Curry Lime Chicken Phyllo Rolls

These Curry Lime Chicken Phyllo Rolls were adapted from Ina Garten’s Crab Strudel recipe, which is awesome. But I’m not an established TV personality who regularly throws around phrases like “good olive oil” and “lunch in East Hampton,” so lump crab meat isn’t something that I’m shelling out money for very often. That’s why I decided to make a version with chicken.

I also kind of shy away from calling this recipe a “strudel,” because whenever I think of strudel, I’m seeing cinnamon, apples, and powdered sugar. Maybe that makes me a close-minded, ornery traditionalist. But oh well.

You can make these as an awesome appetizer, or, you know…a nice light snack for one when you’re home alone. hehe…heh…..heh.

I added onions to the recipe as well, because whenever we make curry chicken in our house, the best part about it is the caramelized onion that’s almost melted into the sauce. And I used cilantro rather than parsley, because, well…it’s only right. It has a much punchier flavor with the lime, and I think it goes better with the curry.

curry powder

A couple more points to consider…

  • I know that some people aren’t really fans of cilantro, including Ina, so you can also substitute it with parsley if you want.
  • This is a pretty simple dish, but you can make it even easier by using some leftover chicken or buying a rotisserie chicken.

Yeah…so I just ate an unreasonable number of these, and they were REALLY good. Let’s just jump right in, shall we?

You’ll need:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 lime, zested
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 8 sheets phyllo dough
  • ¼ cup panko or plain dry breadcrumbs

Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium heat and add the sliced onion. Cook for 5 minutes until the onions begin to soften.

sautee onions

Then add the scallions and garlic and continue to cook until everything gets slightly golden, about 8 more minutes. It’s oniony garlicky goodness in a pan.

onions scallion garlic

Lower the heat, and add the curry powder.

curry-onions-scallion

Give it a stir and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Turn the heat off.

curry onions

Add the shredded chicken to the scallion and onion mixture…

curry chicken phyllo

Add the chopped cilantro…

curry chicken phyllo

The lime zest…

curry chicken phyllo

And the lime juice.

curry chicken phyllo

Add salt and pepper to taste and stir it all up.

curry chicken phyllo

Heat your oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with a layer of nonstick foil or parchment paper, and melt 4 tablespoons butter. Set it aside along with the breadcrumbs. Get a pastry brush out.

curry chicken phyllo

Take your phyllo dough and lay out one sheet on a clean surface. Brush it with a little melted butter and sprinkle lightly with breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs will create a bit of separation between each layer of phyllo. Translation: These little rolled up delights are CRISPY. Crispy and delicious.

curry chicken phyllo

Put another layer of phyllo dough on top, and repeat the butter and breadcrumb process again and again until you have 4 layers. Spoon half of the curry chicken mixture along one edge (lengthwise) of the phyllo.

curry chicken phyllo

Roll it up tightly and set the roll seam side down on the baking sheet. Repeat the process with the rest of the phyllo and chicken mixture to make a second roll.

chicken-phyllo

Brush each roll with the rest of the melted butter…

chicken phyllo rolls

And score both rolls diagonally into 1 inch pieces with a serrated knife. You want to cut them about ¾ of the way down, without cutting all the way through. This will keep them all together while also making it easier to cut after they’re baked.

chicken phyllo rolls

Bake for a blissfully brief 12 minutes.

chicken phyllo rolls

…until the tops are golden brown.

chicken phyllo roll

Slice them the rest of the way through and serve! Feel free to throw some chopped scallions on there if you’re feeling fancy. Enjoy it, and maybe shoot us a comment below so I know I’m not just talking to myself here. You’ll really be helping my self esteem if you do! That is all.

Until next time!

chicken phyllo roll

 

DSC_0083-p

4 from 1 vote

Curry Lime Chicken Phyllo Rolls

These Curry Lime Chicken Phyllo Rolls were adapted from Ina Garten’s Crab Strudel recipe, which is awesome. But I’m not an established TV personality who regularly throws around phrases like “good olive oil” and “lunch in East Hampton,” so lump crab meat isn’t something that I’m shelling out money for very often. That’s why I decided to make a version with chicken!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American, Asian
Keyword: chicken phyllo rolls
Servings: 4
Calories: 430kcal

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small onion (sliced)
  • 2 scallions (chopped)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 cups cooked chicken (shredded)
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro (chopped)
  • 1 lime (zested)
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons butter (melted)
  • 8 sheets phyllo dough
  • ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs (or regular dried plain breadcrumbs)

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium heat and add the sliced onion. Cook for 5 minutes until the onions begin to soften. Then add the scallions and garlic and continue to cook until everything gets slightly golden, about 8 more minutes. Lower the heat, add the curry powder and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Turn the heat off.
  • Add the shredded chicken to the scallion and onion mixture along with the chopped cilantro, lime juice, lime zest, and salt and pepper, to taste. Stir to combine.
  • Heat your oven to 400 degrees. Melt 4 tablespoons butter and set aside. Prepare a sheet pan with a layer of nonstick foil or parchment paper.
  • Take your phyllo dough and lay out one sheet on a clean surface. Brush it with a little melted butter and sprinkle lightly with breadcrumbs. Put another layer of phyllo dough on top, and repeat the butter and breadcrumb process again and again until you have 4 layers. Spoon half of the curry chicken mixture along one edge (lengthwise) of the phyllo. Roll it up tightly and set the roll seam side down on the baking sheet.
  • Repeat the process with the rest of the phyllo and chicken mixture to make a second roll. Brush each roll with the rest of the melted butter and score both rolls diagonally into 1 inch pieces with a serrated knife. You'll get about 8 pieces out of each roll. You want to cut them about ¾ of the way down, without cutting all the way through. Bake for 12 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Slice them the rest of the way through and serve immediately.

Notes

Makes 16 pieces, 4 pieces per serving.

Nutrition

Calories: 430kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 83mg | Sodium: 414mg | Potassium: 270mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 438IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 42mg | Iron: 3mg

43 Comments

  1. david Buckwalter says

    4 stars
    very well discribed so easy to understand and well illustrated. have made Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie). Your idea lets for plenty of great simple alternatives, variations on the theme.

    all the best for 2020

    David

    Reply

