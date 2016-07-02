When Sarah and I were in school, weekends sometimes entailed trips to Chinatown (Manhattan, natch) to visit relatives. When we rolled through Chinatown’s main thoroughfares, we always made a trip to Great NY Noodletown for a couple of orders of Beef Curry over rice.

The sauce was deliciously glossy with an intense aromatic curry flavor, and the beef was always perfectly tender, with a few pieces of choice tendon thrown in (hey–you say, “ew,” we say, “more please”). However, that beef curry involves long TLC sessions standing over a bubbling pot or what can be scary run-ins with pressure-cookers–take it from us, we’ve got our own Hong Kong style Beef Curry recipe.

Well, this recipe for Easy Curry Beef Rice Bowls takes that delicious, slow-cooked flavor and distills it into something that is fast, easy, and just as flavorful and comforting. Ground beef cuts the cooking time and keeping things small with diced potatoes ensures you’re feasting on authentic-tasting curry before long.

If you’re already a fan of our Cantonese Beef Rice Bowls, our Gyudon (Japanese Beef & Rice Bowls), or our Bulgogi Bowls, add this one to your repertoire!

You’ll need:

3 tablespoons oil

1 large onion, finely diced

cloves garlic , minced

1 large russet potato, cut into a ½-inch dice

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons curry powder

1½ teaspoons turmeric

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups beef broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup peas (optional)

In a skillet or wok, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until translucent and just slightly caramelized.

Add the potatoes.

Let cook for 10 minutes, turning the heat down if the potatoes are crisping too much.

Add the ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula, and cook the beef until browned.

Next, add the curry powder, turmeric, cumin, sugar, black pepper, and salt. Stir to combine.

Make a cornstarch slurry by mixing the beef broth with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Add it to the beef mixture and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes until the entire mixture has thickened.

You’ll know it’s ready when there’s no more pooling liquid––just a very viscous curry beef!

Add the peas (if using).

Let the entire mixture simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender.

Spoon over a bed of rice to serve this easy curry beef bowl!