The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Beef » Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls

Published: Last Updated:
By 66 Comments

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

When Sarah and I were in school, weekends sometimes entailed trips to Chinatown (Manhattan, natch) to visit relatives. When we rolled through Chinatown’s main thoroughfares, we always made a trip to Great NY Noodletown for a couple of orders of Beef Curry over rice.

The sauce was deliciously glossy with an intense aromatic curry flavor, and the beef was always perfectly tender, with a few pieces of choice tendon thrown in (hey–you say, “ew,” we say, “more please”). However, that beef curry involves long TLC sessions standing over a bubbling pot or what can be scary run-ins with pressure-cookers–take it from us, we’ve got our own Hong Kong style Beef Curry recipe.

Well, this recipe for Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls takes that delicious, slow-cooked flavor and distills it into something that is fast, easy, and just as flavorful and comforting. Ground beef cuts the cooking time and keeping things small with diced potatoes ensures you’re feasting on authentic-tasting curry before long.

If you’re already a fan of our Cantonese Beef Rice Bowls, our Gyudon (Japanese Beef & Rice Bowls), or our Bulgogi Bowls, add this one to your repertoire!

You’ll need:

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large russet potato, cut into a ½-inch dice
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1½ teaspoons turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1½ cups beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 cup peas (optional)

In a skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until translucent and just slightly caramelized.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the potatoes.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Let cook for 10 minutes, turning the heat down if the potatoes are crisping too much.

Add the ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula, and cook the beef until browned.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the curry powder, turmeric, cumin, sugar, black pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Make a cornstarch slurry by mixing the beef broth with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Add it to the beef mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes until the entire mixture has thickened.

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll know it’s ready when there’s no more pooling liquid––just a very viscous curry beef!

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the peas (if using).

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the entire mixture simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Season with additional salt to taste, if necessary. 

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Spoon over a bed of rice to serve this easy curry beef bowl!

Easy Curry Beef Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.91 from 21 votes

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls

Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls takes that delicious, slow-cooked flavor and distills it into something that is fast, easy, and just as flavorful and comforting. Ground beef cuts the cooking time and keeping things small with diced potatoes ensures you’re feasting on authentic-tasting quick and easy curry beef before long.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: curry beef
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 494kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 large onion (finely diced)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 large russet potato (cut into a ½-inch dice)
  • 1 pound ground beef (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • teaspoons turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • cups beef broth (350 ml)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 cup peas (optional)

Instructions

  • In a skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until translucent and just slightly caramelized. Add the potatoes. Let cook for 10 minutes, turning the heat down if the potatoes are crisping too much.
  • Add the ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula, and cook the beef until browned. Next, add the curry powder, turmeric, cumin, sugar, black pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.
  • Make a cornstarch slurry by mixing the beef broth with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Add it to the beef mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes until the entire mixture has thickened. You’ll know it’s ready when there’s no more pooling liquid––just a very viscous curry beef!
  • Add the peas (if using). Let the entire mixture simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Season with additional salt to taste, if necessary. Spoon over a bed of rice to serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 494kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 34g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 81mg | Sodium: 1000mg | Potassium: 771mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 305IU | Vitamin C: 20.4mg | Calcium: 65mg | Iron: 4.8mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pork Sung Buns
Roasted Tomato Pasta Puttanesca
Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

66 Comments

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables