as delicious as the one in the restaurant!!!

    Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  3. Mary Janack says

    5 stars
    Fabulous soup that my Japanese homestay student is begging to have again. So quick and easy as well. Also, since fresh lemongrass sometimes isn’t always available, I purchased a bag of powdered lemongrass when I was last in Chinatown. It smells just as fragrant as the bruised fresh stuff and it works in every dish that calls for lemongrass. Worth having on hand for many dishes.

    Reply

  4. bstarr says

    I just made this for dinner and I’m eating it right now! I chopped the vegetables last night and sliced the chicken to make this a really quick weeknight meal. The flavors are outstanding, I added some extra leafy greens and roasted kobacha squash too, definitely worth repeating soon!

    Reply

  7. Liz says

    Do you think I could meal prep this by making the curry mee soup, and then only cooking the noodles as needed (so divide the soup up, heat it and add to noodles each day)? Or would it probably not store well that way?

    Reply

  8. Abigail says

    5 stars
    I tried this for the first time in Asia last month and I knew I just had to find a good recipe so I could recreate it at home. Then one appears in my inbox. Thank you! I’m sure it will taste great like all your other recipes I’ve tried.

    Reply

