The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls

104 Comments
Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

When Sarah and I were in school, weekends sometimes entailed trips to Chinatown (Manhattan, natch) to visit relatives. When we rolled through Chinatown’s main thoroughfares, we always made a trip to Great NY Noodletown for a couple of orders of Beef Curry over rice.

The sauce was deliciously glossy with an intense aromatic curry flavor, and the beef was always perfectly tender, with a few pieces of choice tendon thrown in (hey–you say, “ew,” we say, “more please”). However, that beef curry involves long TLC sessions standing over a bubbling pot or what can be scary run-ins with pressure-cookers–take it from us, we’ve got our own Hong Kong style Beef Curry recipe.

Well, this recipe for Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls takes that delicious, slow-cooked flavor and distills it into something that is fast, easy, and just as flavorful and comforting. Ground beef cuts the cooking time and keeping things small with diced potatoes ensures you’re feasting on authentic-tasting curry before long.

If you’re already a fan of our Cantonese Beef Rice Bowls, our Gyudon (Japanese Beef & Rice Bowls), or our Bulgogi Bowls, add this one to your repertoire!

Recipe Instructions

In a skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until translucent and just slightly caramelized.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the potatoes.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Let cook for 10 minutes, turning the heat down if the potatoes are crisping too much.

Add the ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula, and cook the beef until browned.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the curry powder, turmeric, cumin, sugar, black pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Make a cornstarch slurry by mixing the beef broth with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Add it to the beef mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes until the entire mixture has thickened.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll know it’s ready when there’s no more pooling liquid––just a very viscous curry beef!

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the peas (if using).

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the entire mixture simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Season with additional salt to taste, if necessary. 

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Spoon over a bed of rice to serve this easy curry beef bowl!

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

4.95 from 36 votes

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls takes that delicious, slow-cooked flavor and distills it into something that is fast, easy, and just as flavorful and comforting. Ground beef cuts the cooking time and keeping things small with diced potatoes ensures you’re feasting on authentic-tasting quick and easy curry beef before long.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Curry Beef Rice Bowls
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 large onion (finely diced)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 large russet potato (cut into a ½-inch dice)
  • 1 pound ground beef (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • teaspoons turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • cups beef broth (350 ml)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 cup peas (optional)

Instructions

  • In a skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until translucent and just slightly caramelized. Add the potatoes. Let cook for 10 minutes, turning the heat down if the potatoes are crisping too much.
  • Add the ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula, and cook the beef until browned. Next, add the curry powder, turmeric, cumin, sugar, black pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.
  • Make a cornstarch slurry by mixing the beef broth with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Add it to the beef mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes until the entire mixture has thickened. You’ll know it’s ready when there’s no more pooling liquid––just a very viscous curry beef!
  • Add the peas (if using). Let the entire mixture simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Season with additional salt to taste, if necessary. Spoon over a bed of rice to serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 494kcal (25%) Carbohydrates: 22g (7%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 34g (52%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 81mg (27%) Sodium: 1000mg (42%) Potassium: 771mg (22%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 305IU (6%) Vitamin C: 20.4mg (25%) Calcium: 65mg (7%) Iron: 4.8mg (27%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

  1. sarah says

    I’ve been making a lot of your recipes lately for me and my husband and we have become big fans; my kids, however, are not so keen.
    I thought I would try this easy week day meal. To accommodate the vegetarians I used beyond beef crumbles and added a little coconut aminos. A hit with all the family!

    Reply