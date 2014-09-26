Ok, so we acknowledge that crab isn’t the easiest critter to prepare. But Curry Crab is such a delicious and tasty dish…you just have to try it if you haven’t before! We always manage to prepare a few dishes during crab season, while the crabs are at their best. I had this dish in Macau last year, and I knew I had to replicate it at home.

If you have had a curry crab dish in a restaurant before, then you know how delicious it can be. If you haven’t had it, but you’re feeling a bit daring, then go for it! I know the crab preparation can be a bit daunting, but believe me, it is totally worth it.

One option I added in the recipe that I have not tried yet, is using soft shell crabs. Soft shell crabs would make this dish really perfect (and easier to eat, of course). They are more difficult to find, but if you give it a try, let us know how it turns out by leaving a comment. On with the recipe!

You’ll need:

2 large Maryland blue crabs or similar variety –or soft shell crabs

2 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons oil

3 to 5 thin slices fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, chopped

3 shallots, diced

1 scallion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

To prep the crabs, check out our Scallion Ginger Cantonese Crab recipe for very detailed instructions. They should be as fresh as possible! After the crabs are prepared, pat them dry and dredge them with flour. Set aside.

In most restaurants, crabs are almost always deep fried first, so they are cooked quickly and the juices get sealed in. But since we’re doing this at home, we don’t have to get out the deep fryer. The way to do it is to sear the crabs on all sides to get the same effect. Heat the wok over high heat and add 3 tablespoons of oil. Sear the crabs, paying special attention to the open dredged areas in order to seal in the juices.

Turn the heat to medium and fry until they’ve turned red-orange. This process should take about 5 minutes and the crab should be about 80% done. Set them aside.

There should be a tablespoon or more oil left in the wok and if not, add more until you have at least 1 ½ tablespoons. Add the ginger.

Caramelize for 1-2 minutes on low heat, and then add the garlic, shallots, and the white portions of the scallion. Cook until softened.

Turn heat to medium high and add the curry, turmeric, salt, sugar, water and wine, and stir until mixed well.

Toss in the crab until coated and cover the wok. Cook for about 1 minute and stir and toss the crab until the liquid is reduced.

Garnish with the green portion of the scallions and serve!

Be prepared for a little messy, yet fun eating experience because the sauce is finger lickin’ good! It’s much like eating steamed crabs except the crabs are already dressed during preparation. Everyone has their own way of eating their crabs but there is one cool video that how you how to eat a whole crab here that gives you an idea of the crab eating experience. Enjoy and leave a comment on how you like to eat crab!